The medical term used for steroids is corticosteroids, which are used for various medical conditions. However, you may get confused about corticosteroids and anabolic-androgenic steroids, which are used to increase muscle mass and strength. Thus, it is important to understand what you are taking and why, because certain medications can harm your health. Hence, understand that corticosteroids, or steroids, are powerful medicines that can help with inflammation and autoimmune diseases.

However, if you use higher dosages of steroids for a long time, then it can lead you to some side effects. For example, if you take steroids for a longer period, then it can cause changes in your blood sugar and blood pressure levels, and it can also cause you to gain weight. Moreover, steroids can also have some side effects on the eyes and can affect your vision as well. Let us explore this topic to understand it in detail and make smart decisions for our overall well-being.

Get An Understanding Of Steroids And Its Uses

Steroids are similar to human body chemicals called hormones, but they are made in a lab. These chemicals, also known as corticosteroids, are helpful in decreasing inflammation in the body. Also, corticosteroids are different from anabolic steroids, which are often used by athletes and other professionals to gain muscle mass and provide good shape to their bodies. However, corticosteroids are good at reducing inflammation and managing symptoms like swelling, pain, and stiffness.

Normally, when you get an infection, your body’s defence system, known as the immune system, produces extra fluid to fight off the infection. Further, these extra fluids can lead to conditions like swelling, redness, and warmth in the affected area. However, steroids have been proven to be helpful medicines to manage such conditions.

Moreover, steroids are also used for eye care, and doctors commonly prescribe corticosteroids to treat diseases with inflammation, autoimmune responses, and infections. Additionally, they are very helpful in preventing conditions like uveitis, which is the inflammation of the pigmented layer of the eye, and giant cell arteritis.

Also, steroids can be taken in various ways, such as by mouth through pills, applied to the skin through injections, or inhaled by using inhalers. However, it doesn’t matter how you are taking steroids because the side effects associated with corticosteroids remain the same in all methods. Thus, it is important for you to be aware of the potential side effects on the eyes of using steroids.

Get An Understanding Of How Steroids Work In The Body

Corticosteroids work by changing how genes act in the body, and they mainly affect the genes that play a role in causing inflammation. Corticosteroids reduce the activity of these genes, which help decrease the actions of cells that are involved in inflammation.

Specifically, steroids impact certain processes in the body, like cytokine production and the arachidonic acid pathway. These are the pathways that control inflammation in the body, and by influencing these pathways, steroids make it harder to cause inflammation.

However, you should know that influencing the inflammatory processes is important to gaining the benefits of steroids, but it can also lower your immune system’s activity. Also, when your immune system does not function efficiently, it increases the risk of infection. Therefore, it is very important to take steroids after consulting with your doctor.

Exploring Some Side Effects Of Steroids On The Eyes

Steroids are beneficial when you use them as prescribed by your doctor. However, when you use higher dosages for an extended period, it can affect your eye health in several ways. Thus, explore these side effects and understand the risks involved with using steroids.

1: It Can Cause Glaucoma

When you use higher dosages of steroids for a longer duration, it can increase pressure in the eye and harm the optic nerve, which can affect your vision. Moreover, people who are suffering from underlying eye conditions and the elderly are at higher risk of having glaucoma. Therefore, when you experience symptoms like blurry vision, tunnel vision, eye pain, and red eyes, consult with your doctor because it can happen due to Glaucoma.

2: Higher Risk Of Infections

As we have mentioned above, steroids influence the functions of your immune system, which increases the risk of infections in your eyes. Therefore, doctors may prescribe some other medicines along with steroids to reduce the risk of infection. Hence, it is very important to take steroids as recommended by your doctor.

3: It Can Slow Wound Healing Processes.

This is a concern for people who are already suffering from underlying eye conditions, especially those who have gone through eye surgery. This is because when you use steroids for a long time, it decreases the ability of your eye to heal from injuries.

4: It Can Cause Cataracts

If you use steroids in higher dosages and for a long time, then you are more vulnerable to forming cataracts in your eye. Further, this condition can cause blurry vision, and doctors can suggest surgery to remove the cloudy lens in severe cases.

Also, some of the symptoms of cataracts include seeing two images instead of one, seeing bright circles around light sources, and struggling to see clearly in low-light conditions, especially during the night. Thus, if you know someone with such a condition, then advise them to contact a doctor immediately to prevent more damage to their eyes.

Final Words

Steroids, or corticosteroids, are helpful for your body to reduce inflammation and for other activities. However, when people use higher dosages of steroids for a long period of time, they become more vulnerable to suffering from their side effects. You should know that if you use steroids as recommended by your doctor, you are at a lower risk of suffering from their side effects.

We have explained all the details of steroids, including their uses and how they work in the body. When you use steroids for a longer period of time, it can cause harm to your eyes and overall health. We have explained the side effects of steroids on the eyes so that you can have a better understanding to make better decisions.

