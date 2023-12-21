Instagram has become the platform that people rely on to know everything under the sky. Whether it be fashion, news, lifestyle, gossip, or just the life updates of people you know, Instagram has got everything for you. However, a common problem that the majority of Instagram users find quite irritating is that the app does not have the option to download videos or photos that the public account posts. Besides this, there are also cases where we want to view an Instagram account but don’t want to leave a trace by can’t do it because of Instagram’s restrictions.

This is where software like Picuki comes with a solution. However, if you’re looking for the best Picuki alternative, consider using InSaver. InSaver allows you to download photos, videos, and stories from Instagram accounts anonymously. You can browse Instagram profiles privately without leaving any traces of your activity. Overall, InSaver is one of the best apps to use if you want Picuki’s functionality with improved features.

Top 10 Picuki Alternatives: Instagram Editor And Viewer Apps To Know

Picuki is a software in which you can view Instagram accounts and download anything you want without actually logging into Instagram. This software is well known among Instagram users however many don’t know that Picuki isn’t the only software that offers this service. Many Picuki alternatives work equivalently and better than this one that many must not be familiar with.

As there are too many software that allow you to view and download posts from any Instagram account, it could be quite a task for you to distinguish between ones that work well and ones that don’t. So to make things easier for you, we have created a curated list of Best Picuki Alternative that has features and services unique to their own.

Best Alternative For Picuki

Here are our top alternatives for Picuki:

Now let us take an in-depth look at the Best Picuki Alternatives:

1. SmitHub

If you are familiar with Picuki, then there is a high possibility that you might have heard about SmitHub. This software is very popular among people who view Instagram accounts anonymously. Using SmitHub as a Picuki Alternative, you can view and download Instagram posts, reels, stories, highlights, and every other thing without logging into your account.

The only thing that you have to do is paste the profile ID into the bar provided on the software website. SmitHub also works for other social media platforms like Pinterest, Facebook, and X. Being able to download content from Instagram isn’t the only feature of Picuki. It also allows you to download the posts from Instagram in any resolution you want.

Paste any Instagram ID to view posts, stories, reels

Download Instagram content in any resolution

Works for other sites like Facebook and Pinterest

Completely free anonymous browsing

No account or login required

Allows downloading Instagram photos, videos, highlights

2. Gramhir

Get metrics on followers, likes, popularity

Numerical data and analytics on profiles

Analyze multiple accounts at once

Useful for social media research

Insights into growth, engagement, strategy

Free to use without an account

Gramhir isn’t similar to Picuki but can be considered the best alternative to the software. This software allows you to view and analyze any Instagram account, especially those of popular individuals, organizations, and media sources. Gramhir provides you the option to understand the followers and likes of an Instagram account and its popularity without actually visiting these accounts.

Gramhir is beneficial for people who want to know all about the Instagram accounts of their competitors and analyze them without notifying them of your visit to their profiles. The software analyzes everything in numbers which makes it easy for you to analyze multiple accounts and post at the same time.

3. InstaDP

InstaDP is a popular software that works similarly to Picuki. This software has been used by millions of users to download Instagram profile’s profile pictures. Right now, using InstaDP, you can download Instagram photos, reels, and videos in any resolution that you want. The best thing is that alternative to picuki, you don’t have to log in or use your Instagram account to download posts on Instagram.

InstaDP is completely free for everyone to use and there is no requirement to download any app to use this software. You can access this software by visiting its official website, entering the Instagram username or URL, and then clicking on any post that you want to download.

Download content in any resolution without logging in

No need to use your Instagram account

Completely free to use

No app download required

Just visit official website and enter username

Click any post to download

Easy way to save Instagram content anonymously

4. Inflact

Download highlights from any account

Analyze Instagram profiles

Great for influencers and organizations

Features like hashtag generator, smart targeting, growth analysis

Useful for marketing strategies and Instagram growth

Allows downloading posts anonymously

No login is required to use Inflact and download content

Completely free tool for Instagram analysis and content downloads

Inflact is one of the best tools for Instagram marketing and downloading posts from the platform. The software gives you the option to view and download posts from any account without any restrictions. Downloading photos, videos, stories, reels, and highlights isn’t the only service that Inflact offers. Inflact also allows you to analyze any Instagram profile you want.

