Tips To Improve Brain Function: Boost Your Brainpower

Do you have a job interview or competitive exam to take? Do you simply want to feel more intellectually comfortable? Here are our tips for naturally boosting your intellectual performance. No need for medications and other drugs to increase intellectual performance. It is possible to Improve Brain Function naturally.

How To Improve Brain Function?

Brain function requires so much that the brain quickly loses focus, It can only be fully attentive for about twenty minutes at a time. The idea is to take a micro-break by alternating activities: post a letter, change files, respond to emails, yawn, stretch, look out the window, etc. These small gestures give the brain some breathing space so that it can be re-oxygenated before moving on.

Good sleep

Have you noticed the difficulty in concentrating that you encounter after a sleepless or too short night? There is no secret: to be at your best intellectually, you have to sleep. Although we are not all equal in terms of sleep duration, it is advisable to sleep between 7 and 8 hours per night. So, finish the screens late at night and go to bed with a good book.

Intellectual training

The brain is muscle. And like any muscle, it needs to be stimulated and exercised. especially if you want to increase your intellectual abilities. Exercise your brain by playing chess, scrabble, doing crosswords, sudokus, and puzzles, or finding the key to a Chinese puzzle. These activities don’t appeal to you. Learn a new language or give math lessons

The music

The benefits of music are numerous: we know in particular that it helps calm babies crying and soothe pain. But that is not all. Music would also be excellent for developing memory and better learning. Thus it would make those who need to concentrate or fix their memory more efficiently. A Canadian study of teenagers showed that those who listened to Mozart during an exam performed better than those who listened to nothing

A diet rich in omega-3

The brain needs to be fed properly: you only need to see the lack of discernment of a person who has drunk too much alcohol to understand this. The foods that will keep him in top shape are those that are rich in omega-3. Only fish, nuts, chia seed, rapeseed oil, lamb’s lettuce, eggs, and shrimp are yours

Good general health

We now know that certain pathologies harm brain health: diabetes, cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Be sure to treat these illnesses, your intellectual capacity will be affected positively

Brain stimulating plants

Are you a fan of herbal medicine? Please note that certain plants are particularly recommended for people who wish to boost their intellectual abilities. Ginseng for concentration, ginger, and guarana for memory: ask your pharmacist for advice, they will be able to advise you on the plants that will suit you.

Drink

The brain is made up largely of water. He therefore needs to be well-hydrated to maintain all his intellectual abilities. One and a half liters of water per day, here is the recommended daily intake. Remember that water should be the main drink. You can, however, drink fresh fruit juices, rich in antioxidants

Learning a foreign language helps To Improve Brain Function

Learning a language strengthens our cognitive reserve, which itself is linked to better cognitive performance, particularly as we age. Being bilingual seems to give better control over one’s attentional process, the ability to inhibit distraction, to switch points of attention to another and therefore alternate between tasks

Creativity

Yes. One definition of creativity is to connect all knowledge or skills in a new way. To be able to do this, you have to be able to let go, that is to say, forget a little about the definitions you know for a particular word, concept, or action and allow other words, other concepts, and ideas to come. Other actions that potentially have nothing to do with each other. I would advise doing this with other people, in all kindness

Get rid of stress

In very small doses, stress has a stimulating effect. Personally, set deadlines for each project and get someone else involved, who we wait for what you have to deliver in order to move forward. This forces you in a way, to perform. Higher stress, on the other hand, risks having the opposite effect and inhibiting the work process. An emotion is a biological function that serves to warn us.

Stress is triggered by fear and you have to find the origin of this fear to resolve an anxious situation. If we cannot change the cause, like a manager yelling at us, it is possible to learn to manage it to minimize the anxiety and make it disappear. Stress unbalances the body’s biochemistry by secreting cortisol, a hormone whose excess damages the brain. It is mainly evacuated through physical activities: sports, yoga, meditation, breathing, etc.

Consciously limit your brain error-making ability

A good way to do this is to list the pros and cons, examining them one after the other as well as their consequences. This effort will take you into a more methodical and analytical system of thinking. You can also do a breathing exercise, sophrology, or brief breathing meditation which will lower your heart rate and slow your breathing.

This will help you not to be on impulse and under the influence of emotion. You can finally put yourself in the shoes of someone else, a colleague, a friend, or someone you admire for their choices and decisions to gain some distance and evaluate the situation from another angle.

Conclusion

Long-term memory improves with age and experience, which increases our knowledge, our understanding of the world, and our semantic network. To retain something last, you have to understand the new information and use it very often. The brain is economical, if the information is not useful, it will not waste energy storing it.

Repetition also has the advantage of testing our way of using new knowledge, which is essential for learning. Mistakes allow us to recalibrate. Most importantly, to improve brain function, learn to manage it. The idea is to take micro-breaks by alternating activities: post a letter, change files, respond to emails, yawn, stretch, and do all sorts of activities that will keep the brain refreshed.

