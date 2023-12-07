Natural Remedies For Dry Mouth: Revive Your Smile

You can try simple things at home to feel better if you have a dry mouth. These include drinking water, using mouthwash without alcohol, or using saliva substitutes you can buy at the stores.

A dry mouth is when your saliva glands do not work right. It is also known as xerostomia or hyposalivation. It is not a disease alone but can be a sign of other health issues.

Dry mouth can be challenging. It often results from medicines, radiation, or chemotherapy. It causes discomfort and can make eating and speaking difficult. Fortunately, the following remedies can help improve it, whether your symptoms are temporary or persistent.

Hydration

Consistent Water Intake: Drinking water daily is essential. It helps keep the oral cavity moist and aids in washing away particles.

Drinking water daily is essential. It helps keep the oral cavity moist and aids in washing away particles. Flovaoured Water: Infusing natural flavors like lemon or cucumber can encourage more frequent sipping.

Avoid Certain Medications

Many dry mouth problems come from medicines, about 9 out of 10 times. It is because of the drugs people take.

Research shows that medicines that cause dry mouth are:

Allergy drugs

Blood pressure drugs

Hormone drugs

Asthma drugs

If your medicine makes your mouth dry, speak to your doctor.

Humidifiers

Types of humidifiers: Explore various humidifiers, including ultrasonic, evaporative, and steam vaporizers. Each type has its benefits and can add moisture to your living space.

Explore various humidifiers, including ultrasonic, evaporative, and steam vaporizers. Each type has its benefits and can add moisture to your living space. Humidifier Placement: Positioning a humidifier in your bedroom can significantly improve symptoms of dry mouth.

Water Spray Bottle

Creating a moisturizing spray: A spray bottle with water, aloe, or glycerin can provide instant relief. This mixture can be used throughout the day.

A spray bottle with water, aloe, or glycerin can provide instant relief. This mixture can be used throughout the day. Portable Relief: Keep a small spray bottle in your purse or pocket for on-the-go hydration.

Glycerin

Glycerin Water Mix: Mixing glycerin with water creates a soothing solution. Swish and spit for best results.

Mixing glycerin with water creates a soothing solution. Swish and spit for best results. Homemade Oral Spray: A DIY oral spray with glycerin can be used several times daily to alleviate dryness.

Sugarless Candy and Gum

Natural Flavors: Opt for sugarless candies and gums with natural flavors like mint, citrus, or cinnamon.

Opt for sugarless candies and gums with natural flavors like mint, citrus, or cinnamon. Choosing the Right Ingredients: Look for products containing xylitol. It can stimulate saliva production without increasing the risk of cavities.

Mealtime Tips

Hydrating Foods: Include water-rich foods like melons, cucumbers, and soups into your diet. You could also go for foods that have rich water content. Vegetables like carrots, celery, broccoli, apples, and pears can help with dry mouth.

Include water-rich foods like melons, cucumbers, and soups into your diet. You could also go for foods that have rich water content. Vegetables like carrots, celery, broccoli, apples, and pears can help with dry mouth. Eating Techniques: Taking small bites and sipping water between mouthfuls can make eating easier.

Limiting Diuretics

Understanding Diuretics: Recognize foods and drinks that act as diuretics, like coffee, tea, and certain medications.

Recognize foods and drinks that act as diuretics, like coffee, tea, and certain medications. Alternatives to Caffeine: Go for decaffeinated options to reduce dry mouth symptoms.

Alcohol-Free Mouthwashes

Benefits of Alcohol-Free Mouthwashes: They cleanse without causing dryness or irritation.

They cleanse without causing dryness or irritation. Daily use: Integrate alcohol-free mouthwashes into your daily oral hygiene routine.

Don’t Breathe Through Your Mouth

Breathing through your mouth can make your dry mouth worse and lead to other mouth issues. Instead, breathe through your nose, especially if your mouth feels dry.

Over-The-Counter Solutions

Selecting the Right Products: Saliva substitutes, like sprays or tablets, can come in various forms.

Saliva substitutes, like sprays or tablets, can come in various forms. Regular Use: Use these products for everyday use as directed.

Prescription Medications

Consulting with Your Doctor: Discuss options like Pilocarpine with your healthcare provider.

Discuss options like Pilocarpine with your healthcare provider. Understanding Side effects: Be aware of potential side effects and how they might impact your health.

Innovative Approaches

Frozen Fruits: Chilled slices of melon or cucumber can be refreshing and hydrating.

