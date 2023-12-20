Doctors, nutritionists, and even common people always talk about the benefits of a plant-based diet. A new study further confirms how beneficial a plant-based diet can be for humans.

This new study was conducted for 12 years, and different groups of people were analyzed during this period. A total of 113,000 people participated in this study, and they were divided into four categories.

The study report was published in the journal Diabetes and Metabolism on Tuesday, December 19th. This study reveals that a plant-based diet can lower the levels of bad cholesterol, prevent cardiovascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes, and can also help in weight management.

How Was The Study Conducted?

According to Alysha Thompson, this study is very beneficial for people who are at higher risk of having type 2 diabetes because they can reduce their risks by following a healthy plant-based diet. Alysha Thompson is the first author of this study and a doctoral student at the Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland.

In this experiment, 113,000 participants were categorized into four groups according to their plant-based diet. Some participants choose to eat more sugary products along with their plant-based diet, while some participants limit themselves to only a plant-based diet. Further, researchers continuously analyzed the health of these participants.

According to the study report published on December 19th, participants who ate only a healthy plant-based diet and avoided refined grains and sugary products were in the top 25%. Also, participants who ate a plant-based diet but also sweets, desserts, and other sugary products were in the lowest tier in the whole group.

When the health conditions of the participants were analyzed, it was found that the top 25% of participants who ate healthy plant-based diets were at lower risk of having type 2 diabetes by 24%. Also, the levels of blood sugar and inflammation were better and balanced in those who ate a healthy plant-based diet and avoided highly processed and sugary products.

Regarding weight measurement, the body mass index and waist sizes of the participants who were only on a healthy plant-based diet were lower than others. Also, the health conditions of participants were analyzed who ate a plant-based diet but also some unhealthy food items.

It was noted that the risk of type 2 diabetes was 37% higher in those participants. Also, the waist sizes and body mass index were higher in those at the lower tier in the group. The levels of blood sugar, inflammation, and cholesterol were also not good as compared to those who avoided eating highly processed and sugary foods.

Conclusion Of The Study

According to Tilman Kühn, obesity was the main concern of the participants who ate plant-based diets but also some unhealthy food items, which increases the risk of type 2 diabetes. Tilman Kühn is the co-author of this new study and a lecturer from the Institute of Global Food Security at Queen’s University Belfast.

According to Aedín Cassidy, this is the first time a study has shown improvements in both metabolism and liver and kidney functions by having a healthy plant-based diet. Aedín Cassidy is the co-author of this study and a professor at the Queen’s University Belfast.

However, this study was not based on finding direct causes and effects of a healthy plant-based diet, but the findings are interesting and will be helpful for further studies. According to the study, a plant-based diet helps prevent type 2 diabetes and minimizes weight gain, but only if highly processed and sugary food items are avoided.

