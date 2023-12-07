Recently, in a clinical trial, Thalamus-targeted Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) was proven to improve the cognitive abilities of brain injury patients. The trial included researchers from various institutions, some of which are Harvard Medicine School, Weill Cornwell Medicine, Stanford University, University of Utah, and Cleveland Clinic.

Further, the trial was done on five people with ages ranging from 22 to 60 and with pre-existing brain injuries from 3 to 18 years. The trial included planting electronic devices in the thalamus region of the brain that stimulate the nerves for 12 hours. The thalamus is the region of the brain that is responsible for the cognitive abilities of the brain.

Thalamus-Targeted Deep Brain Stimulation Improves Cognition In Brain Injury Patient

After three months of DBS treatment, significant cognitive improvements such as reading, memory, and analysis were seen in the patients who were suffering from long-term traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). The improvements were tested by a trial test, which included drawing lines along jumbled words and some numbers.

The result of improvement was surprising for the researchers as it was 30.7%, far more than 10% which was expected. The trial was so effective that some of the patients refused to turn off the device. This signified that the trial had a great impact on the lives of patients and their families. They were able to indulge in normal life activities such as reading, watching TV, playing video games, and many more.

However, the researchers faced a problem in the last phase of the trial, which was selecting three random patients for the withdrawal. Among the three patients, one who agreed to turn off the device was observed to lose the improvements during the device turned on.

Nicholas Schiff, MD, a professor at Weill Cornell Medicine and co-senior author of the study, mentioned that “ That is a pioneering moment”. If the DBS treatment brings positive results in larger clinical trials, it can be a boon for people with traumatic brain injuries.

Also Check: A Study Found That Babies Who Are Exposed To Fentanyl May Have Birth Defects

Challenges Face By Researchers

However, the DBS treatment was challenging for the researchers because every brain is not of the same shape and can also vary in injury conditions. In such situations, researchers have to focus on placing the device in the right place in Thalamus.

Jamie Henderson, MD, a professor of neurosurgery and another co-author in the study, said that during the clinical trials of five people, they had to develop a number of tools that could help them better define the brain area. Further, the researchers made virtual models of each brain so that they could pinpoint the brain region and level of stimulation that would activate the central lateral nucleus.

However, the team effort of researchers from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Boston, Cleveland Clinic, the University of Washington, University of Bordeaux, Weill Cornell Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Vanderbilt University, University of Utah, and the University of Florida made the study and trial possible.

Further, the funding for the study was granted to the National Institute of Health BRAIN initiative. Also, there was a grant from the Translation Science Center at Weill Cornell Medical College. Furthermore, it was Medtronic, a well-known medical device company, that provided the implants for the brain.

According to the National Library of Medicine, globally, there were 27.16 million new cases and 48.99 million prevalent cases of traumatic brain injury. The thalamus-targeted Deep Brain Stimulation trial can be a milestone in the field of science and medicine to give TBI patients new and normal help.

However, researchers are looking for further improvements and developments in the study. In future, this can be truly a significant method to revive cognitive abilities in brain injury patients.

Read More: New Study Has Solved The Mystery Of An Illness That May Be Affecting NJ Dogs