In a regrettable development, health officials in Virginia have reported the first pediatric death related to the flu for the 2023 season. On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that they witnessed the first pediatric death in the state that happened due to the influenza that is currently spreading.

As per the reports by VDH, the victims who died ranged between five and twelve years of age. It is reported that these children were from Virginia’s Eastern Region and were suffering from the complications that were brought up by the virus. However, the victims’ family details were kept confidential because of privacy matters, and they have refused to provide any further information on their identities.

First 2023 Flu Season Pediatric Death In Virginia

Dr Karen Shelton, who is the Health Commissioner of the state, remorses that they are very heartbroken with the demise of these young kids and completely sympathize with the family of the decrease.

It is a very difficult time for them as they lost their child, and also they are being asked questions so that the exact reason for the death can be determined. The health commissioner of the state has urged the netizens to get their vaccines for the flu as soon as possible because, although it is a common flu, it can lead to individual death.

Since the state has already witnessed its first pediatric death, it is not willing to lose any more patients to this illness. To protect themselves and their loved ones, people are being asked to get vaccinated because it can rule out the severity of the flu or virus that is currently surging in the state. According to health officials and specialists, the effects of illness can be easily prevented and managed with vaccines and medicines; however, if detected late, it can be fatal and cause more deaths.

Three main actions are recommended by the VDH for the citizens to follow in order to deal with this flu season. As the winter season is at its peak right now, the flu cases might get tougher, and hence, to prevent or reduce its effects, everyone in the state who is over six months of age must visit the doctor or healthcare providers to get vaccinated.

Apart from that, the medical officials have asked the citizens to follow the hygienic guidelines, i.e., regular washing of hands, sanitizing of things and hands, and also following respiratory etiquette. One must always cover their nose or mouth with their elbow while sneezing and coughing. This can help to reduce the spread of the virus from air transmission, and thus, the other person will not get contaminated.

The infected person should stay at home while receiving the treatment so he/ she may not come in contact with other healthy ones. Also, the one who speculates that they have picked up the flu must immediately go and see the doctor and receive the proper treatment so that cases of flu can be controlled.

As per the VDH, flu cases are expected to rise as the weather gets colder because flu transmits more quickly in the cold seasons. According to a recent report, VDH has stated that they have witnessed that the patients who visit for checkups these days are infected with influenza. Among the total cases, 14.7% of them are young children, and about 13.2% are schoolgoers.

As the investigation continues with the progression of flu season in Virginia, the local health departments have promised to provide daily or weekly updates to the public. Also, the guidelines for handling and managing the situation might be modified according to the upcoming situation regarding the flu cases.

