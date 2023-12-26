The new variant of coronavirus, also known as the JN.1 mutation, raises many questions regarding the compatibility of the COVID-19 vaccine. The researchers of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science, New Delhi, have identified potential hidden survivors of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the bodies of JN.1 infected patients. According to them, the new vaccine is unable to produce enough antibodies against the JN.1 variant.

Who Can Take The New Shots Of COVID Vaccine?

In the research, the scientists have explored extracellular vesicles (EVs) in the patient’s body and detected some unidentical behavior of the JN.1 virus. They found that RNA material of SARS-CoV-2 penetrated the EVs of individuals and found negative when tested with standard RT-PCR.

In this regard, Sukriti Baweja stated that SARS RAN needs alternative diagnostic methods and finds the potential impact of COVID-19 infection more effective.

Further, the researchers have uncovered that this virus can be transmitted with previously infected cells, as per the laboratory test in ILBS, New Delhi. The findings in the journal Liver Research also suggest that the scientists hold promise in addressing the challenge faced in COVID-19 diagnosis and management.

These new findings suggest that the new finding tools have some limitations and occasionally show false negatives due to sample collection techniques and viral loads.

Also Check: 15-Year-Old Girl In Boston Develops Vocal Cord Paralysis Following COVID-19

At the world level, people are still hesitating to take the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine due to various reasons. As per health experts, people have a fear of vaccine fatigue and its potential side effects, and unfortunately, some people think COVID-19 is over. Despite this, public health agencies have ensured that the new vaccine rolled out in November effectively works on new viruses and keeps people healthy during this holiday season.

As per the behavior of the new Omnicron variant, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the new COVID-19 shots for people aged 12 and older.

Additionally, the agency has also granted emergency shots for kids with a minimum age of 6 months. Moreover, the vaccine will be available annually, like a flu shot, and soon it will be distributed to various public health agencies.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the director of CDC (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), recommended to the public health departments that shots must be given to every individual aged 6 months and above.

This initiative is taken to better protect them from spreading variants of the virus in the country. The Florida surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, also recommended that people aged 65 and above should consult their doctors before getting vaccine shots.

The report of the FDA, CDC, and various public health agencies states that the new vaccine is safe if the individual undergoes regular testing and monitoring throughout the pandemic. The doses depend on the age and timing of the previous shots of the vaccine. The governments of various countries are working to fulfill the vaccine requirement to prevent this pandemic phase effectively.

According to the researchers of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science, New Delhi, the JN.1 mutant variant of Omicron shows some warring symptoms in EVs. At the same time, healthcare experts around the world suggest that the new COVID-19 vaccine is effective in targeting the Omicone variant XBB.1.5. The Federal health experts also suggested that the updated shots will protect against the circulating variants.

However, researchers still need to monitor the JN.1 variant, which is the fastest-growing variant of COVID-19. Research needs to see some effective methods to diagnose and fight against this new coronavirus mutant.

Read More: CDC Says The New Covid Variant Jn.1 Is “Better At Evading Our Immune Systems”