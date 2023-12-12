10 Effective Ways To Improve Focus And Concentration

Today our concentration is particularly challenged, an influx of requests from our mailbox, notifications, interruptions from colleagues, everything invites us to distraction. It is not our inclinations that push us to flutter, taking advantage of our lack of training to stay focused.

Achieving our concrete goals increases our motivation to stay focused. The pride and pleasure felt act in the same way as any reward system for our brain. He asks for more. Here are 10 good practices to regain our concentration or develop it.

1. Give yourself a concrete objective

Have a clear representation of the objective. Part of the reason we get distracted so easily is because our brain doesn’t know exactly where they are going. Moving forward on the business process redesign project does not provide a tangible outlet or meaning for it to direct our actions. On the contrary, analyzing dysfunctions and losses of efficiency in commercial processes is a more concrete objective.

2. Do one thing at a time

It goes without saying that dealing with several files at the same time is counterproductive. Each time we move from one file to another, our brain must immerse itself in the context, remember the objective, and find the date. Even if it is very fast, it will never go as fast as it is. Concentrate on a single file, the whole of which it understands and for which it can therefore more easily link.

3. Work continuously

In the early 1950s, Swedish professor Sune Carlson measured the effectiveness of several managers over several months, he thus measured the frequency of a work sequence, on average every 20 minutes, which makes us smile today: Above all, he was able to highlight the negative impact of interruption on the time needed to complete a task. An interruption costs more than the duration of the interruption itself.

4. Isolate yourself from external demands

The real challenge is not in the situation that gets us distracted, the real challenge is our reaction to the situation. Certain good practices depend only on us, such as putting our phone on the answering machine, closing our mailbox, or instant messaging during our concentration sequence. The little extra that can save us from a visit from an anxious colleague: put a reassuring absence message, indicating what time you will be available again.

5. Respect your chronobiology

We often confuse our chronobiological efficiency with our social efficiency. Social efficiency is that which leads us to work at lunchtime with a sandwich or in the evening after most of our colleagues have left. Finally, we are at peace! Finally, the mailbox and the telephone calm down! However, we would be even more efficient if we isolated ourselves from external demands during our physiological peaks of efficiency. And particularly during the morning peak. The one which ensures that we have clear ideas, an excellent level of creativity, and optimal concentration.

6. Take advantage of the early morning hours

Without email, we therefore benefit from a state of grace conducive to concentration in the morning. Our brain is fresh and ready. During the night, it eliminates the toxins produced during the previous day. He is ready to focus on the first subject we give him to deal with. At the same time, this efficiency peak is not forever. It lasts at best 2 or 3 hours for the best-trained people. But most of the time, this state of concentration does not exceed 1h30, if not less.

This is why opening our mailbox first thing in the morning is a crime against concentration provided… If the requirements of our job force us to take a look at the emails that have arrived since the evening before, let us at least adopt the reflex of writing down our concerns on a post-it that we will find after our concentration sequence, then follow up with a ritual start-up

7. Prepare your brain the day before

A great way to boost our concentration in the morning is to prepare our pencil case the day before. The principal takes us back to our school years when we prepared our school bags in the evening to leave on time for school the next morning.

Concretely, it is about preparing our brain to work on our subject for the next day through a series of small actions accomplished in a short time and with very little mental load. an ideal mission to end a busy and tiring day with an activity with high added value that is easily achievable

8. Have a warm-up ritual

A ritual brings together a series of gestures which most of the time have spiritual virtues. And that’s what it’s all about. to prepare our mind to be efficient and to concentrate on our subject. Everything we’ve done before helps, of course.

But when it’s time to get started, we might be tempted to procrastinate a little, to put off a few more minutes while we get started, always with the risk of opening Pandora’s box of our emails. Too bad, when we think about the value of our concentration peaks. The ritual allows us to condition our brains.

9. Develop the duration of your concentration sequence

Our ability to concentrate has 2 criteria: The density of concentration, that is to say, our resistance to distraction when we have decided to concentrate on a subject. The Maximum length of time we can stay focused, with practice, we can develop our concentration span.

10. Practice focusing your attention while having fun

Let’s Now strengthen our concentration density, that is to say, our ability to concentrate on one thing to the exclusion of all others. Activities such as yoga, sophrology, and mindfulness can develop it considerably

Memorizing a busy scene, for example on the bus or the metro. Let’s observe the people, the details of their faces, their clothes for a minute. Then let’s close our eyes and try to reassemble as many elements from memory as possible. Let’s open our eyes and compare our memories with reality.

If this exercise is too hard, we can do it in an inert environment first. Provided, however, that the objective is realistic, otherwise there is a risk of becoming discouraged along the way.hence the importance of calibrating our concrete objectives so that they are achievable over a work sequence of around an hour and a half.

Conclusion

In summary, boost concentration by setting clear goals, focusing on one task, and respecting your efficient periods. Use mornings wisely, prepare ahead, and establish rituals. Extend concentration gradually and add enjoyable practices. Consistency leads to improved focus and productivity.

Did you get to the end of this article without stopping? Well done! you have an excellent concentration rate!

