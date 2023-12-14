Recent Study Declares Morning Sickness Abnormal, Unveils Surprising Findings!

A new study report was published on Wednesday, December 13th, that pinpointed the cause of severe morning sickness in pregnant women. People believe that experiencing morning sickness, nausea, and vomiting is common for pregnant women, but this study shows that it should not be common.

Determined What Causes Severe Morning Sickness

According to the researchers, this study will help provide better treatment to pregnant women who experience morning sickness, nausea, and vomiting more often. According to this new study, there is a hormone called GDF15, which is responsible for these symptoms in pregnant women. This is because the baby in the womb produces the hormone GDF15 in vast amounts that the mother cannot handle.

According to Dr. Marlena Fejzo, people mistreat pregnant women with this condition because they think it is common. Dr Marlena Fejzo is the co-author of this new study and a geneticist at the University of Southern California and has been working on this condition for 20 years. She said that she still gets reports of pregnant women dying because of the severity of their morning sickness, nausea, and vomiting.

Dr Marlena Fejzo experienced this condition during her second pregnancy. She experienced vomiting more often, lost her weight rapidly, and she became very weak during that condition. She said that even her doctor did not take her symptoms seriously, which led her to a miscarriage. Therefore, she is very familiar with people’s behavior toward women who experience these symptoms during their pregnancy.

In this new study, Dr Marlena Fejzo and researchers from the University of Cambridge collaborated and studied hormones in pregnant women and analyzed if there is a genetic risk factor for these symptoms during pregnancy. The researchers found that the levels of hormone GDF15 were higher in pregnant women who are facing symptoms like morning sickness, nausea, and vomiting. However, women who rarely experience these symptoms during their pregnancy are found to have lower levels of GDF15.

However, according to the study, the effect of the hormone GDF15 also depends on other factors like exposure to this hormone before pregnancy and sensitivity of pregnant women to this GDF15. Researchers provided examples of Srilankan women producing higher levels of GDF15 in their bodies due to a rare blood disorder, and they rarely experienced morning sickness, nausea, and vomiting during their pregnancy.

According to Dr Stephen O’Rahilly, if women are exposed to GDF15 for a long time before their pregnancy, then it can prevent them from suffering symptoms like nausea and vomiting. This is because when women are exposed to the hormone GDF15 before their pregnancy, their bodies get habituated to react to this hormone. Further, when they get pregnant and their developing fetus produces GDF15 in vast amounts, the mother will be less sensitive to this hormone, which can prevent nausea and vomiting. Dr Stephen O’Rahilly is the lead author of this new study and an endocrinologist at the University of Cambridge.

The researchers conducted an experiment on mice in a lab to confirm that exposure to GDF15 before pregnancy can prevent nausea and vomiting. The researchers exposed some mice to GDF15, and after three days, they increased the dose in those mice. Also, they did not expose some mice to the early dose of GDF15 and suddenly exposed them to higher doses of GDF15.

The researchers found that the mice who were early exposed to GDF15 did not lose their appetite, but mice who were suddenly exposed to the higher dose of GDF15 lost their appetite.

Researchers said that this study confirms that nausea and vomiting during pregnancy is a real problem and should be taken seriously, and pregnant women should not be mistreated.

