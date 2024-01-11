Have you been taking antidepressants for a long time? For your information, around 10% of women aged 18 and above take antidepressants. However, when your antidepressant dose is too low, your body will show some symptoms. In this article, we take you through the 6 major signs that your antidepressant dose is low.

6 signs your antidepressant dose is too low

Here is the list of 6 signs that indicate your antidepressant dose is too low.

1. The effect does not last for long

When you take antidepressants, their effects are related to neurotransmitters or chemical messengers in your brain. Some of these neurotransmitters include serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. Generally, it takes 1 to 2 weeks for these changes to take effect and may go up to 6 to 8 weeks. Thus, when you feel immediate relief after taking an antidepressant, it could just be a placebo effect.

There are times when the placebo effect wanes off and the actual effects of the antidepressants start working. In other cases, the placebo effect diminishes, but the effect of the medication never works. As someone taking an antidepressant, you may feel confused thinking that the medication has stopped working suddenly. However, the real reason is that the medicine didn’t work for you.

2. No improvement in mood even after a long time

Generally, after taking antidepressants for three months, you will experience an improvement in your mood or symptoms. However, if there is no improvement at all even after taking medications for three months, then it is an indication that your antidepressant dose is too low.

3. Energetic, but no improvement in mood

After starting to take an antidepressant, you may feel energetic. However, there will be no improvement in your mood. It shows that the medication is not working as it ideally should. The worst part is that a surge in energy along with depression may lead to risky behaviors, impulsivity, and a higher chance of suicide. If you experience any of these problems, reach out to your doctor without losing time.

4. Showing signs of Serotonin syndrome

Serotonin syndrome is a life-threatening condition that occurs when you take medications that increase the levels of serotonin. In your case, since you are taking low-dose antidepressants, Serotonin syndrome may happen due to the other medicines that you take or foods that you consume.

If you experience any symptoms of Serotonin syndrome, make sure you speak to your doctor about any other medications you are taking. Also, check with him/her about the foods and drinks that you should avoid while taking those antidepressants.

5. The dose is not as effective as in the past

When you use a drug for a long time, it is natural that you develop a tolerance to it. Due to this reason, the antidepressant that was once used to be quite amazing in uplifting your mood and energy may not offer the same effect anymore. In such cases, your doctor might increase the dose to tackle the symptoms whereas in others they might prescribe an altogether different medicine.

However, if you come across this issue, never make the mistake of increasing the dose without the guidance and direction of the prescribing doctor. The reason is that you may end up with serotonin syndrome and possibly an antidepressant overdose. Also, keep in mind that you continue to take a regular dose of antidepressants until you consult the doctor and they suggest the necessary medicines.

6. Worsening of depression symptoms

Have you ever gone through an experience where symptoms of depression immediately worsen or improve and then suddenly become worse? It is an indication that the antidepressant you are taking is not working effectively. Once you consult with a doctor, they will decide where you need a different dose or a different medication. Hence, whenever you experience any of these symptoms, make sure that you speak to your doctor.

When to consult your doctor?

If your depression symptoms persist for over a couple of days, it is an indication to see your doctor. However, if you feel that your antidepressant is not working, continue taking it till the time you meet your doctor. You may need to increase the dosage or the situation may demand a slow tapering-off process.

If you stop taking antidepressants suddenly, you may suffer from withdrawal effects such as nausea, headaches, higher anxiety, diarrhea or constipation, and suicidal thoughts. The reason is that these medications work by altering the levels of neurotransmitters.

4 reasons why antidepressants may stop working

There are multiple factors due to which there may be a change in the way your body responds to an antidepressant. Some of them are:

1. Drug or use of alcohol

Illicit drug use and alcohol may lead to strong mood changes. As a result, antidepressants become inactive.

2. Stressful situations

A new stressful situation at home or office can cause a mood response. Keep in mind that antidepressants cannot compensate in such scenarios.

3. Pregnancy

When females become pregnant, there will be a rise in their body weight and blood volume. Check with your doctor regarding taking antidepressants during pregnancy. Also, speak to them about the possibility of adjusting the dosage to continue relieving symptoms.

4. Other medications

Interactions between antidepressants and medicines used to treat other health conditions also affect the impact of an antidepressant.

Conclusion

As a person suffering from depression, hope you found the article quite informative and also insightful. According to the report by CNN, one out of five adults in the United States has been diagnosed with depression.

As discussed in the above sections, watch out for the 6 signals discussed above so that you can increase the antidepressant dose on time. Last but not least, whenever you think of stopping taking antidepressants, it should be well thought out and done after speaking to your doctor.

The reason is that if you stop them prematurely, you may suffer from a recurrence of depression. Wish you all the best in your battle against depression.