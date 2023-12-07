Tooth infection is one of the most chronic diseases of modern times. Failed dental treatments, teeth abscesses, dental caries, gum diseases, and malformation of teeth and gums can cause tooth infections. An infected tooth can spread the infection to surrounding teeth and the supporting structures. It can lead to severe complications and other accompanying diseases.

So, it’s better to treat a tooth infection in its primary stage than to treat its complications. Early diagnosis and treatment is the best solution to combat a tooth infection. Recent advancements in the field of dentistry can help us to detect and completely cure a tooth infection. An untreated toothache can become something fatal and life-threatening.

What Causes a Tooth Infection?

A tooth infection occurs when bacteria invade the innermost layer of our tooth, the pulp. Bacteria is present everywhere. It’s in the food that we eat and the water we drink. It’s even in our mouth and saliva. Leftovers of the chewed food in our mouths are breeding grounds for infectious bacteria. Unhealthy oral hygiene causes this mixture of chewed food and saliva to build up and cause plaques on the tooth.

Plaques are gelatinous masses of bacteria adhering to our tooth surface and causing tooth infections. Bacteria from the plaque can enter the pulp through a crack or a cavity in the tooth. Plaques should be removed from the tooth by brushing twice a day, regularly, and by flossing. Tooth infection affects the pulp, which is the only place where there are blood vessels and nerves in the tooth. Bacteria can easily move out through these blood vessels and tissues of the pulp to the gum and in severe cases, to the bones.

Symptoms of Tooth Infection

The most common symptom of a tooth infection is excruciating pain. The pain can originate from the tooth that is infected or from the area surrounding it. Sharp or radiating pain can be a symptom of tooth infection. Pain in the jaw bone or while chewing can also be symptoms of tooth infection. The pain in the tooth due to infection can also give rise to persistent headaches. Other symptoms of tooth infection are:

Tooth sensitivity:

Sharp and sudden pain that shoots to the root of the tooth when you consume hot or cold foods or drinks could be a symptom of tooth infection. Usually caused due to a worn enamel, through which bacteria can easily enter the pulp of the tooth and infect it.



Bad breath:

Also known as halitosis, can be due to poor oral hygiene. But it can also be due to tooth infection. Chronic bad breath even after brushing and using mouthwash can only be due to tooth infection which may spread onto various other parts.



Cavities:

Bacteria enter into the pulp through cavities, cracks, or holes in our teeth and cause tooth infections. Cavities arise when the tooth decays due to eroding of the enamel or when the acids in our food or saliva etch the surface of the tooth. Tooth cavities must be regularly checked and filled if necessary.



Swelling and redness in the gum:

Bacterial infection from the tooth can reach the gum through the blood vessels and connective tissues in the pulp and infect the gingiva. Gingiva swells up due to infection and it is a symptom of tooth infection.

Fever:

Running a fever along with a swollen face is a symptom of the tooth infection spreading to other oral regions. Swelling of lymph nodes in the neck can also indicate the infection spreading.

Treatment For Tooth Infection

If any of the above-mentioned symptoms of tooth infection ever arise to you, promptly visit the dentist. It is crucial to ensure swift and careful treatment to prevent any further spread of infection. Some of the treatments for tooth infection are:

Root Canal Treatment : Infected pulp from the tooth is removed and the remaining space is filled with gutta-percha or similar filling material. A dental crown is placed to protect the root canal.



: Infected pulp from the tooth is removed and the remaining space is filled with gutta-percha or similar filling material. A dental crown is placed to protect the root canal. Drainage of Abscess : A small incision or cut is made in the infected area of the tooth to drain out the pus formed by the bacterial infection.



: A small incision or cut is made in the infected area of the tooth to drain out the pus formed by the bacterial infection. Prescribing Antibiotics : A dentist may prescribe antibiotics to fight the infection and the bacteria that caused it. Dentists usually recommend antibiotics along with surgical treatment to maximize the effectiveness of the treatment.



: A dentist may prescribe antibiotics to fight the infection and the bacteria that caused it. Dentists usually recommend antibiotics along with surgical treatment to maximize the effectiveness of the treatment. Extraction of Tooth: Sometimes removal of the infected tooth as a whole is the only treatment to prevent further infection. Dentists resort to the extraction of the infected tooth only if the tooth is beyond repair and non-salvageable.

Complications, if left untreated

A tooth infection will not go away on its own if it is left untreated. It can lead to various other problems. The bacterial infection from the infected tooth can spread into other teeth and the tissues supporting it. Abscess in the teeth needs to be drained and treated carefully. If not, infections will reach the tonsils in the throat or the sinus cavity above the maxilla. Painkillers may ease the pain, but treating the cause will only cure the disease. Diabetic patients have a higher chance of getting gum diseases. Untreated infected teeth in diabetic patients can lead to bacterial endocarditis, in which infection from the tooth will spread to the heart and infect its inner layer or the heart valves.

Read More: Natural Remedies For Dry Mouth

Conclusion

A tooth pain may mean a plethora of things. It could indicate a variety of issues. If you experience tooth pain for more than a day, it is advisable to visit a dentist. You should find the cause and get the necessary treatment. Never ignore or dismiss a toothache as something trivial. It can impact your overall health and mental wellbeing. Get your tooth filled if there is a cavity or a hole in it. Reduce the consumption of sugar-rich foods and sugary drinks. Brush your teeth twice a day. Routine dental check-ups and good oral hygiene can drastically reduce your chances of getting a tooth infection.

References