Search
Health

New Study Shatters Myth, Confirms Sweeteners DON’T Pack on Pounds!

Published on

By Nicola Davis
Sweeteners DON'T Pack on Pound

In the earlier studies, it was claimed that consuming too much sweetness can result in gaining weight, but the recent findings debunk those previous statements. The leading health journal recently published an article that was concluded after two years of closely studying thousands of participants. During the primary research, it was found that the constituents of sugar form glucose in the body and can contribute to waistline expansion if not monitored properly.

However, new studies suggest that sugar does not have an impact on weight gain. One of the key researchers, Dr. Sarah Turner, said that although it was challenging for them to determine the link between sweeteners and weight gain, they made a conclusive narrative that there was no significant correlation between the two.

The study took place over a time span of two years, and thousands of individuals actively participated in the research. During this time, all of them were provided with controlled diets with regular consumption of sweetened products. Their diet, sweet consumption, and weight were closely monitored and managed by the team of researchers throughout the period to make a conclusive statement.

Sweeteners Don't Expand Your Waistline

Since a new study suggests that sweets do not contribute to increased body mass index, it doesn’t rule out the importance of a balanced diet. The key point of this survey was that the participants were given a balanced diet along with sweetness, so it helped them to manage their overall body weight. According to Dr. Turner, sweeteners are a part of the diet and must be consumed mindfully to reduce the risk of weight management.

Also Check: Say Goodbye To Cavities: 10 Foods You Should Eat To Avoid Tooth Decay

Many health-conscious people reduce their sweet intake because of the earlier claims, which have been working well in managing weight. However,  the researcher who is leading the study, Dr. James Mitchell, emphasizes something else. According to him, since sweets do not pose a direct risk to body weight, it is okay to include some sweeteners in a healthy diet. Additionally, consumption should be monitored as moderation and balance are crucial for overall well-being.

Sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, and stevia are good for the human body and help maintain the level of glucose in the blood. A renowned nutritionist, Dr. Emily Rodriguez, stated that this new finding has brought new challenges and possibilities with it because there is a lot that needs to be discovered and understood about the world of sweeteners and their impacts. As nutritional science takes its leap towards new discoveries, it is time to refine the knowledge with the research that is available along with evidence.

Now that the news of the study debunking the previous claims is spreading, it is serving as a relief to the individuals who have been restraining themselves from consuming sweets. This discovery is good news for health-conscious consumers as now they can explore the world of beverages and sweets without any direct risk of gaining weight through them.

Even though the previous claims have been debunked, the researchers and expert nutritionists still suggest indulging in mindful consumption of sweeteners as over-eating them may impose direct impacts. The diet that the participants got included all the necessary nutrients that are essential for the body, and they indulged in the daily activities that helped them burn calories. So, it is wise for the netizens to see the circumstances and conditions of the survey, too, and not just the outcome of it.

As the study and research are still in progress, nutritionists have suggested that consumers approach the consumption of sweeteners with a balanced perspective. Having a balanced meal along with some sweets is good for the overall well-being.

More: Zinc Overdose: 7 Signs And Symptoms For Informed Health Awareness

Latest articles

Health

Having Energy Drinks For A Boost? One Doctor Says To Be Careful Of The Possible Dangers

In 2017 World Health Organization and the American Academy of Paediatrics Association warned that...
Business Briefing

Palestine Supporters Call For Zara Boycott After New Campaign. Here’s Why

A Spanish multinational retail clothing company, Zara, is facing backlash from people. The multinational...
Health

10 Tips And Activities To Improve Memory And  Cognitive Health

By allowing us to quickly recall a memory or past experience, memory is the...
Health

Cold Weather Might Elevate The Risk Of Heart Problems, Study Finds!

Winter brings cold temperatures and excitement to wear warm woolen clothes to everyone and...

More like this

Health

Having Energy Drinks For A Boost? One Doctor Says To Be Careful Of The Possible Dangers

In 2017 World Health Organization and the American Academy of Paediatrics Association warned that...
Business Briefing

Palestine Supporters Call For Zara Boycott After New Campaign. Here’s Why

A Spanish multinational retail clothing company, Zara, is facing backlash from people. The multinational...
Health

10 Tips And Activities To Improve Memory And  Cognitive Health

By allowing us to quickly recall a memory or past experience, memory is the...

Main Stories

ETC.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

Copyright © 2023 SciTechToday. All rights reserved.