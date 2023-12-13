Pregnancy is a situation in which some women experience hard times by going through difficulties, whereas some women pass 9 months of pregnancy with a smile. However, the recent news of a woman who is 37 years old visiting the ER for severe stomach pain made doctors reveal that she was having a baby growing outside the bowel.

It is a recent story of a woman from France’s Reunion, where doctors stated through the diagnosis that she was almost 23 weeks pregnant and the fetus was healthy, moving inside the bowel. Besides, she had no idea that she was pregnant as her menstruation was not timely.

The doctors discovered that the baby was growing next to her bowel, but she was shocked by this diagnosis. However, she was feeling a strange pain in her abdomen with bloating symptoms that made her consider visiting a doctor to know the result.

What Doctors Say About The Strange Condition?

Doctors revealed that the woman is going through ectopic pregnancy, which is known tragically and almost definitely results in the loss of the child. Also, this type of pregnancy rarely happens where fertilized eggs grow outside the uterus.

But due to no pregnancy symptoms but severe abdominal pain for 10 days, she visited the doctor and, in the end, made a shocking revelation.

According to The New England Journal of Medicine, they reported that a 37-year-old woman went to the emergency room with a complaint of stomach pain for the last 10 days. However, after diagnosis in ultrasound, doctors said that women are going through ectopic pregnancy and normal fetuses are growing outside the womb. She had an empty uterus but was pregnant for 23 weeks.

Why Is The Situation In France’s Reunion Considered Shocking?

According to the National Institutes of Health, recent news of France’s Reunion is shocking: women unknowingly develop an ectopic pregnancy, and this case happens to almost 1% of women in the world.

Also, they suggested that this type of pregnancy usually leads to serious risk, and maternal abnormality rates are seen. Besides, it is higher than tubal ectopic pregnancies and further can lead to serious health problems.

Furthermore, doctors decided to know the history of a pregnant woman, and they found that she had two normal vaginal deliveries and 1 miscarriage in her early days. Also, the X-ray reveals that the baby was even moving with normal body parts and cardio effects.

What Is The Current Health Condition Of The Woman?

According to the NIH, after seeing the results, doctors decided to transfer the woman to a tertiary care hospital, and gynecologists delivered a healthy baby at 29 weeks of gestation. After delivery, the baby was then transformed into an intensive care unit (ICU) and thereby discharged two months later after the operations.

Moreover, if she had not gone to the hospital, it would have led to serious complications like multiple anomalies that prevent babies from surviving outside the womb, such as brain, facial, cardiac, and abdominal wall defects. Also, doctors classified it as a rare type of ectopic pregnancy in which the fetus was situated atop the uterus in the abdominal cavity.

Thankfully, the situation was overlooked, and immediate treatment was done to rescue that woman from this situation. Besides, she was told to be admitted to the hospital so that doctors would be able to care for her until the delivery process was not under control.

Afterward, the doctors decided to discharge the mother after 25 days of operations, and she lived a normal life later with her healthy baby. Besides, it was an extremely rare situation, but knowing the exact report, she could recover herself from a big problem that would occur in the future.

