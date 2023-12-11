Zinc is an important mineral that every person needs to consume in their diet. Your bones and muscles contain this vital mineral, it is also present in your skin, stomach, brain, and other organs and is essential for healthy early development, cell viability, and immune system function.

However, like anything beneficial to human health, too much zinc can be harmful. Chronic symptoms like copper deficiencies can result from continuously taking more than 40 milligrams per day for extended periods of time. There are a number of ways to consume too much and zinc overdose -also called zinc poisoning or zinc toxicity can occur all at once or gradually over an extended length of time.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF ZINC OVERDOSE

Although it is not prevalent, zinc overdose usually results from over-supplementation or inadvertent use of substances containing zinc. The most commonly observed signs and symptoms of zinc overdose include;

1. Digestive Symptoms

Digestive symptoms are the most common ways that zinc symptoms manifest. Large zinc consumption might cause gastrointestinal tract irritation and stomach discomfort as primary signs of an overdose. This may result in weariness, lethargy, vomiting, and other forms of digestive discomfort. Bleeding may also occur in some cases.

People who have taken a large amount of zinc may also experience diarrhea due to increased motility of the gastrointestinal tract. Seek a doctor’s attention immediately if you notice any sign of gut bleeding or watery black stool as they may be indications of zinc overdose.

2. Nausea and vomiting

Zinc overdose causes nausea and vomiting by directly irritating the lining of the stomach and intestines. This irritation triggers the release of some inflammatory mediators in the intestinal walls and causes nausea and vomiting.

Zinc overdose can also disrupt the normal transport of ions across the intestinal wall. This disruption can lead to imbalances in electrolytes and fluid levels, further increasing the feelings of being nauseous and vomiting.

The degree of nausea and vomiting is determined by the level of overdose. Higher levels of overdose are more likely to cause frequent vomiting and nauseous conditions. The presence of blood in your vomit is also an indication and medical attention should be sought immediately to confirm.

3. Metallic tastes in the mouth.

One of the most prevalent signs of zinc poisoning is a metallic aftertaste. Being an essential component in the regulation of taste and smell, zinc overdose can result in taste disturbances.

The changes in taste may occur in the form of a lingering sour or bitter aftertaste even after taking another food or beverage.

The severity and duration of taste changes caused by zinc overdose depend on several factors, including the amount of zinc consumed, individual sensitivity, and the form of zinc ingested.

If you take zinc supplements or eat foods high in zinc and notice a consistent shift in your taste, you should see a doctor to rule out any underlying medical conditions and get the right treatment.

4. Abnormal blood serum levels

Zinc overdose significantly affects blood serum levels through elevated levels of zinc in the blood system. The increased absorption of zinc can manifest in the form of Headache, fatigue, lethargy, muscle aches, tremors, and difficulty concentrating.

Conducting a laboratory test at the doctor’s directives is one way of confirming this symptom as zinc overdose. The laboratory tests such as urine analysis and serum zinc levels will help to confirm the toxicity before treatment.

In confirmed cases of zinc toxicity, serum zinc levels frequently surpass 5 parts per million. This level clearly indicates an overdose because it is much higher than the typical range of 70-150 mcg/dL.

5. Constant infections

Zinc overdose may affect your immune system by suppressing immune responses.

Excess zinc levels in your body can reduce the function of T Cells- a special type of white blood cell that plays an important role in killing harmful pathogens and fighting infections.

If these T cells get affected, your body’s ability to fight infections is reduced and infections may become frequent.

You get prone to various bacterial or fungal infections your body would have ordinarily fought off on its own due to damaged body barriers.

6. Copper deficiency

Your body’s ability to absorb copper is affected by abnormal levels of zinc in your body. Urine and bile can excrete more copper when zinc is in overdose. This lowers the body’s available copper levels even more.

There are various signs that indicate copper deficiency following a zinc overdose. They include sensory disturbances showing as tingling, numbness, and burning sensations in the hands and feet. Movement disorders can also occur such as tremors, clumsiness, and difficulty walking. There may be a decline in cognitive abilities like memory problems, difficulty concentrating, and confusion.

Hyperpigmentation and hair loss also occur and medical attention should be sought immediately if any of these signs are noticed.

7. Reduction in HDL Cholesterol and indigestion.

High High-density lipoprotein (HDL) is a good cholesterol that lowers your risk of heart disease by clearing fatty cells from your cells.

Regularly consuming more zinc than required by your body can lower your levels of HDL (good) cholesterol, which could increase your risk of heart disease.

Another common symptom is indigestion. Overdose of zinc can trigger acid production in the stomach and cause indigestion due to disruption in the digestion process and irritation of the gastrointestinal tract.

Conclusion

In conclusion, zinc appears to be a nutrient that is generally safe. Dietary supplements and unintentional overconsumption of zinc can lead to zinc overdose. Exposure to high concentrations of zinc can also occur through other routes, like skin contact or inhaling fumes which could also lead to immediate as well as long-term health issues.

You should always discuss any new symptoms or health issues with your physician because there is an overlap between the symptoms of a zinc overdose and numerous other, far more prevalent medical conditions.

Symptoms related to zinc deficiency are fairly common and can be signs of other underlying medical conditions, especially if they are chronic.

