Red Wine’s Health Benefits Don’t Stack Up Scientifically

Many people believe that consuming a moderate amount of red wine can contribute to various health benefits. Well, this is the most controversial belief that people are still following, according to previous studies that suggest intake of little red wine can prevent cardiovascular disease, type-2 diabetes, and many more. According to recent research, there are hardly any benefits of consuming alcohol that also apply to red wine.

Jama Network Open published a systemic review and meta-analysis in the year 2023 suggesting alcohol consumption is not good for humans regardless of the type of drink. The media house surveyed the drinking habits of almost 5 million and found that consuming even a low amount of alcohol on a daily can cause serious health issues, which can lead to death, too. The same is applied to red wine, where the organization suggested that it mitigates the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and saves people from dying.

Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) report published in January 2023 states that consuming even lower amounts of alcohol is not good for health. In fact, according to WHO, alcohol is the most toxic substance that human consume in their daily life after tobacco; additionally, WHO has kept it in the highest risk group, which is above toxic substances like radiation and asbestos.

Even though many studies claim that red wine promotes antioxidant activities in the body apart from its alcohol content. These properties are considered healthy for the human body and protect from coronary artery diseases (CAD) that can cause heart attacks. So, how is it true, and from where is the concept of drinking red wine coined to be healthy?

Drinking a glass of wine can prevent heart risk was first coined in the year 1991 in the show called “60 Minutes”. Here, Morley Safer, the chief executive officer and founder of Wellness Discovery Labs, spoke about the “French Paradox”. This term was coined by scientists based on the concept that the French can consume a high-fat diet with red wine and still have low cholesterol and maintain cardiovascular health.

According to French researchers, red wine can help mitigate fat deposits in the body and regulate blood circulation. Thought they had no evidence regarding this claim as it was only based on the French lifestyle. People believed Safer’s statement and preferred wine as the healthiest drink, which is still being followed.

Also Read: How Birth Control Affects Your Body? Know The 9 Major Ways

The Drawbacks Of French Paradox Research

Apparently, as soon as the show aired, the sales of the red wine skyrocketed as per the statement of Morley Safer. There was a lack of evidence to prove this point, but still, people believed, as some experts have suggested. In this regard, Jessica Marcus, a registered dietitian nutritionist, questions this research.

She added that this study claiming the benefits of alcohol consumption was based on observational data. Further, she also concluded that the researchers had not found any potential factors that could support the claim and found many confounding variables. Marcus explained her theory with an example that people living in Colorado are prone to breaking legs as compared to Arizona, but still, the area has more skiers.

And this statement began the cofounding variable fight between Housenbales and Marcus. At last, Marcus stated that French doctors underreported heart disease over the years. Further, she concluded that this study has only benefited the alcohol industry, which raised some more questions about its validity.

But what about the studies that suggest consuming red wine benefits heart and type 2 diabetes? Well, red wine is made of red grapes that contain antioxidants that protect the body from free radicals, and research believes these properties are available in red wine too. But according to Marcus, the evidence of red wine to prevent heat diseas is pretty weak.

More: Does Insulin Need To Be Refrigerated? What To Know About Using Insulin?