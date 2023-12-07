The long ongoing debate between the vegans and omnivores in our society is at rest for a while, as the recent study on twins has given the vegan diet a thumbs up. In comparison with Vegan And Meat Diets, The vegan diet has higher benefits in regulating health in the body. In contrast, the omnivore diet is mainly focused on giving strength and increasing the physical and mental capacity of humans.

Scientists and researchers at Stanford University have concluded that the vegan diet has shown better results in reducing bad cholesterol, excess weight, and insulin levels in the body. In comparison with Vegan And Meat Diets, the vegan diet showed normal and consistent benefits to the body.

The study was mainly based on 22 twins who had similar interests and habits and even lived together for a long time. Which made them suitable for the research. The twins had an average age of 40 years. One twin from all of them was given a completely vegan diet for four weeks straight. And the other continued the omnivorous diet for the time. The vegan diet was completely prohibited from dairy or any animal-related food item.

Vegan And Meat Diets

According to the study, only one twin was able to continue the diet for the expected period and experienced a great loss in bad cholesterol, insulin levels, and body weight. All the dietary items were filled with nutritional green vegetables, whole grains, and beans. There were no sugary items in the whole diet plan, along with a zero-refined diet.

The other half of the twins were given fish, a serving, and half dairy products, along with one egg every day. Professional dieticians provided the whole diet plan to the participants. Which was completely free and was provided by food delivery services. The first four weeks were the time when they ate what came through their doors. After that, a dietician was helping them prepare their diet through phone calls every day.

Also Read: Benefits Of Plant-based Diet Compared To Animal-based Diet

Why Vegan Diet Proved To Be Better?

Christopher Gardener, the lead author of the study and a professor at Stanford’s medicine department, has opened up about the study. He mentioned in an interview that the vegan diet used in the study mostly included all veggies, legumes, and beans. This showed very promising results in the participants. Those who completed most of the period following the vegan diet had reduced cholesterol, insulin, and body fat.

Gardener mentioned in his comments that participants following the vegan diet also had a younger physical age than that of other participants. He also said that choosing twins for the study was a great idea. It helped them to account for genetics, upbringing, and other invaluable data, and it was fun, he added. The omnivore diet was not harmful in any way but was less beneficial than the vegan diet. He mentioned this in his statement at the press conference.

Read More: Bitter Orange: Nutrition Facts And Health Benefits

Conclusion

This research concluded that people don’t need to transition to a fully vegan diet to improve their health. Choosing to eat a healthier and less meat-based diet in their daily routine would be much more beneficial in reducing their fat and cholesterol and gradually promoting better skin. Dieticians have already mentioned before that consistency is the key to benefit. People who follow a certain discipline in their life, whether it’s in diet or lifestyle, benefit more than others.

Christopher Gardener has paused the debate between vegans and omnivores for a while by concluding the result in favor of a vegan diet. But the debate still has some unfolded pages left. And more research and studies are still going on, which leads to more curiosity.

References