If you are suffering from persistent toothache, you might be in need of a root canal treatment as soon as possible. For this, it is important to get an expert consultation understand the root cause of your toothache, and finalise the need for a root canal treatment. It’s Important To Know If Need a root canal. Apart from toothache, there are a lot of other symptoms that indicate the need for a root canal treatment on your infected tooth.

If you have a comprehensive understanding of the symptoms that indicate this need. It would be easy for you to take care of your tooth and get the treatment without causing any unwanted delays. In this article, we will be discussing such symptoms and signs. That would help you suspect a pulp infection and thus seek an expert consultation.

5 major Signs Show A Need For A Root Canal

1. Toothache

No matter what other symptoms can be associated with the urgency of a root canal treatment. Toothache can be considered one of the most important among them. If you are in need of a root canal treatment. Your toothache would be quite severe and in most cases unbearable.

Apart from the pain experienced on that particular infected tooth. The pain is highly likely to spread to other parts of the mouth, neck, and surrounding areas. The pain would be more severe when you try to chew or bite something. The frequency of toothaches varies from person to person and also according to the emergency of a root canal treatment.

If a delay in the treatment cannot be promoted, then the frequency of the toothache can be relatively higher. If you are infected with this type of toothache, it will be difficult for you to get through daily tasks such as having food and speaking.

2. Sensitivity to food in extreme temperatures

This is also one of the most prominent characteristics of a patient who is in urgent need of a root canal treatment. It can be experienced when you are consuming food items that are cold or chilled and hot. The tingling sensation is quite common even if you do not have the need for a root canal treatment.

However, if the tingling sensation is also accompanied by pain that lasts more than a particular period of time, then you might require treatment quite soon. If the dental pulp infection of your tooth is more severe, you are highly likely to experience this condition frequently. Moreover, it would also be experienced when the temperature is not that extreme and that was easily tolerable to you before.

3. Gum pimples

This is another irritating symptom you may notice in your mouth if you need a root canal treatment without delay. It is also known as gum boils. Just like the name of the symptom suggests, you would be able to note the appearance of pimple-like sores on your gums that can be painful too. These would just look like the pimples you get on other parts of your body. These may also contain puss inside them and sometimes it get oozed out.

This makes them the most irritating to the individual. Once they pop out, an unpleasant taste can be experienced inside your mouth. It would also cause bad breath. Even though these issues sound simple, they can seriously affect your self-confidence and also your social life. Since they may also cause severe bad breath, preventing you from active social interaction without any inhibition.

4. Discoloration of your tooth

It is not possible for everyone to have sparkling white teeth just as portrayed in the advertisements of commercial toothpaste and oral hygiene products. However, you can still maintain a healthy white color through the right dental hygiene practices and by using the most appropriate dental hygiene products.

Even if you are quite strict about your dental hygiene practices. There are chances for your teeth to appear slightly yellowish in appearance. If you are someone who is addicted to caffeinated or colored beverages such as coffee, tea, and red wine, you are highly likely to have yellowish or stained teeth.

But, if the discoloration is only showing up on one tooth or two, with a slight sensation of pain. It might be the symptom indicating the urgency of a root canal treatment for you.

5. Swollen gums

When it comes to the health of your tooth and specifically the health of a dental pulp. You may also notice inflammation or swelling in your gums, especially on the gums near the infected tooth. Sometimes, these swollen gums may also bleed during your brushing sessions or even without brushing.

Swollen gums can be calmed and healed using a cold compress and can also happen due to a lot of other reasons. However, if the inflammation in your gums is persistent and does not go away with the application of a cold compress or gargling using salt water. It can be an indication that you are in need of a root canal treatment.

How do I know if I need a root canal?

It is quite important to carefully notice and observe your gum health on a daily basis in order to understand the need for root canal treatment. Apart from that, gum boils or gum pimples also appear in the gum areas. Hence it is important to keep an eye on them.

If tender and inflamed gums are a constant and persisting issue, it is important not to ignore them by consuming anti-inflammatory medicines over the counter and self-treat.

Conclusion

Now you know what to do and when to consult an expert medical practitioner. If you suspect the need for a root canal treatment for your tooth. No matter you useful you are in identifying the symptoms of an infected and dying pulp.

It is important to have routine dental checkups so that you will not miss out on the blind spots in your mouth or compromise the accuracy of diagnosis. Apart from that, make sure you are taking care of your teeth in the right way. So that you can avoid the chances of getting a root canal done.

