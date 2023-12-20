Tired of trying random diets and workout regimes? Want a personalized diet and exercise plan for losing weight? Then Beyond Body’s personalized wellness program could be the ideal solution you have been waiting for.

Beyond Body is a personalized wellness book that is designed to assist people in their weight loss journey. According to the official website, this wellness program gives individual attention to weight loss by reviewing one’s lifestyle, habits, work schedule, sleep routines, what you like to eat, and how much you exercise.

It is also claimed to be effective and safe for everyone to use. This Beyond Body review will investigate these claims and help you decide if it’s worth your time and money.

Beyond Body Reviews: What Are The Unique Aspects Behind This Weight Loss Program?

According to the World Heart Federation, almost 2.3 billion children and adults are overweight and obese and it is estimated to go beyond 3 billion in the next 2 years. Owing to the prevalence of obesity across the world, it has become one of the most important public health issues faced by the world today. A sedentary lifestyle with unhealthy eating habits and insufficient sleep are the major factors that lead to obesity.

Though making lifestyle changes can trigger weight loss, we need consistent and more personalized solutions. This is what Beyond Body wellness book offers us. However, we must analyze the program to determine its genuineness.

For this reason, in this Beyond Body review, we will cover all aspects of the program including its working principle, features, benefits, pros, cons, pricing, and availability. So, let’s get straight to it!

Program Name Beyond Body Type Wellness Book Use This Wellness Program Guide Gives Individual Attention to Weight Loss Features – Personalized Quiz

– Tailored Workout And Meal Plans

– Thousands of Meal Ideas and Substitutes

– Detailed Instructions With Pictorial Explanation

– Created by Professionals Benefits – Faster and More Sustainable Weight Loss

– Stress-free Healthy Lifestyle

– Useful for the Rest of Your Life

– Several Meal Recommendations

– Cost-effective Customer Opinions Generally Positive Customer Support [email protected] Pricing and Availability – Beyond Body Paperback: $79.99

– Beyond Body E-Book: $39.99 Refund Policy 14 days Refund Policy ( You must Submit a Valid Reason for This) Official Website Click Here

What Is The Beyond Body Personalized Wellness Program?

Beyond Body is a 28-day personalized weight loss plan that is prepared based on your answers to a series of questions. This includes all your personal preferences and requests into consideration for drafting an ideal weight loss plan that is just made for you.

As opposed to other weight-loss programs that compel you to undergo drastic nutritional shifts and increase your grocery bills, the Beyond Body ebook supports healthy eating that is effective, pocket-friendly, and satisfying.

This weight loss plan mainly focuses on building healthy lifestyle habits and strategies that are backed by scientific research and created by world-class nutritionists.

This wellness plan is made available in both printed and online formats. Moreover, it also offers a 24/7 tracking application that can be downloaded on all smartphones. Each of these books is unique since it is tailored to your special needs, lifestyle preferences, and physical ability. And also you get to choose the book’s color and have your name featured on it.

How Does Beyond Body Work?

Beyond Body work by addressing the root causes of weight gain that is by giving simple but effective lifestyle changes. The program covers all major aspects of our weight loss journey, such as our likes and dislikes in foods, level of physical activity, and lifestyle conditions. Just like a dress that is tailored to your measurements, Beyond Body sees your strengths and weaknesses to deliver the desired results.

The Beyond Body wellness book will contain diet and exercise plans that are prepared by taking your personal preferences and requests in a prompt manner that guarantees healthy weight loss.

Given each individual is unique, this means that the weight loss rate for each person is different too. It does wonders compared to the generic weight-loss plans and supports your overall health.

Features Of The Beyond Body Platform

Here are the key features of the Beyond Body personalized wellness program that contribute to its effectiveness.

Personalized Quiz: Like other weight-loss plans that are targeted at the average individual and bring short-term results, Beyond Body is said to work for everyone, regardless of age, gender, and medical conditions. This is facilitated using the personalized quiz. This quiz makes the nutritionists who work behind the wellness program understand you better and curate a tailored plan.

Like other weight-loss plans that are targeted at the average individual and bring short-term results, Beyond Body is said to work for everyone, regardless of age, gender, and medical conditions. This is facilitated using the personalized quiz. This quiz makes the nutritionists who work behind the wellness program understand you better and curate a tailored plan. Tailored Workout And Meal Plans: This tailored wellness plan integrates ideal workout and meal regimes for you but without making major changes to your current routine. The first few questions analyze your primary goal, that is if it is to lose weight or gain muscle mass. Then it asks about your sleep routine, eating habits, potential allergies, foods you do not like, your current workout routines, and more. There are 30 questions in total which you must answer before we get our personalized book.

