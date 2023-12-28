The benefits of Shea Butter For Face have been known for centuries. It’s been extensively used as food products, cosmetics, and traditional medicinal remedies across Africa. In modern days, Shea butter has become a valuable ingredient in the cosmetics industry. Its medicinal properties and skin-soothing effects have made it a star in the skin care industry.

We have compiled a well-researched guide about the potential benefits of Shea butter for skin. We will also explore whether Shea butter is good for the face. This 101 guide on Shea butter will help you extract the maximum benefits

What is shea butter? The Origin

Shea butter is a natural fat extracted from the nut of the Shea tree (Vitellaria paradoxa) native to the West African Savannah region. The nuts are harvested, sun-dried, boiled, and crushed to make a fine paste.

The paste is then mixed with water to extract Shea fat. It’s then whipped into the familiar Shea butter that is well-known throughout the world. The resultant substance is versatile and finds myriads of applications across culinary, cosmetics, and medicinal landscapes.

Fact – Shea butter is also known as Butyrospermum Parkii, its scientific name given by The International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients (INCI)

Composition of Shea Butter – Nutrients Profile

Shea butter is mostly fat, but it’s also rich in vitamins and other ingredients that are soothing and rejuvenating to the skin.

Vitamin A and E – Protect against free radicals due to antioxidant properties. Also, reduce signs of pigmentation and promote the formation of new skin cells.

Protect against free radicals due to antioxidant properties. Also, reduce signs of pigmentation and promote the formation of new skin cells. Linoleic acid – Boosts moisture level in the skin and induces a calming effect.

– Boosts moisture level in the skin and induces a calming effect. Beta-carotene – Has antioxidant properties and gives a smooth texture to the skin.

Has antioxidant properties and gives a smooth texture to the skin. Omega-3 fatty acids and allantoin – Boost skin regeneration ability and have anti-inflammatory properties.

Is Shea butter good for the face?

Yes, Shea butter is excellent for your face. Its natural moisturizing properties help hydrate your skin and make it glow. Likewise, vitamins and antioxidants rejuvenate skin, remove pigmentation and spots, and make it look healthier and smoother. Moreover, Shea butter also reduces fine lines, dryness, and other skin conditions. As a result, your skin looks lively and sparkling.

Refined vs Unrefined Shea Butter – Overview

Shea butter comes in two forms – refined and unrefined Shea butter

Refined Shea Butter

Processing – Refined Shea butter undergoes bleaching and deodorizing to make it more suitable for transportation, and enhance its shelf life.

Refined Shea butter undergoes bleaching and deodorizing to make it more suitable for transportation, and enhance its shelf life. Color & Odor – Refined Shea butter is white and generally has no smell.

– Refined Shea butter is white and generally has no smell. Nutrients Profile – Processing strips Shea butter from vitamins, fatty acids, natural scent, and its typical beige color.

Unrefined Shea Butter

Processing – Extracted from hands with minimal processing and no use of additives and chemicals.

– Extracted from hands with minimal processing and no use of additives and chemicals. Color & Odor – Slightly beige or cream color and nutty scent.

– Slightly beige or cream color and nutty scent. Nutrient Profile – Since unrefined Shea butter is raw and completely natural, it retains most of its vitamins, fatty acids, and its signature scent.

Top 5 Benefits of Shea Butter

Shea butter has multiple benefits. Here are some of them:

Deep Moisturization – Shea butter has powerful emollient properties, providing intense hydration to the skin. It makes the skin smooth and supple. Anti-Inflammatory Support – Allantoin and Omega 3 fatty acids provide it with potent anti-inflammatory properties. It helps in skin regeneration and growth. Collagen Boost – Vitamin A in Shea butter enhances collagen production and helps reduce age-related skin ailments. Improves Skin Texture – Regular use of Shea butter improves skin complexion and contributes to skin texture. The Linoleic acid in Shea butter calms the skin and makes it appear smooth. Gentle on Skin – Shea butter due to its naturally soothing properties is a boon for people with sensitive skin. It provides nourishment without causing irritation.

Where should you store Shea Butter or products made from it?

Shea butter is a natural substance therefore its proper storage is essential to maintain its nutrient profile. Always keep the Shea butter away from sunlight and heat. It could trigger the oxidation process that could change the chemical structure of Shea butter. Likewise keep Shea butter away from water, in a tightly closed container as it could facilitate yeasts and mold growth spoiling it.

Does Shea Butter have an expiration date?

Yes, just like any other skincare product, Shea butter expires too. If you notice a change in texture or sour smell, the Shea butter is probably past its shelf life.

Since unrefined Shea butter doesn’t contain any preservatives or chemicals, it has a shorter shelf life than refined ones. Its expiration date usually remains between 12 to 24 months from the date of manufacturing depending on the vendor, however, it’s prudent to check it before buying.

Shea Butter for Skin Issues

Skin changes continually as you age – in some people, these chances could be minimal and hardly perceptible while in others it can be more prominent and could significantly impact the appearance of the skin. Let’s see how shea butter is beneficial in addressing age-related skin issues;

1. Skin Changes During Menopause

Menopause is a tumultuous period accompanied by several physical changes. It reflects on the skin too as it starts to lose its sheen and elasticity. Moreover, it also loses collagen and hyaluronic acid leading to loss of firmness.

As a result, it starts to wrinkle and appears dry. Regular use of Shea butter helps maintain firmness and reduce the aging effect on the skin. Likewise, it also restores lipids and acts as a moisturizer, thus reducing dryness.

2. Stretch Marks and Cellulite

Cellulitis and stretch marks are quite common in women. In order to combat these skin conditions a combination of the right diet, exercises, and the correct skin care regime is needed. Shea butter can be extremely beneficial in reducing stretch marks and cellulite thanks to its cell regeneration abilities and moisturizing effects.

3. Scars and Sunburns

Premature aging is largely attributed to UV exposure. Applying Shea butter or using sun cream with Shea butter helps nullify the effects of UV exposure. Likewise, regular application of Shea butter also reduces the signs of hardened scar tissues. It makes the skin softer, supple, and bright thus reducing scar marks.

Summary

The benefits of Shea butter are quite extensive. It’s indeed a miracle product that could significantly improve the skin of your face and body. Packed with antioxidants and other nutrients, it provides everything your skin needs to appear flawless and smooth.

Its gentle nature and powerful skin-improving properties are certainly the reason why She’s Butter is now an integral part of various skin care remedies.

