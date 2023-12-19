UW Health Modifies Mask Requirements In Response To Escalating Respiratory Infections

The rising cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 in Wisconsin, the United States of America may send back people to living like they were in the pandemic era. UW Health has made it mandatory to wear masks in the waiting rooms, exam rooms, and scheduling areas from Tuesday, December 19th. However, in areas like elevators, lobbies, cafeterias, and administrative spaces, people can decide whether they want to wear masks or not.

UW Health Revises Masking Guidelines As Respiratory Cases Rise

According to Dr Dan Shirley, this masking policy was adopted after a spike in respiratory illness was noticed in Dane County, Wisconsin. Dr Dan Shiley is the medical director of infection prevention at UW Health in Wisconsin. Dr Dan also said that the hospitals are facing problems in dealing with the increased cases of respiratory illness. Also, the emergency rooms are full of patients with respiratory illnesses, which resembles the situation from the pandemic era.

This step will be helpful to prevent healthcare providers from getting infected. This way, patients can get treatment on time and without disruptions. UW Health also asked people to stay at home if they are sick and suffering from respiratory illnesses like flu, RSV, and COVID-19. People are also asked to wash their hands frequently with soaps or hand sanitizers to maintain hygiene and prevent the spreading of the viruses.

According to Dr Dane Shirley, everyone has to play their part to stop the spread of viruses. If everyone understands the risks and plays their part then the number of cases of respiratory illnesses can be reduced. Also, the rise in the cases of respiratory illnesses is expected, and thus everyone needs to practice precautionary measures.

UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter are monitoring the situation of rising respiratory illnesses and they are noticing a continuous spike in the number of cases. Hence, they have set a rule for healthcare providers, staff, and visitors to wear masks. However, UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter can make changes in their guidelines if they notice the number of cases decreasing.

According to the State Department of Health Services, the cases of flu and RSV were increased, but not the cases of COVID-19. However, this week, the cases of COVID-19 have also increased in Wisconsin. Also, cases of respiratory illnesses are being reported from all parts of Wisconsin and approximately 10% of cases have tested positive for flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 390 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Wisconsin which is less if compared to the COVID-19 patients hospitalized last year on this season. Last year 559 people were hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19. People should know that if they don’t wear masks and follow proper hand hygiene, then the cases can increase rapidly. Thus, it will increase the burden on the healthcare providers.

According to doctors, children and older adults are the most vulnerable to these conditions, and they have to follow extra precautionary measures. People are asked to follow the preventive measures just like they followed during the pandemic era.

Also, doctors are asking people to get vaccinated as it will help them fight such conditions and it will also be helpful to stop the spread of these respiratory illnesses.

After seeing the rise in the cases of respiratory illnesses, many hospitals are asking people to wear masks. For example, MultiCare Health System has also made it mandatory to wear the mask by the healthcare providers and visitors. Also, Some hospitals like SSM Health are monitoring the situation and will provide guidelines according to the situation.

However, people should not wait for the guidelines and continue following preventive measures like wearing masks and maintaining hand hygiene to prevent flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

