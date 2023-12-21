Scientists Create Vaccine To Lower Cholesterol

UNM (University of New Mexico) has developed an intriguing low-cost vaccine to lower LDL cholesterol—the new vaccine was created by vaccine platform technology developed at UNM itself. The vaccine has already been tested on monkeys and mice, which showed promising results.

Vaccine To Lower Cholesterol

Bryce Chakarian, Ph.D. and regents’ molecular genetics and microbiology professor at UNM has opened up about the vaccine. Bryce mentioned that the vaccine is as effective as the expensive drug named PCSK9. This expensive drug costs a person thousands of dollars a year to control their bad LDL cholesterol. However, this new vaccine would cost much less and be equally effective.

LDL cholesterol creates plaques in a person’s blood vessels, which jams the path and can cause heart attacks. According to studies, around 2 people of every 5 people are affected by high cholesterol levels only in America. Almost 18 million people die every year from cardiovascular diseases caused by high cholesterol levels.

About the milestone achieved by Dr Bryce Chakarian and his team, recently, a study Journal named NPJ Vaccines was published. Bryce mentioned they are interested in developing a much less expensive version of this vaccine, which will revolutionise everything. He also said that the new vaccine would be easily available in America and other parts of the world.

Abinash Achrekar, MD, MPH at the University of New Mexico, is also a patient of high cholestrol himself. He mentioned that he has been taking two shots of PCSK9 every month, costing him thousands a year. He mentioned that he was diagnosed with high cholesterol when he was only 16. He has taken Statin Treatment before and a newer vaccine named PCSK9. This vaccine regulates the PCSK9 protein, which is a molecule produced in the liver.

Achrekar also mentioned that the more PCSK9 protein is created in a person’s liver more LDL cholesterol level rises. He said that his earlier treatments and vaccine needed prior authorisation and checkups; the new vaccine would change all of that.

More About The Vaccine

High cholesterol levels cause the blood vessels to get jammed with plaque, blocking blood flow. This is the leading cause of strokes, heart attacks and deaths all over the world. Bryce and his team from all over the US have stated that they prepared this vaccine to target the PCSK9 protein specifically. They wanted to give patients a permanent option of relief from LDL cholesterol.

Bryce, explaining about his vaccine, mentioned that they had used a shell of a virus and used it to create the vaccine. He stuck tiny pieces of PCSK9 protein onto the virus shell, hoping the patient would make a strong antibody against the protein. He also said that every animal tested with the vaccine has shown a staggering depletion of LDL cholesterol of about 30%. This will add up to the low risk of heart disease in humans in the near future.

According to reports, the vaccine has been tested on animals for the last 10 years and has shown promising results. Bryce mentioned that the last hurdle is finding funding for their venture of vaccine manufacturing and human trials. He also said it would take several years and millions of dollars, but it would be worth the effort.

The most important part about the vaccine that Chakarian mentioned is its speculated price. He said the vaccine would cost less than $100 per dose, a game-changing price for a pure and safe vaccine. Bryce Chakarian and his team are putting in all the effort to complete the vaccine in time. This vaccine would impact the world’s healthcare system by providing options to millions of patients worldwide.

