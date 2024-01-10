What Is Commonly Misdiagnosed As Pink Eye? Common Conditions Misdiagnosed As A Pink Eye

Have you ever experienced the condition of eyes in which the white parts of it get pinkish or red? If yes, then you might have pink eye and have to take eye drops or prescribed medication to treat the same. However, sometimes it is not necessary that every time your eyes get red or pink, then it means you have a pink eye issue.

There are several other factors or reasons behind the reddish and pinkish appearance of your eyes, such as allergies, dry eye syndrome, keratitis, iritis, and COVID-19. So, it is important for you to get the correct diagnosis so that you can know the exact reason for your pink eye condition and get it treated accordingly.

How Is Pink Eye Misdiagnosed With Other Conditions?

There are times when people misjudge the conditions related to conjunctivitis and diagnose it as allergies, dry eyes, infection, or foreign objects. However, the main cause of their red-coloured eyes is the conjunctivitis virus, which infects the conjunctiva of your eyes. Usually, it makes you feel like you have a foreign object lurking in your eyes or an infection.

The misdiagnosis can lead to the wrong treatment or usage of the wrong medications. Be advised that conjunctivitis is a viral infection and can spread to others just by looking, so use reflective glasses in front of others and use antibiotic medications for the treatment.

An Overview Of Pink Eye

You must have seen someone, either in your family or friends, that person has a red and swollen eye. This leads to tears in your eyes as well; the infection is called conjunctivitis and is caused by the virus, and it can stay as long as a month. The infection affects the person’s conjunctiva and can cause swelling in the area.

Pink eye is most commonly seen in babies, as their incomplete opened tear-duct starts to get infected. In some cases, adults also get this condition due to a viral infection. The infected tear duct gets clogged up and starts to release sticky liquid frequently.

Usually, the infection lasts around a week or two but rarely affects your vision. So, if you have conjunctivitis, remember that it is contagious and can spread around instantly, even with eye contact. The virus that causes the pink eye is named adenovirus. However, in some cases, other viruses like herpes-simplex and varicella-zoster are involved as well.

Major Signs And Indications

Pink eyes are a major eye issue that is caused by an infection formed in the conjunctiva within the eyes. It is similar to conjunctivitis, and it gives irritating mucus and a swollen-like appearance. Some of the major signs and indications of pink eyes are given below-

There can be swollen conjunctiva in the eyes, where it changes its colour into pink or reddish. Also, it causes mild or severe pain depending upon the time of occurrence and treatment done.

Also, there is a red or pink-coloured sclera where your eyes change appearance and cause other health issues. Besides, due to redness and itching, there is more tear production.

Besides, there is increased sensitivity and irritation in the eyes that make your eyes function improperly or cause difficulty in visibility.

It might give feelings like foreign particles have instantly entered into the eyes, and you are forced to rub, further causing burning sensations.

Additionally, there are different types of colour appearances, like purple, greenish, yellowish or pinky, that increase the difficulty of vision in light.

Moreover, you can see that thick yellow discharge crusts over the eyelashes, especially after or during sleep.

You can suffer from big or swollen eyelids, and there might be a burning sensation over a long time.

What Are The Major Causes Of Misdiagonised Pink Eyes?

Misdiagnosed pink eyes are diagnosed by different factors and cause pain in the conjunctiva in the eyes. Also, there is a big difference between pink eyes and redness, and it can be only known by healthcare providers. The major causes of pink eyes can be the following-

There are common types of bacteria that are the major causes of bacterial conjunctivitis. It attaches to the conjunctive in the eyes and causes pink eyes.

Viruses are another cause of misdiagnosed pink eyes that are caused by inflammation in the eyes.

Besides, there are some allergens like mould, pollen or other substances that cause pink or reddish eyes.

There are many cosmetic and fragrant substances that directly enter the eyes and cause infections, thereby causing pink eyes.

Moreover, as seen mostly in children, it is merely caused by blocked or incompletely opened tear ducts in babies.

The weakening of the immune system can be another cause of pink eyes, as your body can’t be able to fight infections or other foreign objects.

Eyes doctors better understand the situation and thereby diagnose and give proper treatment. So, let’s see the treatment associated with pink eyes and get cured safely and quickly.

Best Treatments And Remedies For Conjunctivitis

When it comes to remedies for pink eye or conjunctivitis, doctor-prescribed antibiotic medications work the best. Antibiotic medications like eye creams, ointments and tablets are quite effective in reducing swelling and killing the virus. The worst mistake people often make when they have conjunctivitis is that they rub their eyes often, which can lacerate the sclera and increase the infection.

Make sure you are getting diagnosed by a doctor before making any decision. If you are already infected with the virus, make sure it doesn’t spread among others, so wear sunglasses for prevention. Keep your eyes clean all the time, and avoid touching the infected eye at all costs.

Prioritize A Doctor’s Diagnosis

There are various factors that cause red or pink eye in individuals, and to get the right treatment, you must have the right diagnosis. For this, you must visit your health care specialist or ENT specialist so that you can get the right prescribed medicine and eye drops if needed. Different reasons for red eyes need different treatments, and this can only be determined by the specialist, so you must immediately visit them when you experience such a condition. Also, pink eyes are mainly misdiagnosed, and if left untreated, they can cause major eye problems that require immediate treatment.