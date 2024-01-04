What Causes The New Mysterious Respiratory Illness In Dogs?

In recent times, a concerning trend has emerged in the canine world- a mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs, leaving both pet owners and veterinarians puzzled. Every day, more and more of these furry friends are getting infected with this virus, and the number of sick dogs is rising drastically.

While vet hospitals are witnessing a surge in the number of sick dogs being brought in that are suffering from severe types of respiratory illness, scientists are trying to figure out the possible reasons behind this outbreak.

It is very important to identify the factors behind this widespread because several pets and stray pups have become ill or have died ever since this respiratory illness occurred. The exact cause or source of the illness is yet to be unveiled as the research is still in progress, but here are some suspected or potential factors that can be the reason behind the illness.

Possible Factors Causing Respiratory Illness In Dogs

1] Bacterial Contact Can Lead To Flu

One of the primary reasons for respiratory illness in dogs is bacterial pathogens, such as Bordetella bronchiiseptica or Mycoplasma. There are well-known bacteria that can affect the respiratory health of the pups, causing them discomfort and severity.

This type of infection generally takes place where lots of dogs or pups are kept together, such as dog shelters, pet shops, or kennels. If any one of them is infected with the bacteria, then is given that the others will suffer the same because it is a transferable disease and can travel through direct or indirect contact.

2] Viruses Can Be The Culprits

Canine influenza virus (CIV) and Canine respiratory coronavirus (CRC) can be another potential culprit causing respiratory illness in dogs. When your pet or any stray pup comes in contact with the virus through air, food, or water, they get infected, affecting their respiratory system.

The illness that is going on in the canine world might have been caused by a virus that is still unknown by researchers and veterinarians, but since the investigation is under process, the results will be declared soon.

Also Check: Can Glucomannan Help You Lose Weight? How To Use It Effectively?

3] The Hygiene Of The Places They Live In

Some environmental factors, such as air quality, allergens, and pollutants, can be suspected of causing respiratory illness in your canines. These factors not only affect the health of humans but also cause severe health issues in animals.

If your dog is allergic to something or the air quality of your area is poor, then there are chances that your dog may suffer from respiratory illness. A clean environment and surroundings are as important for animals as humans because they give birth to several health or respiratory issues in both species.

4] A Weak Immune System Can Be Problematic

If your dog has a weak immune system, then it may easily catch diseases when exposed to the triggers by various means. Factors such as stress, their existing health conditions, and their growing age may also be the reason behind the weakening of their immune system.

Once their immunity gets lower, they get more prone to illness and thus contribute to the mysterious respiratory illness. However, canines with strong immunity can also come in contact with these illnesses, so it is the responsibility of pet owners to make sure that their furry friends are healthy and protected.

Dog Species That Are More At Risk For Mysterious Respiratory Illness

French bulldogs or pugs, senior dogs, and flat-faced dog breeds are some of the species that are at higher risk of suffering from respiratory illness as compared to the others. However, the possibility that other breeds can also be at risk cannot be ruled out because the doctor who was treating dogs with these cases witnessed her pet develop the same symptoms.

She states that it is very sad that these furry friends are exposed to this deadly disease with no idea of its cause and source. Multiple dogs come to the vets for treatment, including 1-2-year-old pups, but not all of them survive and return home in good condition.

What Are The Symptoms Associated With This Mysterious Respiratory Infection?

Nasal discharge, sneezing, lethargy, difficulty in breathing, and coughing are some of the common symptoms that you will see in the dogs that are infected with this mysterious illness.

These signs may cause them discomfort, and they may not be as active as they normally used to be because of the feeling of illness. Since these symptoms are also associated with other canine diseases, it is better to take your pet to the veterinary clinic and get the correct diagnosis and treatment.

It is sad to watch your pet suffer from such deadly illnesses, and also, it is heartbreaking to watch them die over it even after treatment, so it is best to take them for a checkup as soon as you discover any kind of abnormality in them. While individual medicines for the symptoms can work to reduce the effect of the disease, getting the treatment that is specially meant for respiratory illness will have the best effect.

Apart from that, as a pet owner, you must be careful while taking your dog out for a walk or to public areas, as the disease is spreading very fast. It is better if you keep them inside for the time being so that they are not so much exposed to the outside environment that may trigger respiratory problems in them.

Read More: Remedies For Alleviating Shoulder Pain Naturally

Conclusion

Although the definite reason or cause of respiratory illness in dogs has not yet been discovered, these may be due to factors such as bacteria, viruses, and the environment.

The best way to keep your dog safe from this illness is to monitor its health and visit the vet for regular check-ups so that any bacteria or virus in the body can be eliminated before it causes severe damage to them.