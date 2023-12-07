Diet sodas have been a trend for a couple of years among people of every age. People usually associate these diet sodas with healthier options for their daily caffeine needs. When a person consumes diet soda for a continuous period, the risk of diabetes, liver disease, and high blood pressure increases in that person’s later years of life.

According to global studies and research, around 46% of the global population is affected by liver diseases like MASLD (Metabolic Dysfunction-Association Staetotic Liver Disease).

This is a liver condition that a person of any age can be affected by. According to recent studies and research, people who over-consume Diet sodas daily are at high risk of getting MASLD.

Is Diet Soda A Threat To Your Health?

Dr Menka Gupta, a leading Nutritionist, has discussed the subject on a national show that diet sodas increase the risk of MASLD in people. The disease mainly affects the liver and targets the vascular systems. She also mentioned in the discussion that drinking diet sodas can result in increased BMI and Blood pressure.

When it comes to choosing the beverage for regular intake, people usually prefer something sweet and easy to get from the stores. Diet soda contains aspartame and other chemical sweeteners that lead to higher blood sugar levels and eventually cause Type-2 Diabetes. When it comes to treating liver-related diseases, there is no cure for those at present.

Doctors usually prefer exercises and medication to decrease the effects of MASLD and type-2 diabetes. This continues for the lifetime of people who have contracted the disease. Cornering out the fact that people use these beverages without being conscious about their health is just absurd, Dr. Menka Gupta added in her statement.

Official Statements Related To Problems Caused By Diet Soda

The main liver disease caused by chemically saturated sugar and aspartame in diet sodas is MASLD. This disease affects the liver, and the main symptoms of the disease generally differ from yellowing of skin and eyes, swelling of legs, and itchy skin. Usually, people have no option other than getting an ultrasound for the diagnosis of their condition.

Recent studies have shown the severe effects of diet sodas, and them being one of the most prominent reasons for liver diseases. Previously, MASLD was called NAFLD (Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease), which was changed to its present name in July 2023.

Dr. Gupta hypothesized that the aspartame and artificial sweeteners present in diet sodas target the liver through the gut-brain axis in the human body. BMC Public Health has also stated that there is a high correlation between diet sodas and liver diseases. When asked about the treatments of these liver and vascular conditions, she stated that there is no cure for these diseases so far.

Why Diet Soda Is Becoming Dangerous?

Major reasons that affect a person’s liver and blood pressure are the carbon content and nonalcoholic properties of these diet sodas. BMC Public Health has suggested that diet sodas are also associated with hypertension in adolescents aged between 13 to 17 years old.

Other side effects that come with regular consumption of carbonated beverages are higher BMI (Body Mass Index), type-2 diabetes, high blood sugar, and larger waistlines.

Many doctors and nutritionists in the BMC Public Health Organization recommend that people who have contracted liver or other vascular diseases must change their diet and lifestyle choices for good. The most recommended resolution to the effects suggested by experts is losing weight and taking medications to reduce cholesterol and triglycerides.

If a person is in the earlier stage of MASLD, then the condition can be reversible if the person stops consumption of any type of alcohol for the time being.