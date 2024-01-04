Remedies For Alleviating Shoulder Pain Naturally

Shoulder pain is a common ailment that can result from various causes, including muscle strain, overuse, injuries, or underlying medical conditions. You can seek medical help to get rid of the pain, as well as try some effective natural and home remedies as per your personal choices of treatment.

5 Natural Remedies To Treat Your Shoulder Pain

One of the major causes of shoulder pain is a rotator cuff that helps in the movement of your shoulders while holding the ball and socket. You experience pain when this muscle gets irritated, and this can be treated by implementing these natural remedies.

1. Use Massage Guns Or Get Different Types Of Massages

One of the best ways to treat your shoulder pain is to get a massage of the affected area, as this helps to relax the muscle and reduce the irritation. There are several ways by which you can get massages, such as from a family member, visiting a professional, or doing it by yourself. So, when you suffer from sudden shoulder pain, you can walk over to one of your family members and ask them to knead your sore shoulder muscle.

If you do not live with your family, then you can book an appointment at a reputed massage centre or spa centre once in a while to relax your muscles. This will help you treat the pain in not only your shoulder muscle but also in other parts of the body.

However, if you live alone and don’t want to invest in massage centres, then the best thing to do is find a pair of socks and a tennis ball. Now, all you have to do is put the ball in the sock and place it in the area of pain while standing against the wall. Apply pressure on the ball and roll around, giving a massage to yourself. Another option is that you can buy massage guns or other massaging tools and leverage their benefits to treat your shoulder pain.

2. Apply A Cold Compressor To The Affected Area

You can also apply a bag of cold ice on your affected area, as this helps to numb or reduce the pain. However, you must ensure that you do not apply the ice directly to your bare skin as this can cause frostbite, and that will lead to another issue. You can either get a cold compressor bag from the market and keep it in the refrigerator before applying it to the pain area or wrap some ice cubes in a cotton cloth and then gently press them in the affected area.

This is one of the best ways to reduce your shoulder pain, as it is quite easy for you to apply an ice pack on your own without anyone’s help. All you have to do is make sure that you do not keep the pack in the affected area for more than five minutes. You can remove the cold bag from the position for a few seconds and then repeat the same until you feel better.

3. Administration Of OTC Medications Or Pain Relievers

You can administer ibuprofen and Naproxen as they are the two major medications recommended by doctors to get relief from pain and discomfort. However, you must not depend on these medicines every time you experience shoulder pain because too much consumption can contribute to the occurrence of other issues in the body parts and organs.

It is advisable to administer these medicines daily only if your physician or healthcare specialist recommends them. You can also use some pain relief sprays, ointments, or balms and gently massage the area so that it can reduce the inflammation and give you relief.

4. Stretching Your Shoulder And Joints Can Be Beneficial

You must leverage the benefits of yoga and stretches as these activities help you relax the stiff muscles. When you make it a habit of stretching daily, you will see that the occurrence of shoulder pain reduces. Stretching is excellent for increasing flexibility and mobility of the joints and muscles and relaxing the tissues so that you will not experience any shoulder pain.

There are several stretching exercises that are meant especially to target the shoulder muscles and tissues, such as shoulder rolls, armpit stretches, shoulder rotation, holding both arms above the head, exhaling and dropping the shoulder back, etc. You must include these important exercises in your daily morning routine so that you can get relief from the shoulder pain. Stretching can also be considered the best natural remedy to manage and prevent stiffness and tendonitis in the shoulder muscle.

5. Apply A Heat Pack Or Hot Water Bag On Your Shoulder

If you are looking for natural remedies to manage your shoulder pain, then you must apply a hot water bag or heat pack to the area that is affected. No matter what the reason is for the pain in your shoulder, heat packs have the power to reduce the pain while providing you comfort and relaxing your muscles.

All you have to do is heat some water in a pan, pour it inside the warm water bag, and place it in the affected area or simply put it on your bed and sleep on your back while placing your shoulder above the water bag. Other than this, you can make a roll of cotton cloth, heat it with a room heater and then place it on your shoulder to ease the pain. Also, if you are using an electric heat pad, then you must make sure that you increase it to a level that is bearable for you so that you don’t burn yourself.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these home remedies have proven to give you relief from shoulder pain and provide comfort without visiting the doctor. However, if these natural remedies don’t work and the pain gets severe, then you must go to your healthcare specialist ASAP and get the treatment or therapies. Additionally, when you are receiving the treatment or implementing home remedies, you must make sure that you do not put much stress on that area and minimize the activities that include shoulder work.