Besides all these features, Inflact is only a great tool for influencers and organizations that want to up their market strategies. The app has services like hashtag generator, smart targeting, growth analysis, and so on.

5. StoriesDown

Doesn’t notify users of story views

Just enter username or URL to download stories

Useful as Instagram users now more active in stories

Download stories of any account for free

No login or account required

StoriesDown is another best Picuki replacement that you can use to download stories from Instagram instead of Picuki. The majority of Instagram users are now more active in posting stories instead of posting things on their feeds. However, Instagram does not give the viewers a story or the option to download it. Another thing about StoriesDown is that it gives you the option to view the stories of an Instagram account without letting them know that you have viewed their stories.

StoriesDown works as picuki substitute and other such websites. You can provide the username or URL address of the Instagram account whose stories you want to view and download anonymously and then the website will provide it for you.

6. InstaXYZ

InstaXYZ is one of the best Picuki alternatives which allows you to download photos and videos from as many public Instagram accounts as you want for free. The website gives you the option to view Instagram accounts without logging into Instagram or on their website. This ensures utmost privacy for you and the Instagram account will not be aware of you downloading posts from their account.

To download posts from Instagram using InstaXYZ, the only thing that you need to do is copy and paste the URL of the Instagram account on the search bar available on the website. You can also do this by typing the Instagram account ID that you want to download the post from.

7. WatchInsta

If you are looking for a website that has the option to view and download posts from both private and public Instagram accounts, then WatchInsta is the one for you. This website allows you to view whichever account you want and download their posts, videos, stories, and highlights without leaving any trace of you viewing their account.

One of the best things about WatchInsta is that you don’t have to create an account or sign up a registration form to use the website. Additionally, WatchInsta is an open software that you can use without paying any fees.

8. 4k Stogram

4K Stogram is another popular alternative to Picuki. Using this website, you can view and download photos, stories, videos, and reels. This is free software that anyone can use without paying any fee or registration. 4K Stogram respects your privacy and does not ask you to share any personal information with the website to use it.

Apart from downloading things from Instagram accounts, 4K Stogram also allows you to retrieve followers’ information on an account. This way you can anonymously know who is following whom and vice versa.

9. Fullinsta

Fullinsta is the safest best picuki substitute. Through this website, you can download any Instagram posts and stories without logging in. The website works similarly to Picuki and you can use it without paying any subscription fee. Fullinsta is popular for its user-friendly interface which makes it easy to navigate.

Fullinsta allows you to view and download a post by giving their profile name or URL address. You can also search posts for specific hashtags and download the posts using Fullinsta.

10. Pix Wox

Pix Wox is a website that relies on Instagram API to allow you to view any public account that you want without logging into your Instagram account. Along with viewing the accounts, you can also use Pix Wox to download photos, stories, reels, and videos.

Pix Wox is easy to use and gives you the option to view numerous public accounts at the same time without paying any fees. People who want to know the strategies and reach of their competitors can use this website to learn more about their profiles and how well they are doing. Pix Wox supports complete anonymity.

Bottom Line – Best Apps To Replace Picuki

Viewing and downloading Instagram posts and stories is a thing that many Instagram users want as a feature but the social media platform supports it. However, with apps like Picuki, you can do this quickly and anonymously. Even though Picuki is one of the most popular services that allows you to download Instagram posts, your options aren’t restricted to this one app.

Numerous websites serve as great Picuki alternatives and provide the same functionality to view whichever Instagram account you want and download their posts without paying any fees or leaving your trace some of which we have discussed in this article.

All of these websites can be considered some of the best Picuki alternatives available. They are entirely safe and free for you to use. These Picuki substitute websites are your solutions for not having the option to download posts on Instagram natively. These top Picuki alternatives allow you to download anything in any resolution you want without logging in or registering an account.