Poison centers across the US have recently revealed a huge increase in calls about Ozepic and Wegovy. The recent coverage is from US states where America’s Poison Center, which operates a national poison center helpline, is seeing a steep increase in calls related to Semaglutide. It is a clinical injection approved for weight loss or type 2 diabetes patients. According to report, the situation of poisoning has seen around a 15% increase from 2019 till now due to more intake of Wegovy and Ozempic.

Ozempic, Wegovy Calls Rising At Poison Centers

According to the data from January to November, around a 1,500% increase in calls were related to semaglutide, totaling almost 3,000 incidents in these few months. There were about 55 poison centers where different incidents were reported, all signifying usage of Ozemic and Wegovy. Besides, during 94% of the calls, Semaglutide drug was the main topic that was reported.

Ozemic and Wegovy are the brand names sold under the drug called Semaglutide, which has become the cause of calling poison centers nationwide. The cause has not yet been cleared, but according to healthcare experts, overdose or improper taking of medications might have led to poisoning among many individuals.

What Were The Consequences Of Using Semaglutide Drugs?

As per report, the injection of Semaglutide drugs has affected millions, which is the main consequence. The recent data reported that some people were hospitalized seeking emergency rooms and suffering from vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, and others. At the same time, many cases were resolved with certain treatments or medications, such as intravenous fluids and anti-nausea medicines.

Also, it is an injectable medication that is vigorously used for weight loss and controlling type 2 diabetes. Besides, according to the source, Semaglutide was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 and further prescribed by many doctors.

However, Dr. Kait Brown, clinical managing director of the association, stated that dosing errors like untimely taking of injections, suffering from chronic diseases and then taking injections, and others were mainly reported.

Also Read: CDC Says Louisiana Has Some Of The Worst Flu Cases In The Country

Why Does Poisoning Occur In US States?

Semaglutide is considered the top medication for treating weight loss, and many celebrities have often reported its usage and positive results. But the recent news of 11 months has put many people to question whether taking medication is wrong or something else is happening in their body. According to James Leonard, who is considered the director of clinical services at the Maryland Poison Centers, stated that the person often takes double doses or intake in an improper manner.

Here, they are likely to reduce the dosage for some time so that its side effects can be tolerated and then used often. Also, according to the June 2023 report, stated and published in the Journal of the American Pharmacy Association, the report revealed that few people have taken double doses that have put them in danger. Besides, 2 of them accidentally took the standard dose of the drug.

Dr. Joseph Lambson, who is director of the New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, stated that there are potential side effects of using Semaglutide injections that can go to some people with specific health issues.

According to Missouri Poison Centers, he stated that signs that are causing help for poison centers can be headaches, fatigue, feeling dizzy, confusion, loss of appetite, or more.

Also, the FDA warned people of taking compound versions of medications as they cause side effects. Besides, The results also reveal using mixed medication along with this injection causes a posing report. However, there is no specific antidote for the stimulated overdose, and doctors suggested that people are recommended to stop taking the injection for some period of time.

More: Recent Study Declares Morning Sickness Abnormal, Unveils Surprising Findings!