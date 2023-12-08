Adolescents have been using their smartphones for a couple of years more than before. This is all due to the covid-lockdowns and social distancing, which have affected their social skills drastically as well. A study done by Hanyang University in South Korea has provided the necessary facts that adolescents who use their phones more than 4 hours daily are at high risk of having major health issues in the future.

The health issues that may be prominent in teenagers are highly related to adverse mental health and future substance use. Hanyang University researchers did this analysis on 50,000 adolescents from the Korean Youth Risk Behaviour Web survey. This survey was done over a period of more than three years, from 2017 to 2020, on the smartphone usage of teenagers and adolescents of that age.

Teens Who Use Their Phones More Than Four Hours A Day Run Greater Health Risk

In the survey, experts found that those kids who used their smartphones for more than 4 hours had more stress, loneliness, compulsive thoughts like suicide, and obesity. In the survey, they found that those adolescents also indulged in higher substance use.

All of the data mentioned in the survey was analyzed by the experts at Hanyang University. As they mentioned in their statement in a press release, smartphones have highly negative effects on adolescents.

In the survey, it was clear that those adolescents who used their phones less than or equal to 2 hours per day had less risk of mental issues than those who didn’t use phones at all. It was stated that those who didn’t use their smartphones at all had no social skills, very little knowledge about the outer world, and very low confidence levels. All of these are reasons for low self-esteem and future risks of mental issues.

Major Conclusions From Experts On The Study

In 2017, the majority of adolescents were using their smartphones for less than 3 hours a day, which led them to have better thought processes, better confidence levels, and proper mental health. The survey also mentions that 64.3% of adolescents only use their smartphones for more than 2 hours daily, but there is a drastic increase in the percentage, which was recorded at a staggering 85.7% in 2020.

Many studies and research have concluded that excessive daily use of smartphones leads to mental disorders, anxiety, depression, and various Hanyang Universitys. The researchers involved in older studies have stated that their work has not yet related any strings between health issues and smartphone usage by adolescents. But, they believe that their study is prominent enough to set guidelines for others.

Usually, people relate to smartphones as an important part of their lives. Mostly, younger generations of kids who are in their adolescence are at grave risk of contracting eye-related conditions. Jung Ho Cha, Co-Author of a similar study, shares his thoughts on the adverse effects of excessive smartphone usage on teenagers. In a press release, he stated that the daily lives of kids between the ages of 10 and 17 are completely connected to their smartphones, and it is causing adverse health effects on their future self. His study was published in PLOS One Journal on Wednesday this week.

Many other studies done by experts in the field have warned parents and adolescents before to minimize their smartphone usage. The obvious effects of smartphones on the eyes, such as pain and dry eyes, are known by everyone, but the blue rays coming out of the screen damage the retina as well. According to Jung Ho Cha, mental issues like weak memory, less concentration, and anxiety are very few of the negative effects of high smartphone usage among teenagers.

