Multiple factors affect hair loss in people of all ages and genders. This is one of the major concerns among individuals all over the world, and one of the most notable factors causing this phenomenon is the lack of vitamins in the body.

They act as a catalyst that not only helps in promoting hair health but also works negatively if you fail to provide it to the body. But here the question is, which vitamin deficiency is the reason behind this hair fall, and is there a way to maintain healthy hair health?

How Do You Know That You Have Vitamin Deficiency? Common Signs Of Vitamin Deficiency

It is not only vitamins that are the reasons for your hair loss; multiple other factors contribute to the phenomenon of hair fall. So, how will you determine whether you have a vitamin deficiency or not? For this, you will have to notice and observe the signs that indicate the deficiency of vitamins in your body.

There are some symptoms, such as brittle nails, pale skin, fatigue, patchy skin, and inflammation, that are closely associated with vitamin deficiency. These are the essential indicators that manifest whether you must pay attention to your vitamin intake or not.

8 Vitamin Deficiencies That Contribute To Hair Loss

1] Vitamin A

The first and foremost common Vitamin, i.e., A, plays a crucial role in helping the development of cells in the body. These cells also include hair follicles, and if your body lacks this vitamin, then you may go through the struggle of hair loss.

So, to maintain the level of vitamin A in your body, you must eat carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and livers, but at the same time, you must make sure that you do not consume them in excess amounts. Both excessive and deficit in consumption of vitamin A are harmful to your hair health.

2] Vitamin B Complex

A lack of biotin (B7), niacin (B3), and cobalmin (B12) in your body can lead to hair loss, so you must maintain a proper balance of these vitamins. Vitamin B7 is one of the most important among them all because it promotes growth and provides strength to your hair.

If you do not take them in adequate amounts, then you may witness your hair getting brittle, thin, and dry. Eggs, fish, nuts, and green vegetables are the best sources of vitamin B complex.

3] Vitamin C

One of the important elements that promotes hair growth and health is the presence of collagen. Although it is a protein that is very important to maintain the structure of the hair, it needs vitamin C for synthesis.

Vitamin C has antioxidant properties and helps you fight dandruff and combat stress, which are the major causes of hair loss. Hence, you must include berries, citrus fruits, peppers, and leafy vegetables in your diet to provide the necessary nutrients.

4] Vitamin D

Another vitamin that plays a vital and significant role in providing strength and growth to your hair is Vitamin D, so you must keep its amount in your body in check. You get this vitamin from dairy products and eggs, so you must include them in your diet.

However, oral consumption is not the only way to provide vitamin D, as you can apply them to your hair directly and promote your hair follicle cycle.

5] Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that is good for your hair and scalp, so you must make sure that you get enough of them. You must include nuts, seeds, spinach, and sunflower oil in your diet as they are rich sources of vitamin E.

If there is a shortage of Vitamin E in your body, then your hair will get thin and eventually start to fall, and you will feel that you’ll go bald.

6] Vitamin K

Although there is no clear link between vitamin K and hair loss, it helps in the regulation of calcium in the body. Eating broccoli, leafy green vegetables, and Brussels sprouts maintains the level of vitamin K in your body and thus indirectly helps in promoting hair health and growth.

Even if this vitamin does not have a direct effect on your hair health, you must not neglect consuming it because it supports other functions of the body.

7] Fatty Acids

One of the roles of omega-3 fatty acids is to maintain the production of follicles and promote scalp health. However, if you do not pay attention to the consumption of these acids, then that can lead to a shortage of these minerals in the body.

As a result, you will experience excessive hair fall, and your hair strands may get weak and thin. Hence, you must consume omega-3-rich foods such as salmon and others so that you get a sufficient amount of fatty acids in your body.

8] Amino Acids

Your hair can get thin and start falling in excess amounts if your body does not receive an adequate amount of amino acids. These are the proteins that promote hair health and provide necessary nutrients that are important for hair growth and strength.

They also play a major role in repairing the tissues and hence can help in regaining the shine and strength back to the hair stands. Once you start to maintain the correct level of amino acids, you will see a significant change in your hair’s health and notice its growth.

Final Thoughts

To maintain your hair health effectively, you must first understand the reasons that affect them so that you can easily navigate through the situations. There is a clear link between hair loss and vitamins because they promote different functions in the body.

There are three phases in which vitamins help hair: anagen, catagen, and telogen, and each strand of hair goes through this cycle. Not only vitamins but also other minerals and nutrients are important to prevent hair loss, so you must make necessary changes in your lifestyle so that you can experience better hair health and enjoy longer stronger, and shinier hair.