Chilled slices of melon or cucumber can be refreshing and hydrating. Nasal Moisture: Maintaining nasal hydration can indirectly soothe dry mouth symptoms.

Natural Laxatives

The Role of Fiber Laxatives: Some laxatives draw water into the intestines and can be used to moisten the mouth.

Some laxatives draw water into the intestines and can be used to moisten the mouth. Caution and Proper Use: Always consult a doctor before using laxatives for dry mouth.

Also Read: Norovirus Causes And Symptoms

Alternative Therapies: Papaya Tablets and Acupuncture

Papaya Tablets: These can stimulate saliva production naturally.

These can stimulate saliva production naturally. Acupuncture: Research indicates acupuncture can be effective, especially for those with dry mouth post-radiation.

Herbal Treatments For Dry Mouth

Several herbs can help boost saliva and ease dry mouth. These include:

Aloe Vera: The gel or juice from aloe vera leaves moisturizes the mouth. You can buy aloe vera juice for dry mouth relief.

The gel or juice from aloe vera leaves moisturizes the mouth. You can buy aloe vera juice for dry mouth relief. Ginger: Known for increasing saliva production, ginger can help with dry mouth.

Known for increasing saliva production, ginger can help with dry mouth. Hollyhock Root: Similar to aloe vera, hollyhock moistens and helps with dry mouth. A 2015 study found it compelling, especially when combined with Malva sylvestris, a related plant.

Similar to aloe vera, hollyhock moistens and helps with dry mouth. A 2015 study found it compelling, especially when combined with Malva sylvestris, a related plant. Marshmallow Root: This plant also contains properties that can help relieve dry mouth. It is commonly used in traditional herbal medicine. A 2015 study showed it is effective for dry mouth. Combined with Alcea digitata, a related plant, it can be very helpful.

This plant also contains properties that can help relieve dry mouth. It is commonly used in traditional herbal medicine. A 2015 study showed it is effective for dry mouth. Combined with Alcea digitata, a related plant, it can be very helpful. Nopal Cactus: Also known as prickly pear, this traditional Mexican food and remedy is gaining the attention of the health industry. A 2017 study showed it is effective against dry mouth.

Also known as prickly pear, this traditional Mexican food and remedy is gaining the attention of the health industry. A 2017 study showed it is effective against dry mouth. Spilanthes: Often used in dental health, spilanthes are known for increasing saliva. It may benefit dry mouths.

Often used in dental health, spilanthes are known for increasing saliva. It may benefit dry mouths. Sweet pepper : Studies suggest that sweet pepper can stimulate saliva production.

: Studies suggest that sweet pepper can stimulate saliva production. Fennel Seeds: Fennel seeds are also believed to relieve dry mouth issues and stimulate saliva production.

When to See a Doctor?

Usually, dry mouth is not a big concern, and drinking more water is usually the solution. But visit your doctor if you believe medication might be causing it. Talk to your doctor before stopping any medication.

You also have symptoms of other health issues, like:

Type 2 Diabetes

Kidney Disease

Parkinson’s Disease

Immune or autoimmune disorders

Anxiety

Depression

Anemia

Nutrient Deficiencies

Treating these health problems that cause dry mouth will help more than just using home remedies.

Read More: Steps To Maintain Healthy Teeth And Gums

Conclusion

Finally, there are many ways to manage dry mouth. Combining hydration, diet, natural products, and remedies. By understanding the various options available and tailoring them to your specific needs, you can effectively relieve the discomfort of dry mouth.

Regular consultation with healthcare professionals ensures these natural remedies complement your treatment plan. With these simple tips, living with a dry mouth can become manageable, helping you care for your oral health and quality of life.

References

S.S. Anttila, M. Knuuttila, T.K. Sakki Depressive symptoms as an underlying factor of the sensation of dry mouth Psychosom. Med., 60 (2) (1998), pp. 215-218 https://doi.org/10.1097/00006842-199803000-00018

K.A. Atchison, T.A. Dolan Development of the geriatric oral health assessment index J. Dent. Educ., 54 (11) (1990), pp. 680-687 https://www.scopus.com/inward/record.url?eid=2-s2.0-0025514094&partnerID=10&rel=R3.0.0

D.H. Felix, J. Luker, C. ScullyOral medicine: 4. Dry mouth and disorders of salivation Dent. Update, 39 (10) (2012), pp. 738-743