Magnesium deficiency. Also called hypomagnesemia, is an often overlooked health Problem. It is estimated that less than 2% of Americans are severely deficient in magnesium, but some studies support that up to 75% do not meet recommended intakes. In some cases, deficiency may be underdiagnosed because obvious signs usually only appear at low levels.

There are various causes of magnesium deficiency, they range from inadequate food intake to loss of magnesium in the body. Health problems associated with magnesium loss include; diabetes, malabsorption, chronic diarrhea, Celiac disease, and hungry bone syndrome, people who suffer from alcohol dependence are also at increased risk. This article lists 7 signs and Symptoms of magnesium deficiency.

Importance of magnesium

Did you know that magnesium is one of the most important nutrients for energy production in the body? However, 10 to 20 percent of the world’s population suffers from magnesium Deficiency. Found in many plant-based foods and drinks, this mineral has hidden benefits, and we are here to tell you. Magnesium deficiency can occur due to breastfeeding, pregnancy, an unbalanced diet, ongoing stress, and chronic illness, all these can possibly lead to magnesium deficiency in the body.

magnesium deficiency?

You may experience numbness, muscle spasms, headache, difficulty concentrating and decreased performance

: To treat magnesium deficiency, you should include magnesium-rich foods in your diet, you can also take supplements containing compounds such as magnesium citrate Excess magnesium: More than 250 mg per day can cause gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea.

Magnesium: what is it?

The simple answer is that minerals are essential to the body and can be obtained through food. The body stores magnesia primarily in bones. Bones consist of about 60% of the body’s magnesium followed by muscles with 25 to 30 percent.

Benefits of magnesium for the body

The production of ATP adenosine triphosphate can not be down without magnesium in the body. ATP is the most important energy carrier that enables all metabolic processes in the body. The minerals in question help regulate muscle contraction and relaxation. In addition to calcium, magnesium also plays an important role in bone and tooth formation. It plays the most important role surrounding the heart. This mineral ensures a regular heartbeat.

7 signs and Symptoms of magnesium deficiency

1 Muscle tremor and cramps

Muscle tremors and muscle spasms are signs of magnesium deficiency, in the worst cases, deficiency can even lead to seizures and convulsions. Scientists believe that these Symptoms are caused by an increased flow of calcium into the nerve cells, which overexcites or over-stimulates muscle nerves

2 Mental disorder

Mental disorders are other consequences of magnesium deficiency. This includes apathy, which is characterized by mental numbness and lack of emotions. If the deficiency worsens, delirium or coma may occur.

3 Osteoporosis

This is characterized by brittle bones and increased risks of fractures, the risk of developing osteoporosis is Influenced by many factors, including; aging, lack of exercise, and insufficient intake of vitamin D and K

4 Fatigue and muscle weakness

Fatigue, a condition characterized by physical and mental fatigue or weakness, is another symptom of magnesium deficiency. Remember that everyone gets tired from time to time, usually, it just means you need to rest. On the other hand, chronic fatigue that is almost persistent can possibly be an indicator of health complications.

5 Hypertension

Animal studies have shown that magnesium deficiency can increase blood pressure and promote hypertension, a significant risk factor for heart disease. Although direct evidence in humans is lacking, some observational studies suggest that low magnesium levels or inadequate dietary intakes may Increase blood pressure.

6 Asthma

Magnesium deficiency may be seen in people with severe asthma. Additionally, asthma patients tend to have lower magnesium levels than those without asthma. Researchers believe that a lack of magnesium can cause calcium to build up in the muscles lining the airways in the lung, this narrows the airways and make breathing more difficult

7 Irregular heartbeat

The most severe Symptoms of magnesium deficiency include arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat. Symptoms of arrhythmia are most often mild, often it has no symptoms. However, some people may experience palpitations or stops between heartbeats. Other Symptoms of arrhythmia include light-headedness, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fainting. In more severe cases irregular heart rhythm can increase the risk of Stroke and heart failure. When this happens, urgent medical attention should be considered

do you have enough magnesium?

Do you think you have Symptoms of magnesium deficiency? Magnesium deficiency test uses a small amount of blood from your fingertips to measure your intake of magnesium, zinc, and selenium. After your laboratory tests, you will receive a detailed and easy-to-understand report on your magnesium levels, results also include an analysis of zinc and selenium intake. And if a test reveals a magnesium deficiency, personalized health advice can help you decide which foods to prefer or which doses of supplements to consider.

Symptoms of magnesium deficiency are usually subtle unless magnesium levels are very low. Deficiency can cause fatigue, muscle spasms, mental health problems, Irregular heartbeat, and osteoporosis. Imagine shaking someone’s hands and then immediately after being exhausted all day, your muscles weaken and your body runs out of energy. This happens when there is a lack of magnesium in the body.

Conclusion

This mineral is involved not only in energy production but also in 300 other reactions in the body. Such as stimulating and relaxing muscles. It is an essential mineral for the body’s energy production and also promotes heart function and bone formation. Plant-based foods such as legumes, nuts, whole grains, and mineral water are a good source of nutrition when an individual notices traces of magnesium deficiency Symptoms in the body. Food supplements could be another vital approach to compensate for the loss of this important mineral in the body, but when the Symptom is severe and chronic resulting in incessant muscle seizures, proper medical care Should be considered.

