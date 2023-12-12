Obesity is a major problem that is rising worldwide and is affecting mostly children and teenagers. Also, various methods are adopted to reduce weight gain, like exercise, a healthy diet, and drinking enough water. Moreover, Dr. Edward Lewis, a pediatrician in Rochester, New York, stated that new drugs considered for weight loss called Wegovy could fix teenage obesity, but it is not prescribed.

Also, he is professional and has treated hundreds of children suffering from obesity in his medical practice. Besides, other pediatricians are also avoiding prescribing medicine as it can have some negative impact on the health of children who are unaware now.

Moreover, he is declining the overuse of these new medications as it is a new scene for kids. Besides, according to regulators and medical groups, children in the age group of 12 to 19 are obese, and the intake of Wegovy is safe for children aged 12 or above.

Why Do Young People Don’t Get These New Drugs?

According to a recent study, it states that having a body mass index at or above 120 percent of the 95th percentile for height and weight can lead to being overweight or obese.

Additionally, it is not associated with genetics or any chronic diseases; it signifies the over-craze of eating more junk and oily foods. So, many drugs associated with losing weight are available, but not every pediatrician prescribes every medication, especially to teens and children.

Further, doctors hesitate to prescribe Wegovy medications for young people and children as they can have long-term effects on health. According to the co-director of the office of obesity research at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, Susan Yanovski, this medication is not given to those teens who are mildly obese. Instead, children with extreme obesity are mindfully prescribed but avoid usage on a day-to-day basis.

Additionally, the usage of other drugs is being tested in younger people, signifying that it can have a better effect on controlling obesity. Besides, according to recent research on clinical trials, 132 adolescents who took the drug are considered much better than adults taking the same medications.

What Can Be The Consequences Of Taking Wegovy By Teens Or Children?

Wegovy medications are prescribed by doctors to lose weight, and earlier, it was more used by young people with obesity. However, now it can fix teenagers’ obesity too but also show some consequences that can be negatively harmful to overall health in children.

It can cause diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney failure, and eye damage, which is seen much earlier than in adults. Also, Wegovy medications are made by Novo Nordisk, which further reduces appetite and food cravings.

Besides, adolescents reported that their attempt to control obesity seems difficult and may worsen with adding diet and exercise. Also, they ensure that they can outgrow the conditions in the future, and so many pediatricians are avoiding these medications.

According to Dr. Winter Berry, a pediatrician who is in private practice in Syracuse, they are opposed to prescribing this medication as it may have long-term effects, and it is not the brooch idea of taking the drug.

Besides, younger people who are willing to lose weight have a keen desire to reduce alcohol consumption and their obsessive thinking of eating more food. Also, the drugs carry serious risks, including malnutrition and facial aging. Moreover, according to a recent report, there have been positive effects on the intake of Wegovy for people in the U.S., and the overall outcome is a happy one.