This tailored wellness plan integrates ideal workout and meal regimes for you but without making major changes to your current routine. The first few questions analyze your primary goal, that is if it is to lose weight or gain muscle mass. Then it asks about your sleep routine, eating habits, potential allergies, foods you do not like, your current workout routines, and more. There are 30 questions in total which you must answer before we get our personalized book. Thousands of Meal Ideas and Substitutes: This is one of the most unique features of the wellness program, where you not only get to notify the potential allergies but also have the freedom to pick out the foods you don’t like. So, the book includes only recipes that contain ingredients you like. While in the app, you can even choose a similar substitute for the item you hate. For instance, if you do not like onions, you can substitute them with chives, green onions, leek, or celery.

This is one of the most unique features of the wellness program, where you not only get to notify the potential allergies but also have the freedom to pick out the foods you don’t like. So, the book includes only recipes that contain ingredients you like. While in the app, you can even choose a similar substitute for the item you hate. For instance, if you do not like onions, you can substitute them with chives, green onions, leek, or celery. Detailed Instructions With Pictorial Explanation: Every meal and exercise regime contains detailed instructions. When it comes to workout regimes you get an explanation for each pose or exercise with the right pictures.

Every meal and exercise regime contains detailed instructions. When it comes to workout regimes you get an explanation for each pose or exercise with the right pictures. Overall Well-being: Beyond Body wellness book contains a step-by-step approach and time-tested techniques to develop a long-term healthy lifestyle. This program provides you with one-of-a-kind daily routines and strategies to maintain better habits to regain your confidence and improve your overall mental and physical health.

Beyond Body wellness book contains a step-by-step approach and time-tested techniques to develop a long-term healthy lifestyle. This program provides you with one-of-a-kind daily routines and strategies to maintain better habits to regain your confidence and improve your overall mental and physical health. Created by Professionals: The meal plans of Beyond Body are created by professional licensed and registered dieticians and nutritionists (RDNs) who are experts in dietetics. All of the methods you see in the book are based on human physiology, science, and clinical nutrition practice, and your nutritional needs are calculated as per your characteristics and necessity. Additionally, all methods used are confirmed by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, WHO, and scientists.

Also, Read: How To Lose Butt Fat? 8 Best Exercises

Benefits Of Beyond Body Wellness Program

Now let’s examine how the above-mentioned features can benefit you.

Faster and More Sustainable Weight Loss: With all of your concerns and necessities addressed, Beyond Body personalized wellness program delivers faster results.

With all of your concerns and necessities addressed, Beyond Body personalized wellness program delivers faster results. Stress-free Healthy Lifestyle: Beyond Body helps us build positive routines, eliminate bad habits, and educate healthy and stress-free lifestyles.

Beyond Body helps us build positive routines, eliminate bad habits, and educate healthy and stress-free lifestyles. Useful for the Rest of Your Life: The contents given in the guide can be beneficial for the rest of your life as it covers all aspects of health.

The contents given in the guide can be beneficial for the rest of your life as it covers all aspects of health. Several Meal Recommendations: Based on your food preferences, the book contains 500 + meal combinations that are the perfect fit for you and will help you reach a healthy weight most enjoyably.

Based on your food preferences, the book contains 500 + meal combinations that are the perfect fit for you and will help you reach a healthy weight most enjoyably. Cost-effective: As the book is a one-time investment, you don’t have to spend a single dime on other wellness books and plans in the future.

Who Is The Creator Of The Beyond Body Personalized Wellness Program?

Beyond Body’s personalized wellness program is engineered by Perfect Wellness Solutions, UAB located at Lvovo g. 105A, LT-08104 Vilnius, Lithuania, European Union under the guidance of leading nutritionists in the world. You can contact the manufacturers at +370-663-19-127 or [email protected]

Who Should Join The Beyond Body Wellness Program?

There’s no hard and fast rule on who can try the Beyond Body personalized wellness program, anyone who’s interested can give it a try. However, I think it will be more beneficial to people who want to lose weight and lead a healthy life without actually changing their current routine.

And, if you are someone who wishes to try personalized meal and workout plans from certified nutritionists, Beyond Body digital program is the best choice. Unlike normal nutritionist appointments that charge $60 to $90 per hour, here you can get much better and long-term results for a fraction of the price. On top of all these, you also get guidance to improve your skin tone, balance your emotions, and have a worry-free life.

Furthermore, by using the Beyond Body app, you can track your daily calorie and water intake, get reminders of what to eat, and check your progress anytime. In this way, the program equips you with all the tools you need to carry on your weight loss journey all on your own in the long run.

If your current goals are achieved but you still want to stay healthy or address other areas, all you have to do is go through the test again and get a new book.

