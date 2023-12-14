Vitamins and minerals play a vital role in maintaining healthy bones and joints. Usually, it is from food or supplements that we get the required dose of vitamins and minerals. Vitamin D and calcium are essential to maintain healthy bones and joints. There are a few other minerals and vitamins that also help to maintain joint health. There are several tests conducted to check on the levels of these vitamins and cure any bone and joint problems. Bones could break or start to disfigure if Vitamin D or calcium starts depleting in the body.

The important vitamins and minerals and how they help to improve bone health:

Vitamin D:

The surveys have made it clear that Vitamin D helps to increase bone mass and prevent bone loss. Vitamin D also works to help the body absorb calcium, which helps in maintaining bone health. Vitamin D is a very rarely available vitamin. It is received either from sun exposure or from over-the-counter supplements. However, there are very few vegetarian food items that have Vitamin D in them.

These food items do not directly have Vitamin D. They are fortified with the Vitamin. The composition of the food is such that they can accept the Vitamin and help the body to absorb it. they are as follows:

Milk and cheese

Vitamin D-fortified breakfast cereals

Fatty fish like trout, salmon, tuna, and mackerel

Beef liver

Egg yolks

Mushrooms

Depletion in Vitamin D levels causes havoc in bone health. Vitamin is also important for body functions. The vitamin is crucial for hair and skin. It helps in maintaining the sleep cycle and proper digestion of food. Vitamin D regulates calcium in the blood. The absence of Vitamin D could cause the kidney to excrete too much calcium.

It helps in protecting against some types of cancer like breast cancer and colorectal. Vitamin D is very important as it helps in lung function and maintains good cardiovascular health. It helps in the proper functioning of the brain and nervous system. For diabetic patients, Vitamin D helps in insulin regulation and glucose metabolism.

Vitamin K:

Vitamin K helps to activate certain proteins that help in bone formation and prevention of the weakening of bones. It is vital for bone health and prevents bone loss. It helps prevent fractures. Vitamin K is derived from a varied and balanced diet. Several over-the-counter supplements are available for Vitamin K. Some foods that are high in Vitamin K content are as follows:

Green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, and broccoli

Some vegetable oils

Meat

Dairy

Eggs

Cereals and grains

Certain fruits

Calcium:

Calcium is a mineral that works to strengthen and harden the bones. It is vital for bone health plus it works for mineralization of the skeleton. Calcium is vital for bone development and growth in children. It helps maintain bones in adults. Calcium aids in muscle contraction.

The muscles contract when calcium is released and relax as the calcium leaves the muscle. A person can get the required dose of calcium from food. However, over-the-counter supplements are available that help in getting the required dose of calcium. Some food items that are high in calcium content are as follows:

Dairy products like curd, cheese, and milk. Surveys suggest camel milk has the highest content of calcium.

Plant-based milk, fruit juices, and cereals fortified with calcium

Green leafy vegetables like kale, broccoli, and bok choy

Canned fish with edible bones like salmon and sardines.

Glucosamine and Chondroitin

Glucosamine and chondroitin are both found naturally in healthy cartilage, which is a tissue that acts as a cushion for the joints. There are no food groups that have glucosamine and chondroitin. The body produces them naturally. A person can consume over-the-counter dietary supplements that are rich in both vitamins. People who consume both the vitamins can prevent arthritis.

Omega 3

Omega 3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fatty acids that work to reduce inflammation in the body and fight the side effects of free radicals. Research claims that Omega 3 fatty acids work to reduce joint inflammation and pain in the case of rheumatoid arthritis.

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids are as follows:

Fish and seafood like salmon, herring, tuna, mackerel, and sardines

Nuts and seeds like chia seeds, walnuts, and flaxseeds

Leafy green vegetables like kale, broccoli, and bok choy

Omega 3 fortified food

Plant oils like flaxseed oil, sesame oil, canola oil, and soybean oil.

S-adenosyl-L-methionine (SAM-e)

SAM-e is a chemical produced naturally by the body. It helps in relieving pain, protecting cartilage, and preventing anti-inflammatory effects. SAM-e supplements help with osteoarthritis (OA) symptoms helping, with better joint function and reducing pain. However, for better joint health the utility of SAM-e is still under study. The SAM-e vitamin is not available in food, but it is available as an over-the-counter supplement.

Curcumin

Curcumin is naturally present in turmeric. Helps reduce inflammation in the body and has several other health benefits. It affects osteoarthritis symptoms. It helps improve joint function and reduce pain as compared to placebo. Improve curcumin levels in the body by adding turmeric to food and beverages. There are over-the-counter medicines available that can help increase curcumin levels.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned vitamins and minerals help in improving bone health, but one should consult a health, expert before starting any of the supplements. Also, eating a well-balanced healthy diet can help get all the required vitamins and minerals. If a person is on some medications, then before starting the supplement or changing the diet, it is advised to consult a doctor.

Certain vitamins can interact with the medications and cause more damage than good. Also, consuming vitamins and mineral supplements without expert opinion could result in an overdose of vitamins, and that could have harmful effects on the body. Focusing on the absorption of vitamins and minerals is also crucial. Detox the body under guidance for better absorption of vitamins and minerals.

