Large TB Outbreak Could Affect 800 Washington Prisoners

A significant tuberculosis (TB) outbreak has raised concerns in Washington, potentially affecting up to 800 individuals who were previously incarcerated. This possibility was detected when a routine health checkup was conducted in the prison, which resulted in more than two dozen people suffering from TB. Because the result of screening is found to be concerning, the health officials are addressing the situation in the best possible way.

However, before the detection of TB infecting the virus, several inmates were released who were later found to be positive. This is a highly contagious disease as the air that we breathe in is the major carrier of the virus.

The health officials are concerned that if those released and infected inmates come in contact with other people, there are chances of a drastic TB outbreak in the state. The lives of several people are at stake, so the Department of Health (DOH) and the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) are working together to deal with the situation.

Is This Outbreak Huge? How Many People Affected?

According to DOH and DOC, the potentially exposed contacts add up to 2,900 because the prison accumulates thousands of inmates, and somehow, they must have been in contact with others. It was stated that as soon as the screening results came out, most of the infected inmates were informed about it. However, not all of them could be contacted.

Dr. Rachel Anderson, who is the chief epidemiologist of the state, has stated that it is a serious concern that these many active cases were found in the prison, and it will not be good for the state if the outbreak happens.

Since TB is transmitted from one person to another through air contact, the health authorities are taking immediate actions and measures to keep the positive-tested people in isolation.

As informed by Dr. Chetan Seshadri, who is co-leading the Seattle TB Advancement Center, many inmates who may be infected have already left the prison months before the screening result came and they were diagnosed.

He also said that it would take some time for them to see the signs of TB, and they may appear perfectly fine on the outside while spreading the infection to others.

How Are Authorities Handling The Situation?

Medical and prison authorities are taking measures to trace the infected inmates who have left the prison so that they can be given appropriate medical attention. Furthermore, the remaining infected prisoners are being kept in isolation for the time being while monitoring their health conditions.

All those who come in contact with the people in this prison are urged by the authorities to seek medical checkups immediately if they experience anything like cough, chest pain, weight loss, and night sweats, as they are some common indications of TB.

An infectious disease specialist, Dr. Michelle Turner, emphasizes that although TB is contagious, it can be completely cured if the person is given proper treatment on time. In addition to that, since there may be an outbreak among the citizens, awareness campaigns are being set up so that the further spread of this disease can be prevented.

As the ones who were released earlier this month might have traveled to other states, the high officials of Washington have requested a collaboration to manage and prevent the spread of tuberculosis.

While the checkup and treatment of infected ones are under process, the DOH and DOC are closely monitoring the cases within the state and prison. They are also providing regular updates to everyone so that they are well-informed about the ongoing efforts to address this significant TB outbreak in Washington.

