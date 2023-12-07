At least 10 babies in the United States of America are born with physical defects. This is a serious concern, according to the doctors. These babies are born with smaller heads, conjoined toes, cleft palate, and other serious problems like respiratory issues, fatigue, and high-pitched crying.

Doctors are linking this birth defect issue to the fentanyl abuse by the mothers of these babies. However, it is possible that other medications can also be the reason for physical defects in newborn babies. A new study was conducted by researchers with genetics in medicine to understand the real cause of physical defects in newborn babies.

According to the researchers, parents’ fentanyl abuse during their pregnancies is causing birth defects in newborn babies. However, more research is needed to find evidence to support this claim.

The mothers of these babies were questioned about their lifestyle choices during their pregnancies and consumption of street drugs. Mothers have admitted that they had used street drugs, which can be laced with fentanyl.

When the babies were tested, it showed that they were exposed to fentanyl in the womb. Since the mothers of the babies have confirmed consuming fentanyl, the claims in the new study can be trusted.

Things To Know About The New Study On Birth Defects In Newborns

Erin Wadman is a genetic counselor who first linked these birth defects in newborns to parents’ fentanyl exposure in August 2022. According to Wadman, she saw a patient whom she felt had seen similar patients before. After seeing several patients with birth defects, she felt that it may be happening due to a certain cause.

Researchers from Nemours Children’s Health studied this issue in detail and found that newborns have faced fentanyl exposure in the womb of their mothers. The study report was published in Genetics In Medicine Open which shows the potential cause of birth defects in newborns.

According to the researchers of the study, no common genetic abnormalities were identified in the newborns with birth defects, but the common thing that they share is their mothers have confirmed taking street drugs during their pregnancies.

The researchers said that the physical defects in these newborns are similar to those who suffer from Smith-Lemli-Optitz syndrome. However, these newborns were not found with Smith-Lemli-Optitz when they were tested despite the physical defects being similar.

What Are The Final Findings Of The Study?

It is found in the study that fentanyl exposure can be the main cause of birth defects in newborns. According to Dr. Karen Gripp and Erin Wadman from Nemours Children’s Health, fentanyl is also disrupting cholesterol metabolism in the developing fetus of mothers of these newborns with birth defects.

However, it is not directly tested to confirm that fentanyl is disrupting cholesterol metabolism during pregnancy. However, there is indirect evidence that says it is biologically possible that fentanyl can disrupt cholesterol metabolism in the developing fetus.

According to Erin Wadman, the mothers of these newborns may have taken other street drugs as well that can be laced with fentanyl, which causes birth defects in the children.

There is a disease called Zika that can happen due to mosquito bites and can also cause physical defects like smaller heads, but no evidence is found in the study that can support that Zika played any role in this issue.

Doctors suggest avoiding consuming fentanyl or other drugs laced with fentanyl to prevent birth defects in newborns. Females are advised to consult with their doctors before taking any type of medication. Preventing babies from birth defects is important; otherwise, it can lead children to face severe issues, including death in the future.

