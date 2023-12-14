How To Prevent Ear Infection And Hearing Loss? Health Guide

Ear infection is affected to the middle ear and it is highly likely to affect children in relation to adults. Hence, it is important to understand the ways through which we can prevent this hearing loss that may happen to our children.

There is a space that can be located behind the eardrum where some tiny vibrating bones are found. This is the region where the ear infection can be diagnosed. In the medical terms, it is known as acute otitis media. Under such a situation, the eustachian tubes in the region would be found in an inflammated and blocked condition. This can gradually lead to the build-up of mucus in the same region, causing ear infections. In most cases, ear infections do not cause any serious issues on its own.

However, in some rare cases, it may lead to serious issues including hearing loss. However, if the pain is beyond a tolerable level, pain management treatment should also be administered to the patient. In this article, we will discuss some of the most effective ways through which you can easily prevent the chances of hearing loss due to ear infections and other related issues.

1. Prevent the symptoms of flu

If you can significantly reduce the frequency of your child getting infected with the flu, you can also prevent ear infections. Thus the chances of hearing loss due to ear infections can also be reduced. For this, it is important to teach them primary personal hygiene habits. Such as washing hands at regular intervals, before and after food, before and after using the washroom.

It is also vital to make them aware of the casualties that can happen through sharing water bottles, plates, or any eating or drinking utensils. If your child is a toddler, it is better to send them to a childcare with relatively fewer kids rather than to an institution with a greater strength. Apart from that, make sure your child is not attending schools, or childcare if they fall ill.

2. Quit smoking

This is also quite important since being passive smokers can really affect the health of children from an early age. Apart from that, even the exposure to your clothes and other utilities that you had used while smoking can also affect the health of your child. Breathing difficulties, ear infections, and many other health problems are highly likely to turn up in them and in an increased frequency. Especially if they are living in a household where the other members smoke.

3. Breastfeeding

This is an important step when it comes to building the immunity of your child right from the early stages. Breast milk is rich in antibodies that are capable of laying a strong foundation for the immunity of the child.

4. Be cautious while you are bottle-feeding

Even if you are feeding your baby with breastmilk, it would not be always possible not to bottle feed. Hence it is important to note the position of the head of the baby while you are doing the same. The head should be upright and never slanting. Apart from that, it is a big no. If you are bottle feeding your baby by propping the feeding bottle into their mouth by laying them in a crib or bed.

5. Vaccinations

Just like breastmilk, vaccinations are also quite important when it comes to building the immunity of your child. Giving flu shots at the right time would help your kid stay away from frequent flu infections and the accompanying ear infections. Some other pneumococcal vaccinations and shots are important for the child to build immunity.

Also Read: What To Eat After Wisdom Teeth Removal?

6. Let them breathe fresh

If the air circulation in the interiors of your house is not set in the right way. This can also lead the child to develop flu, ear infections, and then gradual hearing loss in some rare cases. For this make sure you open the windows and doors of your house during the daytime and let the fresh air come in.

Air purifiers or filters can also be installed in the house if the outside air is not that fresh or in case polluted. It is also important to check the air quality and air circulation of the schools or institutions in which your kid is spending their time. Apart from that, it would also be a bad idea to expose your kid to the polluted traffic air. Hence it is always better to choose closed vehicles while you are travelling with your child.

7. Set the temperature

The temperature settings inside your house are also quite important when it comes to preventing ear infections and potential hearing loss. That can be caused due to the same. If you are not aware of the ideal temperature for your child. You may seek the opinion of your pediatrician regarding the same. Apart from that, it is also your responsibility to check whether the temperature in their schools or daycare is appropriate and healthy.

8. Choose the right thermal wear

This applies especially if you are living in a country with relatively colder temperatures. In such situations, make sure to layer up your child with the best quality thermal wear. This would prevent them from the extremities in temperature and also the sudden fluctuations in temperature. It would not affect them to a dangerous extent.

When you are quite particular about ear infections. Make sure to invest in the best ear car or headcover that would serve the purpose in the most efficient way.

Read More: Are Upper Respiratory Infections Contagious?

Conclusion

While you are taking care of all these measures be cautious enough to prevent the worsening of a normal ear infection to hearing loss. It is also important to seek medical help as soon as possible. If you find the ear infection lasting for more than a period of three days. It is also important to have an eye on the diet of your child and control the intake of chilled food items and beverages. This can lead to a lot of health issues in children like tonsilitis and ear infections.

References