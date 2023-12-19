The human brain has long been a topic of speculation and discoveries. The same has happened recently at the University of Washington, where scientists have led the research by holding brain autopsies. Twelve people with Alzheimer’s disease and ten ordinary people donated their brains for scientific research.

The research was about locating different types of immune cells and how they function in a person’s brain. The behavior of brain cells and immune cells in a person with Alzheimer’s disease was another part of the research. Scientists published this research in August this year.

Methods And Technology Used In The Research

Neuroscientists Dr Katherine Prater and Kevin Green and their colleague from other US institutions led this research. They found that Microglia was in a pre-inflammatory state in people with Alzheimer’s disease. Microglia cells are responsible for cleaning waste and protecting our brain from damage. It clears out dead brain cells and helps the brain to function correctly.

Microglia cells have a rather peculiar shape, and they can transform into other shapes as per their need to prune outsiders in the brain. These immune cells resist invaders and protect the human brain from harm. These microglial cells started to become inflamed and function less. It is not clear what is the role of these cells in causing Alzheimer’s disease. But one thing is sure: Microglia has a part in developing some neurodegeneration in the human brain.

Microglial cells can become overprotective sometimes in case of fewer neurodegenerative diseases and cause inflammation in the human brain. This causes the death of brain cells, says Dr Katherine in her statement. Trials are going on related to anti-inflammatory effects in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. But, in those trials, there has not been much breakthrough.

Dr Katherine and her colleagues did this research on brain autopsy samples from all the donors. They looked for the genetic activity of Microglia cells in the brains of affected people and compared them with healthy brain samples. Those brain samples came from donors who voluntarily contributed to the cause of research and advancements in healthcare systems.

Sequencing single-nucleus RNA is a new method of finding and differentiating gene activities of brain cells that are damaged from healthy ones. Scientists from the University of Washington, Dr. Katherine, and Dr. Kevin, along with their colleagues, found 10 different microglial clusters. These clusters were classified based on the genetic expressions of brain cells responsible for the brain’s functioning.

More than a couple of these clusters were new and had never been seen before; they rapidly caused inflammation and death of brain cells. The result of the research was that the microglia cells present in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease were the cause of inflammation and cell deaths. Due to the protective nature of immune cells in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease, the death of brain cells happens.

According to Dr Katherine, there is no certain evidence of microglia cells causing Alzheimer’s disease, but it can lead to neurodegeneration in some cases. Another thing they found in their research that boosted their speculation was the poor functioning of microglia cells in people with Alzheimer’s disease. It was found that these cells were less protective and couldn’t function properly in removing waste and dead cells.

Dr. Katherine and Dr. Kevin said in their statement that microglia cells can change shapes and types over time. This makes it hard for scientists to speculate anything too early. Keeping track of changes in these cells over time will help scientists reveal the actual cause of Alzheimer’s disease in people.

