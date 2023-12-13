A recent study has raised concerns about the potential adverse effects of Cannabis use during pregnancy in women. The team of researchers has found a significant connection between the consumption of marijuana and the risks associated with poor pregnancy outcomes.

The National Institutes of Health studied and observed several pregnant women and concluded that the usage of cannabis might pose a potential threat to fetal health, and the results can be unfavorable to them.

How Was The Research Conducted And What Are The Findings?

For the research, more than 9000 pregnant ladies, each of different age groups, backgrounds, environments, and financial statuses, were taken as a subject of study. Their urine samples were sent to the research labs to determine if they had used cannabis during their pregnancy and the time duration of the consumption.

After the samples were tested, a psychoactive substance was found to be present, and when duration was tracked, it came out to be throughout the entire pregnancy.

However, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Dr Torri D. Metz, said that those women who stopped consuming cannabis after the first trimester didn’t show any signs of abnormality in pregnancy outcomes. This suggests that women who face issues with negative pregnancy outcomes administer these substances for longer than the first trimester.

According to the findings of the research and study, women who consume cannabis during pregnancy have a higher risk of experiencing abnormalities than those who do not use it. It is often found that such scenarios lead to preterm birth, low birth weight, and complications during delivery.

The exact cause and process of cannabis use and negative pregnancy outcomes are yet to be determined. However, the study shows that maternal age, socioeconomic status, and other substance use can also hurt the health of the fetus.

What Are The Experts’ Opinions About Cannabis – Poor Pregnancy Connection

The experts who discovered the link between cannabis use and poor pregnancy outcomes emphasized that if the mother consumes this substance, it can be particularly vulnerable to the fetus. Although some women take these to deal with pregnancy pain and nausea, it is alarming and has raised the concerns of health officials.

After the conclusive statement of the study, it has become important to spread awareness about the potential risks that pregnant ladies may face if they continue to administer marijuana or similar substances.

Researchers, doctors, and healthcare officials have urged pregnant individuals who are associated with cannabis usage to consult their healthcare professionals or gynecologists.

This is the best way to explore alternative methods to manage nausea and pains, for which women usually consume marijuana and cannabis. Ever since the link between the two was discovered, the health department has buckled up its belts to raise awareness among teen as well as adult moms.

Apart from this, women are also involved in tobacco administration, and that, according to the experts, is a harmful practice for both maternal and fetal health. When the previous studies were in force, the main question that lingered in the minds was whether or not pregnant ladies should consume tobacco and cannabis because most women were using this to get relief from stress, pregnancy pain, and others.

Kathryn Gray, who is an associate professor and director of maternal-fetal medicine research, strictly prohibits the usage of cannabis and asks to spread this awareness among people.

She also suggests that the ladies who are planning to conceive should communicate this issue with their gynecologist and discuss the potential outcomes. Hence, the outcome of the administration of cannabis can be jointly managed by the collaboration of both healthcare professionals and the ladies who are pregnant.

