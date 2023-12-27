Have you heard about the new energy drink in the market that is called Vitamin Water? Yes, Vitamin infused water is the trendy sensation taking over the health industry. Naturally, it has all the required vitamins for a human packed in one bottle, but does it serve the purpose of overall health?

What should be the recommended dose, what are the health benefits, and more importantly what are the risk factors associated with vitamin water? These questions will be covered in this blog so that you can make an informed decision about vitamin water. So, if you are someone who is into fitness and health, then this blog is for you.

Origin Of Vitamin Water

It has been a decade since vitamin water came into existence and through the retail market. This is made by adding water-soluble vitamins which can be easily passed through the system. The main purpose of vitamin water is to increase the vitamin levels in the body and provide energy for intense workouts.

It has similar traits to sports drinks but with the added advantage of nutritional value and less sugar content. One can safely say that if you are having a hard time with vitamin deficiency, then drinking vitamin water can certainly solve that issue on the go.

Health Benefits Of Vitamin Water

There are various health benefits associated with vitamin water, and it can be categorized as:

1. Supports Weight Loss

Studies suggest that vitamin water is rich in antioxidants and helps to increase metabolism. This results in improved performance in the training and reduced body weight gradually. The calorie levels are relatively low which does not affect the body weight and the ingredients are water-soluble vitamins.

2. Works As An Instant Remedy For Vitamin Deficiency

Liquids are more easily absorbed by the body than the oral medications or supplements. While dealing with a vitamin deficiency, it is necessary to regulate the optimal levels for proper functioning of the body. Vitamin water plays that part effectively.

3. A Good Source Of Electrolytes

Electrolyte drinks are popular for keeping the body hydrated and healthy for exercising. Maintaining the levels of potassium, sodium, and magnesium after a workout routine helps in muscle recovery and muscle function. Vitamin water is infused with electrolytes and vitamins for added benefits.

4. Can Easily Replace Your Soda Drink

Vitamin water has the fizz and the right amount of sweetness to it that can beat your sodas regularly. Now switch to vitamin water which is a sugar-free and low-calorie beverage that goes well with your meals and health.

5. Optimal Regulation Of Energy Levels

Energy levels in your body have an important function in your overall health. Vitamin water serves as an energy drink, it contains electrolytes and minerals that will keep you active throughout the day. Not only this, it has ample B vitamin extracts that reduce fatigue and pain in the muscles.

6. Aids In Digestion

Since 70% of vitamin water consists of water, it balances the water levels in our body and helps in digestion. The waste of the body is then effectively eliminated from our body with water-soluble vitamins.

Risk Factors Associated With Vitamin Water

Yes, it does have benefits that seem too good to be true, but it also has certain risks to it. These risks either directly or indirectly give way to underlying health conditions.

High Sugar Count

While manufacturing vitamin water, liquid sugar is used, which is crystalline fructose and sucrose. This type of sugar is no less than artificial sweeteners and has the same quantity that you can find in Coke. So, ultimately you will be drinking a fancy version of Coke rather than glucose, which can be harmful to your health.

False Hopes For Supporting Weight Loss

Since vitamin water has high amounts of liquid sugar in it, the vitamins present in it are no longer water-soluble. They are converted to fat-soluble vitamins that result in piling up of fat in your body each time you drink it. The fat that you gain from this sugar is very difficult to shed, so your weight loss journey is ruined when you have vitamin water in your routine.

Too Many Nutrients Might Create An Imbalance

The human body can receive vitamins from various sources in our daily lives. But on top of the daily vitamin, when an individual drinks vitamin water, he is overriding the system with excess vitamins. This override can cause imbalance and even lead to premature death.

It is safe to say that the daily quota of vitamins and minerals can be fulfilled with our diet. If there is a nutritional deficiency or unavailability of proper food, then vitamin water can be used as a whole meal.

Does Not Fulfil The Criteria Of Necessary Nutrients

Although vitamin water says it is infused with necessary nutrients, it fails to deliver the same to our bodies. Health supplements are more beneficial when it comes to absorption of the nutrients. It hinders the absorption of existing nutrients as most of the water-soluble vitamins are passed through urine.

Risk Of Developing Health Conditions

Health conditions like obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, and diabetes are common with vitamin water. The excess sugar and fructose that you receive from vitamin water do more damage than it says on the label. So, getting your hands on natural sweeteners, that is fruits, is a far better healthy choice than vitamin water.

Conclusion

Vitamin water has its share of benefits and drawbacks, but when used in moderation it can benefit more. Studies say that regular consumption of vitamin Infused water is just as good as eating raw sugar all the time. Incorporating this beverage once a week might be helpful when you are running low on healthy food.

Even then, it turns out to be expensive when compared to veggies and fruits. So, try to eat clean food at all times and keep the sugar levels in check. Keep your diet easy to follow and beneficial to your health.

