By allowing us to quickly recall a memory or past experience, memory is the key to efficiency in our daily lives. No need to consider electrodes implanted in the skull to improve our faculties: simple tips have scientifically shown their validity.

Tips To Improve Memory

Memory has several dimensions, working memory (short-term), semantics or episodic memory, procedural memory, or even perceptual memory (linked to the senses). All these memories are linked together by complex neuronal interaction. Scientific studies have shown that several factors influence our ability to memorize or recall memories. In this article, we will consider 10 tips and activities to improve Memory and cognitive health.

1. Revise smartly

It is not by reading a text once, even carefully, that we will best remember its contents. The best way to remember something is to memorize it several times in different forms ( for example by doing a mini quiz on an assignment by creating summary sheets or diagrams etc) These back and forth between long and short-term memory will allow the brain to encode information more effectively and more accurately.

2. Boost your memory by exercising

Several epidemiological studies have a clear correlation between physical activity and memorization. Hormones produced during sport, such as norepinephrine are generally thought to play a role in the attention process. For greater efficiency. However, you must wait a few hours after learning to put on your sneakers to perform any form of exercise.

3. Read to exercise your neurons

It starts in kindergarten, it continues in primary school, learning to read contributes to developing brain activity and placidity. Reading allows you to represent abstract concepts. It abolishes time and immerses the reader in a state of relaxation where the mind wanders naturally chases away toxic ideas and fights anxiety.

Many scientists are not far from considering that reading, by stimulating our imagination, thereby develops our cerebral machinery, like a sort of gymnastics which makes us more efficient.

Reading promotes memorization, enriches vocabulary, and therefore oral expression. Six minutes of reading reduces pressure and heart rate. Nothing like a book to easily fall into the arms of Morpheus, reading it allows you to prepare for a good night by sending signals to the brain, but this is only valid for traditional reading, not for reading on electronic media ( tablet, smartphone, computer, e-reader) which send blue light from LED.

4. Space out your revision sequences

It is better to spread out your learning sequences over time, rather than accumulating them at the last moment, spacing out your revision session to boost memory according to the following schedule: The same evening, the next day, four days later, then seven days later.

5. Learn your lesson in the evening

Sleep helps consolidate memory during sleep, neurons establish new connections between them and record memories. Studies showed that students who revise their courses in the evening retain on average 40% more information than others. However, this mechanism is more effective in young people than in older people.

6. To chew gum

According to a study published in 2011 chewing gum during the learning process could subsequently obtain a better score on a test. However, another study from Cardiff University contradicted this claim, explaining that distracting the muscular process has a negative effect on memorization. In reality, the two are not completely opposite. Chewing gum disrupts short-term memory, but allows you to concentrate on complex tasks and combat stress.

Also Read: How Does Flaxseed Help Prevent Breast Cancer

7. Create journeys and stories

Favorite techniques of the stars of memory champions. The memory palace technique, where each piece of information is assigned a known storage location ( for example, the memory cabinet) in your room allows you to find memories by retracing a route through the house. We can also link the information to be remembered to amusing concepts or well-known characters.

8. Escape the routines

Spending your day completing sudoku grids may make you a sudoku world champion but will not improve your cognitive ability. The brain indeed, feeds on a new experience to produce a connection between neurons. For example, you can take different routes to work or vary the preparation of your breakfast.

9. Draw

According to a Canadian study published in 2018. Individuals have an easier time remembering words that have been drawn rather than written. The researcher explains that drawing involves multiple forms of memory ( spatial, visual, verbal, motor) and thus allows more areas of the brain to be activated in storage. This would be even more valid for older people than for younger people.

10. To drink coffee

According to a 2014 study from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, caffeine can improve memory over a period of at least 24 hours, particularly when it comes to remembering and distinguishing details in images. It would have a protective effect against cognitive decline and in particular Alzheimer’s disease. Another study from 2016 confirmed these results by explaining that caffeine blocks the stress hormones responsible for cognitive decline

Most importantly

To stimulate your memory you exercise your brain. The efficiency of the brain greatly depends on its functionality. Everyday activities such as reading the newspaper, doing crosswords, and playing Scrabble or chess are beneficial for memory. In this way, try to remember as many things as possible. Telephone number, address, birthday, etc. These sorts of daily gymnastics will maintain the good health of your brain for a long time.

Read More: 7 Foods To Help Boost Your Sex Life: Revitalize Your Intimacy

Conclusion

Conclusively, practice every evening reconstructing the thread of your day, what you did, who you met, what you said, etc. This simple exercise fixes the information and allows us to construct a recovery path Which can then be used to recover another concept they have acquired. Hence, the importance of paying attention in your everyday life .

To remember well you must understand the meaning of what you are learning. Learning by heart creates a short memory, it is good, but will not allow you to acquire new knowledge in the long term and use it. We remember better the information we use. Reformulation, and examining yourself or someone else are good methods for maintaining memory.

References