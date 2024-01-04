A recent study from many scientists has given the world a thrilling database that 500,000 medical records link viruses to Alzheimer’s again and again. Also, massive data mining has found numerous associations between many common viruses like flu and neurodegenerative disorders.

According to scientists, there are about six neurodegenerative diseases: Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, dementia, ALS, MS, and vascular dementia, and expand based on previous research linking individual viruses to neurological diseases.

However, some scientists dispute that MS and vascular dementia belong to the group of neurodegenerative diseases. Besides, some researchers have recently found that about 22 connections are linked between viral infections and various neurodegenerative conditions.

Also, recent data suggests that those people who are treated for the type of inflammation of the brain, called viral encephalitis, are likely to have 331 times more Alzheimer’s diseases than those suffering from other diseases.

Further, the recent data also revealed that there were about 406 viral encephalitis cases. Further, about 24 developed this disease due to interaction with a virus, which is approximately 6%.

Again, scientists said that those who were hospitalized with pneumonia after being affected by the flu are also more likely to develop Alzheimer’s diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease).

Why Flu And Other Virus Are Reasons for Alzheimer’s Affect?

In the words of Kristen Funk, who is a neurologist and studies Alzheimer’s at the University of North Colorado, said that there is a relationship between viruses and Alzheimer’s diseases, but the research broadens to look at different viruses and more neurodegenerative diseases.

Besides, according to the data-driven research, researchers said that certain issues like intestinal infection and meningitis that are caused by viruses are considered impactful for developing Alzheimer’s disease. They also said that the impact of viral infections on the brain is more persistent in those above 15 years. Also, there were no instances where exposure to various viruses was protective.

Again, scientists also said that around 80% of the viruses implemented in brain diseases are considered neuropathic. Also, it significantly suggests that they could cross the blood-brain barrier.

Moreover, scientists say that with the rise of vaccinations, treating and preventing these diseases does not suggest that they are completely cured. However, it has reduced hospitalization rates, and there is evidence that shows that vaccines might reduce the risk of many neurodegenerative disorders.

How Can The Problem Of Alzheimer’s Infection Stopped?

According to the data provided last year, the study said that almost 10 million people are linked to Epstein Barr Viruses with an increased risk of multiple scholars, which is about 32%. Besides, senior author Michael Nalls, who is a neurogeneticist at the National Institute on Aging in the US, said that they had found a link between specific neurodegenerative diseases and various viruses.

Also, they said that by using medical records, they can find all possible links that are associated with Alzheimer’s to solve the problems. Moreover, scientists find that medical records of around 35,000 Finns with 6 different neurodegenerative disorders. Also, they compared a group of around 310,000 with those with no brain diseases.

Additionally, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the researchers wondered whether they could have other large databases to remove more diseases associated with the virus or connected to Alzheimer’s disorder.

Moreover, the final results driven by various scientists suggest the idea that viral infections and related inflammations are closely related and may be common. Also, it is best avoided and can be treated by having personal hygiene, keeping hands clean, and social distancing that reduces virus infections.

