It is perhaps no surprise that the number of weight loss supplements has increased significantly in recent years. A 2008 study found that 33.9% of American adults looking to lose weight took nutritional supplements. African mango also known as Dika nut is one of the many popular dietary supplements on the market to promote weight loss.

Although relatively new to the Western world, it has been eaten and used medicinally in Africa for centuries. African mangoes are popular food in Cameroon and Nigeria due to their high vitamin C content. In this article, we will explain the nutritional advantages of Dika nuts.

What Is Dika Nut: What Are Dika Nuts Good For?

Is a nut native to the tropical forest of West Africa. Also known as wild mango or bush mango. The fruit has a greenish-yellow skin, fibrous pulp, and a large hardcore. Not to be confused with the common mango (Mangifera indica). The pulp and seed of Dika nuts are used to make traditional soups in Nigeria and Cameroonian cuisine, sauces, juices, wines, jellies, and flavors.

Like many tropical fruits, its pulp is rich in vitamin C and the antioxidant carotenoids. Local tribes use the leaves, roots, and especially the bark (in paste form ) to treat scabs and skin sores. The large seeds of the fruit are of particular research interest because of the health benefits of their extract.

Dika nut also contains a variety of nutrients, including rich fiber, healthy fatty acids, and essential minerals. In recent years, the nuts have been converted into extracts and sold as nutritional and weight-loss supplements. Dika nut can also be found or sold under other names such as bush mangoes and wild mangoes. Here is what you need to know about dika nut supplements.

Health Benefits Of Dika Nut

There is little research on the health benefits of dika nuts, and most of it is sponsored by supplement manufacturers. However, research published in some health journals about dika nuts indicates that dika nuts can be used as a dietary supplement, although limited.

However, it’s important to note that research on the nut itself does not necessarily mean that you will get the same results by taking the supplement. Here are some potential health benefits.

May Help With Weight Management

A comprehensive meta-analysis found that this could potentially help with weight loss. Here are two examples discussed by researchers. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, participants took 350 milligrams of seed extract or a placebo for four weeks. The results showed that the active group lost more weight than the placebo group.

In another double-blind, placebo-controlled study, 102 participants were given 150 milligrams of or a placebo. After 10 weeks, the treatment group achieved a greater reduction in weight, waist circumference, and body fat percentage than the placebo group. meanwhile, in a systematic review of the effectiveness of dika nut supplements, researchers found a statistically significant change in achieving smaller waist circumference compared to a placebo in 208 participants.

May Improve Cholesterol And Triglyceride Levels

In a systematic review of randomized controlled trials using dika nut, researchers found that the supplements had a positive effect on participants’ blood lipid profiles. I discovered what I brought. Another analysis of dika nuts found that the nut has a high content of soluble fiber, which can lower plasma cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Aids In Digestion

The nut extracts are rich in fiber which aids in the proper functioning of the digestive system and helps you stay fuller for longer (thus helping you eat less)

How To Do Dika Nut Work

Some evidence suggests that African mango extract may inhibit cell proliferation and alter leptin expression in adipocytes. This may explain the role dika nut supplements play in weight loss. Other evidence indicates that a certain extract from African mango seeds called terminal in may increase glucose uptake in muscle cells, and this has been linked to dika nuts supplements in some studies.

May explain how it lowered blood sugar levels. However, these potential mechanisms were obtained from cell culture experiments (i.e., in vitro) and need to be validated in humans. Furthermore, it is currently unknown whether dika nut supplements cause weight loss or improvement in blood sugar levels.

Again, due to the low quality of evidence, high-quality randomized controlled trials are needed to fully understand the potential benefits and risks of dika nuts.

Nutritional Value

100 grams of dika nut contains the following nutrients: Calories: 86 protein:1 gram, carbohydrate: 18 grams, fat: 0.4 grams, vitamin C: Daily intake 62% of the volume (DV).

Most African Weight Loss

Supplements use extracts from the seeds of the fruit. Seeds are rich in soluble fiber and contain important nutritional elements such as healthy acids and plant proteins. It is also rich in iron, riboflavin, calcium, sodium, phosphorus, and magnesium.

Research has detected 41 phenolic compounds in dika nuts. Including tannins, flavonols, and ellagic acid. These compounds act as powerful antioxidants, removing harmful free radicals from the body.

Dika nut extract is the latest in several weight loss supplements available in the United States. This extract is obtained from the fruit of the African mango fruit and is said to help you lose weight.

Some studies suggest that dika nut may also be able to combat chronic health conditions such as diabetes and high cholesterol. African mango supplements have received considerable interest in recent years, but further clinical research is needed to confirm the claims. Dika nut is often lossagent.

BOTTOM LINE

Dietary supplements are not regulated by the FDA, so you should consult your doctor before taking them. You should also bring a record of all medications and supplements you are taking to your appointments to ensure there are no adverse or allergic reactions to dika nuts.

If you’re interested in losing weight, consider working with a registered dietician. These will help you set achievable goals and ensure you follow a balanced and nutritious meal plan. In many cases, making small changes to your diet under the guidance of a professional is more beneficial than taking nutritional supplements.

References