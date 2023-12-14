This is a confusion that still exists when it comes to the infectious potency of upper respiratory infections. And if you need the answer to be short and straightforward, the answer is a simple ‘yes’. However, it is important to know more about the contagious potency of these diseases, the means, the ways you can prevent them, and so on in order to stay away from them even when you have to socialize and interact.

The primary means of infection is through the respiratory droplets itself. You may also get infected through the hand-to-hand contact. This article will discuss some useful info that would enlighten you on the concern.

What is an upper respiratory infection?

Just like the name of the infection suggests, it is an infection that affects the upper part of your respiratory system. This may include the sinus and the regions including and surrounding your throat. If you are affected by an upper respiratory system, you are highly likely to experience symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat, cold, cough, and so on.

Having a rest for at least a period of 3-5 days would be the most appropriate treatment method if you are affected with the same. You may also buy some medicines over the counter to have a faster relief of the bothering symptoms. Apart from that, you can also rely on some painkillers if you are experiencing unbearable pain. It is also vital to increase the intake of your fluids so that it would be easy for your body to recover.

Causes of an upper respiratory infection

Bacterial infection

This is one of the major causes of upper respiratory infections. When you touch a surface that has been touched and infected by an already infected person, you are carrying those bacteria with you. When you do not sanitize your hands well or wash them during regular intervals, you are highly likely to take your hands to the areas of your mouth, eyes, and nose. This can easily make you infected and fall ill.

Shaking hands with an infected person may also cause the same. However, if you are cautious enough to sanitize your hands or get them washed after similar physical contact, you may not get infected that easily.

Viral infections

Just like bacterial infections, viruses can also get transmitted in the same manner from one infected person to the other. Make sure to maintain cautious and deliberate personal hygiene habits, so that you can save yourself from these infections to a great extent.

People with an elevated risk of upper respiratory infections

Children

Children are most vulnerable to the bacterial and viral infections that cause upper respiratory infections. One of the main reasons behind this increased vulnerability might be that they are less likely to follow personal hygiene habits as religiously and deliberately as adults. Apart from that, they may also have the habit of reaching for their nose, eyes, and ears very frequently, making the infections spread at a faster pace.

People with heart and lung diseases

If you are someone who has already got some existing heart and lung diseases, then you are also highly likely to get affected by various kinds of upper respiratory diseases. Understanding this relatively higher degree of vulnerability to such viral and bacterial infections, it is important to be a bit extra careful and cautious in your personal hygiene habits. Apart from that, it is also important to isolate yourself whenever you fall ill with these infections.

People with poor immunity

Those who lack strong immunity levels are also more prone to be infected with upper respiratory diseases. In such situations, it is important to take measures to strengthen your immunity. So that you will not fall more often with the slightest of infections. This can be overcome by including food items that can improve your immunity levels. Make sure to seek the help of an expert medical professional if you find it difficult to improve your immunity levels with diet and other lifestyle changes alone.

Also Read: 7 Best Foods For Brain Fog

Diagnosis of Upper Respiratory Diseases

Relatively, the methods of diagnosis for these diseases are easier and do not involve any kind of complications. When you approach an ENT specialist for your illness, the doctor may conduct a simple physical examination of your ears, nose, and throat.

With just completing this simple method of diagnosis, they would be able to prescribe your medications and other treatments. However, if the doctor suspects any kind of lung infection apart from these. They may also suggest some diagnosis methods that should be performed in the laboratory. Some of such diagnosis methods have been mentioned below.

Lung CT Scan Lung or Chest X-ray Lung Function Test or Pulmonary Function Test Throat Swab Nasal Swab Sputum Test (A sample of sputum coughed up from your lungs would be taken for laboratory examination)

Contagious potency of Upper Respiratory Diseases

As already mentioned above in this article, upper respiratory diseases are quite contagious. They get transmitted from person to person either through hand-to-hand contact or through surface contact. Apart from that, these infections can also be transmitted if the infected person socializes during the time of illness. When they are not careful enough and are sneezing without a handkerchief. The respiratory droplets may spread to the atmosphere and then cause infections to other people around.

Read More: What are the 10 best fruits to eat for weight loss?

Conclusion

In short, most of the upper respiratory diseases are contagious. However, with a little care and caution, you can still prevent the transmission of such infections. Make sure to isolate yourself when you fall ill and try not to interact with those who are ill.

Following strict personal hygiene habits can also make a big difference in the infection of these diseases. Apart from all these, it is important to seek the expert opinion of a healthcare professional if you are suffering from these diseases in a more frequent pattern. It is also important to have complete rest during these periods so that you can have the best recovery and prevent transmission.

References