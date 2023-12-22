UC Davis Reports Contagious Tuberculosis Case On Campus

People of Yolo County, California, have a new concern to deal with this holiday season of the year after UC Davis identified a person with contagious tuberculosis (TB) on the campus. However, according to the officials from UC Davis, there is a very low chance of spreading this contagious tuberculosis to the general community.

University of California, Davis, and Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency are working together for contact tracing so that the disease can be stopped from spreading. According to the officials, anyone who has been in close contact with the infected person will be analysed and tested for active tuberculosis.

UC Davis Discovers Active Tuberculosis Infection On Campus

Officials are focusing on identifying contacts who have been exposed to the infected person for a longer time in an enclosed environment in the last eight hours. According to UC Davis officials, they will identify and examine everyone who has been exposed to the infected person in the last eight hours because they are at higher risk.

According to Dr Aimee Sisson, not everybody who has been exposed to the infected person is at higher risk of getting infected with contagious tuberculosis because it depends on several factors. If the contagious tuberculosis is very infectious, then it can spread easily. Also, where the exposure occurred is a crucial factor; for example, if the exposure occurred in a closed room with bad ventilation, then there are higher chances of spreading the disease.

Further, the immunity of a person plays a crucial role in preventing infections and those with stronger immunity systems are at lower risk of catching contagious tuberculosis. How long the exposure occurred is also a factor in spreading contagious tuberculosis. Dr Aimee Sisson is the Yolo County Health Officer who is familiar with the case of UC Davis.

UC Davis officials did not reveal any information about the person who was identified with contagious tuberculosis due to privacy reasons. This means the infected person can be a student, professor, or staff member. Also, when the person was infected with contagious tuberculosis, it was not revealed by the officials.

UC Davis officials said that they are currently working with the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency to identify people who have been exposed to the infected person. However, they did not give any information about how many people they have identified as the exposed individuals yet. Also, whether the infected person has left the University campus in the last eight hours and has been exposed to the outside community is not clear.

However, UC Davis officials provided information about the symptoms of tuberculosis. If a person has been coughing for three weeks or more, then it is a sign of tuberculosis. People with tuberculosis often suffer chest pain and cough with blood. Also, weakness, loss of appetite, and sweating at night are the symptoms of tuberculosis, according to UC Davis officials.

UC Davis officials also said that not all cases of tuberculosis are contagious, and most cases of TB are not infectious at all. Also, the symptoms of tuberculosis can be treated with antibiotics, and even contagious tuberculosis can be cured.

However, this new case of contagious tuberculosis can be a concern for many people because other respiratory illnesses like flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are also on the rise during this time of the year. The symptoms of tuberculosis can also be confused with other respiratory illnesses because coughing, fever, and weakness are the common symptoms of all these diseases.

Therefore, it is important to consult with doctors if these symptoms occur. Also, wearing a mask is an efficient preventive measure that can also limit the spreading of infectious diseases.