What Are The Exercises And Diets Included?

The Beyond Body wellness program incorporates personalized workout and diet plans as per your body weight goals and your weaknesses. When we talk about the diet plan, it categorizes our meals into 5 which are breakfast, morning snack, lunch, evening snack, and dinner.

For every meal, you get to choose your favorite options and preparation method. Bear in mind that the ingredient options and prep time are determined based on your preferences. But whatever option you choose, your plan is still based on your calorie and nutritive needs.

Now coming to exercise, your workout routine is charted based on your current level of physical activity. Generally, it will start with a warm-up, followed by aerobics and weight training, and finally finish off with yoga poses to relax the body. Apart from the exercise plan, the Beyond Body ebook also consists of breathing techniques, stretching exercises, and the importance of exercise and sleep.

What Are Nutritionists’ Opinions About The Beyond Body Program?

As it is crafted by leading nutritionists in the world, all diet suggestions seem to be on point and effective. To this date, over 200,000 customers from 70 countries have tried this wellness program and no customers have reported any complaints or concerns with it, and neither do the nutritionists. This is the data gathered from all the available Beyond Body reviews.

Beyond Body is supported by almost all nutritionists and they state the Beyond Body wellness program is well-crafted with effective techniques to support healthy weight loss and one’s overall wellness.

How And Where To Buy The Beyond Body Program?

The manufacturers make sure the Beyond Body digital program is only accessed through the official website, meaning you won’t be able to get it from elsewhere. Also, by purchasing from the Beyond Body official website, you can get both physical and digital copies of the program. Here’s how much each of these costs alone.

Beyond Body Paperback: $79.99

Beyond Body E-Book: $39.99

However, if you are purchasing the app you get to have the Beyond Body paperback at just $35.99 and the Beyond Body ebook for free. Similarly, if you are buying Beyond Body paperback which is at $79.99, you will be getting the Beyond Body digital program for free.

In addition, if you are a student, you can get 35% off on the Beyond Body wellness book with the Beyond Body student discount code. For this, you may have to verify as a student with Student Beans, get your discount code, and use it at the checkout.

Bear in mind that on purchasing a Beyond Body app subscription along with your book, you will be charged regularly for the membership depending on your chosen subscription period. Here are the details of the available subscription plans at a glance:

Subscription Plans

1-month membership: $36.99 (Save 30%)

3-month membership: $17.98 (Save 40%)

6-month membership: $12.63 (Save 50%)

Also, remember that there’s no option to split the payments, that is if you purchase a 6-month subscription, you will be charged for the whole 6-month period at once every 6 months. Likewise, if you choose a 1-month plan, you will be charged every month. So, the subscriptions are recurring and they will automatically renew once they expire. But, if you do not want to purchase Beyond Body app with your book order, your order will be a one-time purchase.

To purchase the Beyond Body wellness book, you first have to complete the quiz, select your contents, and complete the purchase. Note that shipping is free for all Beyond Body ebook purchases and it’ll be delivered within 8 to 14 business days of placing the order. On the other hand, your ebook will be sent to your registered email ID in 24 hours.

Pros And Cons Of The Beyond Body Wellness Book

Like everything else, Beyond Body has its own pros and cons. In this section, we will be discussing the pros and cons of Beyond Body to understand the program better.

Pros:

Beginner friendly

Personalized workout and meal plans

Meal prep guide – tasty and simple recipes

Tips and tricks to navigate peer pressure

Guide to improving skin and mindfulness

Physical and electronic copies of the Beyond Body book

Daily tracker of calories, water intake, and steps

Meal customization tools and weekly grocery shopping list

Meal reminders

Digital access on the mobile device

Regular progress reports

Thousands of happy customers

Discount offers

Free shipping

Cons:

Only available on its official website

Not recommended for pregnant and nursing women

Final Verdict – Beyond Body Reviews

Beyond Body is penned down to provide people with personalized weight loss solutions. All you have to do is complete the 3-minute quiz. Based on your answers, you will be able to purchase a personalized wellness book that contains 500+ meal plans and exercise routines to assist you in losing weight.

What’s more, the Beyond Body wellness book, as the name suggests delivers much more than just helping you shed weight. It improves your mood and energy levels, skin tone, and overall mental and physical health.

Along with the book, you also can purchase an intuitive app for tracking the progress. All information given in the book is backed by extensive research and is put together by professional nutritionists specially for you. As for anything, we must also consider Beyond Body customer reviews.

Beyond Body has mostly received positive responses from both users and experts alike. So, after considering all these factors, I would say Beyond Body is a genuine weight-loss plan that’s worth trying. Hope this Beyond Body review helps you make the right decision

FAQs