A Colombian family has been affected by genetic Alzheimer’s for generations. This has taken almost half of their member’s lives in their middle ages. But there is one member who has defied her fate by having a genetic mutation that saved her from Alzheimer’s disease. She is in her 70s and has a perfectly healthy brain and cognitive functions.

The protective gene mutation has disrupted her Alzheimer’s symptoms to zero. An earlier study shows that she carried two rare APOE gene variants, saving her from Neurodegeneration. These two copies of the APOE gene weren’t found in her family members. The gene is called the Christchurch gene.

Details, Results Of Research And Progression Of Alzheimer’s

The Colombian family has a genetic mutation that causes their amyloid production to ramp up. In their mid-20s, it starts to build up in their brains, and reaching their mid-40s, the progression of Alzheimer’s disease gets to its last stages. The woman also had the same progression of amyloid production in her brain, but the Christchurch gene protected her cognitive functions.

Recently, research was done at Washington University School Of Medicine in St. Louis on genetically modified mice, which showed the relationship between the APOE gene and Alzheimer’s disease. Usually, when the brain of a person with Alzheimer’s starts to build up proteins named Amyloid Beta and tau accumulates, the cognitive functions decline. The woman is absolutely healthy with good memories, even though she has amyloid protein in her brain.

The researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine published a Journal named ‘Cell’ on Dec 11. They suggested a new approach to treating and preventing Alzheimer’s in people. The Senior Author of the Journal MD. David M. Holtzman and two distinguished professors of Neurology said that this new protective gene could open ways to understand the workings of this disease.

Researchers explained that when a person ages, the amyloid beta protein builds up in the brain. Though the amount stays unharmful for a long time, as time passes, the amyloid buildup starts to accumulate Tau protein, which leads to cognitive declination. Researchers speculated that if they can mimic the same mutation caused by Christchurch or APOE gene, they can prevent or treat Alzheimer’s disease in many people.

The progression of Alzheimer’s in a person is around 30 years long—the first two decades or phase of the disease remains unharmful. As the amyloid protein accumulates slowly and reaches its limit, Tau protein builds up, causing the brain to shrink in the second phase. This causes cognitive issues like lowered thinking and memory in the affected person. The progression remains the same whether the person has a genetic condition or is non-genetic.

The woman is only human to be genetically resistant to the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, which is why there is not enough data on the subject. Along with both copies of the APOE gene, she also had a mutation in her presenilin-1 gene, which caused her rare condition.

In this recent research, Holtzman and a graduate student, Yun Chen, took mice and genetically enhanced the amyloid production in their brains. They also modified their gene to mutate with Christchurch genes. Then, after a certain period when the amyloid production was tipped, they injected human protein, Tau, into their brains in the hope of seeing the same results as the woman. Surprisingly, the result was the same.

They found that the Amyloid plaques were surrounded by Microglia, which are waste disposal cells of the brain. Due to the mutation of the Christchurch gene, their microglia cells activated strongly and got rid of the Tau protein effectively.

