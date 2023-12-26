How To Use Sea Moss For Weight Loss? Does It Work?

If you are an avid internet user, you must have observed hundreds of weight loss trends surfacing around. Well, the world of wellness has now transformed into the idea of weight loss and fat loss, and Sea Moss is currently the latest addition to the trend For Weight Loss.

Although Sea Moss and its medicinal usage date back to 600 B.C. This red alga is presently being marketed for its weight loss benefits. But does Sea Moss assist in weight loss? Come, let’s find out.

Sea Moss for Weight Loss

Scientifically known as Chondrus crispus, Sea Moss, or Iris Moss is a type of red algae. This marine plant is commonly grown along the Atlantic coast’s rocky parts, particularly the Caribbean, North America, and Europe. Since ages, Sea Moss has been known for its medicinal and culinary usage.

Sea Moss are thin, fan-like structures in reddish-purple color. These marine plants are found attached to rocks in the tidal pools and are full of nutritional properties.

Sea Moss and Weight (and Fat) Loss: The Science Behind It

After the internet claims that Sea Moss is a weight and fat loss promoter, this algae has gained immense attention. Let’s find out whether it really works and if yes, how?

Although Sea Moss isn’t directly associated with weight loss, some of its properties may assist during the process. For instance, Sea Moss is a rich source of dietary fiber, an indigestible dietary fiber that aids regular digestion.

Since fiber increases the feeling of fullness, consuming Sea Moss may reduce the chances of snacking or overeating, thus assisting in weight loss. Additionally, the dietary fiber present in Sea Moss also promotes gut health, thus reducing the chances of inflammation, fatigue, and bloating.

Not only that, but Carrageenan, a soluble fiber, creates a gel-like fiber promoting a sense of fullness. It is also known for supporting beneficial gut bacteria growth, contributing to a smoother digestive tract.

Similarly, Sea Moss is extremely low in calories and has absolutely negligible fat. Along with that, its moderate protein content presents a nutritionally balanced option for those trying to lose weight and fat.

Additionally, some studies claim that Sea Moss (and other seaweeds commonly) contain Fucoxanthin, a complex compound that, by preventing fat absorption, reduces the chances of obesity. These studies have been performed in animals; however, further research amongst humans is needed.

Besides that, some studies suggest that Sea Moss (particularly red algae) can influence fat cell creation, breaking down the stored fat and thus reducing obesity.

Does Sea Moss Promote Weight (and Fat) Loss?

Although the initial findings on Sea Moss for weight loss are promising, there’s still more research needed. It’s crucial to note that despite the numerous benefits, It cannot yet be claimed as a weight loss or fat loss agent. It might act as a helping hand during the weight loss process, but the results may vary amongst individuals and with different practices.

Nutritional Value of Sea Moss (per 100 grams)

Nutrient Amount Calories 49 Protein 1.5 grams Dietary Fiber 1.3 grams Carbohydrates 10. 7 grams Fat 0.5 grams Vitamin A 1725 IU Vitamin K 1.8 micrograms Vitamin E 2.0 micrograms Vitamin C 3.0 micrograms Iron 9.0 milligram Phosphorus 10.0 milligram Magnesium 20.0 milligram Potassium 22.0m milligram Zinc 0.2 milligram Manganese 0.3 milligram Selenium 0.7 microgram

How to consume Sea Moss for Weight Loss?

Incorporating Sea Moss into your diet for weight loss can be done in numerous ways, including the following:

Consume a teaspoon (not more than 4 grams) of Sea Moss gel, either plain or by mixing it into juice, sauce, etc. You can either purchase packed gel or soak clean Sea Moss in water, blend it, and form a smooth gel.

Consume Sea Moss by blending it into your daily shakes and smoothies.

Infuse Sea Moss in hot water to drink it as a hot beverage. You can also add them to your soups and stews.

Combine Sea Moss with nuts, seeds, and dry fruits forming a homemade snack bar.

Drink sea moss-infused water. You can enhance the taste by adding cinnamon, lemon, honey, etc.

Consume Sea Moss capsules or pills if you cannot bear the unpleasant texture and taste of the actual plant.

Or, consider taking Sea Moss gummies since they come in different flavors and taste absolutely delicious, unlike the actual plant.

How much Sea Moss a Day for Weight Loss?

Although the appropriate amount of Sea Moss for weight loss may vary for individuals, when you are just starting, consume no more than 4 grams. The exact amount can differ depending on age, health condition, and how you are consuming Sea Moss. Also, follow these general guidelines:

Always start slow and gradually increase the amount, observing the benefits and side effects.

When consuming Sea Moss supplements, always follow the recommended dose suggested by the manufacturer.

When consuming fresh Sea Moss, incorporate it into your meals to blend in the taste and texture.

Always observe your body’s response to Sea Moss.

Since Sea Moss is a rich source of dietary fiber, increase your water intake, or you may end up feeling constipated.

Lastly, consult a healthcare professional before adding Sea Moss into your routine.

Side Effects of Sea Moss

Risk of excess Iodine, especially amongst individuals with thyroid.

Digestive issues due to sensitivity to carrageenan.

Exposure to environmental toxins depends upon where the Sea Moss was sourced.

Interaction with medications, especially blood thinners.

Allergic reactions include swelling, itching, and even breathing difficulties.

Digestive issues include gas, bloating, and diarrhea.

Influence with blood sugar levels.

Conclusion

While sea moss may assist in weight loss, it is crucial to approach this idea with a balanced perspective. The nutritional composition of Sea Moss suggests its usefulness in weight loss and fat loss.

However, Sea Moss alone isn’t a weight loss agent but can only assist the process along with a calorie-deficit diet and a regular exercise routine. Also, since there is limited scientific evidence and research in this field, consult your healthcare provider before using It for weight loss.

