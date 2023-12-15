Warning Issued By Doctors Following Man’s Attempt To Sneeze Through A Torn Throat

A man tried to hold a sneeze while driving, which led him to tear a hole in his throat. Doctors are now warning people to let the sneeze out after seeing this rare incident. The man in his 30s who tore a hole in his throat was driving while he felt the urge to sneeze, but he tried to hold it by pinching his nose and closing his mouth. The man suddenly experienced severe neck pain, and he was rushed to an emergency unit in Dundee. He was admitted to Ninewalls Hospital, Dundee, for the treatment of this rare issue.

When doctors at Ninewalls Hospital touched his neck for diagnosis, they heard a cracking sound, and the man was also unable to control the movement of his neck. The man had to go through CT scans that revealed the real cause of his severe pain in the neck. Doctors found in the CT scans that the man had torn a hole in his throat.

Doctors at Ninewalla Hospitals said that this is an extremely rare case, and they have never come across such a case in their career. This case was published in the journal BMJ Case Reports, in which experts warned to let the sneezes out. Dr Rasads Misirovs is the lead author of the report on this case, and he said that doctors were shocked after seeing the man’s condition.

According to Dr Rasads Misirovs, they had to understand the sequence of events to find out the cause of the hole in the man’s throat. Doctors analyzed several scans, including X-rays of the soft tissue of the neck and chest. They found air trapped in the neck and chest tissues and also in the windpipe near the location of the hole. According to the doctors, the air was not supposed to be in the neck and chest tissue.

Also Read: US Poison Centers Have Seen A Big Surge In Ozepic And Wegovy Calls

The man is said to have a history of allergies, but he got lucky with this issue and was saved by the doctors. However, he did not need any surgical treatments, and doctors provided him with pain and hay fever medications. The man was under close observation for 48 hours, and after noticing everything was normal, doctors released him from the hospital. After five weeks, the scan reports showed that the hole in the man’s throat had healed.

According to Dr Rasads Misirovs, the situation could have been a lot worse, but the man got lucky and escaped. It could have led him to suffocation and even bleeding in the brain, but luckily, he got treated with painkillers and hay fever medications.

Misirovs said that the pressure in the upper airways can be increased up to 20 times if a person keeps his/her nose and mouth closed during a sneezing occurrence. Dr Rasads Misirovs suggests people not stifle their sneezes as it is natural for the body to expel irritants from nasal passages.

According to Misirovs, people should use their hands or the inner side of their elbows to cover their faces when sneezing. However, people should make sure that irritants like viruses, saliva, and mucus do not reach other people and surfaces around them. These simple methods will prevent a condition like this, even though this is very rare.

Misirovs said that people can adopt different techniques to ignore their sneezes, but that should not be involved with nasal blockage. He said that he presses his thumb on his upper lips but does not block nasal passage to avoid sneezing, and it works for him. However, sneezing is a natural process, and it is not wise to stifle sneezes.

More: CDC Says The New Covid Variant Jn.1 Is “Better At Evading Our Immune Systems”