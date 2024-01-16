As our world grows increasingly dependent on electronics and the power grid, one lingering concern is the potential for a high-altitude electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack to take down critical infrastructure.

If the grid went down indefinitely due to an EMP, it would wreak havoc on all facets of society. An EMP attack may seem unlikely, but history shows us that being prepared for unlikely disasters can pay dividends. This is where the Blast Proof program comes in.

Blast Proof: The Ultimate Guide to Preparing Your Home for a Sudden EMP Attack on the Grid, aims to help readers safeguard their homes, families, and livelihoods if an EMP attack strikes. This Blast Proof review will provide information on what this guide offers, so you can determine if its solutions may be right for your family’s unique needs.

Blast Proof outlines cost-effective ways to protect essential electronics and prepare for life without power. It’s authored by Alec Deacon, who became passionate about emergency preparedness. While robust government responses may protect populations after disasters, Alec argues individuals gaining skills and supplies to be self-reliant is also pivotal.

This Blast Proof review will break down the topics covered and provide a balanced analysis including the pros and cons of Alec’s advice to give readers the knowledge to make their judgments about the solution’s value. Is the Blast Proof guide truly indispensable advice for keeping safe if the lights go out indefinitely? Read on to find out.

What Is Blast Proof?

Blast Proof guide is a digital downloadable guide focused on helping households and individuals prepare for a disastrous EMP attack or similar events that could disable electronic equipment and power across wide areas. It’s authored by Alec Deacon, who has over experience in disaster readiness and off-grid expertise.

The core premise of Blast Proof ebook is that while we’ve become extremely reliant on electronics and electricity in our everyday lives, modern households are ill-equipped to handle continued blackouts. With the fragility of the grid, solar storms or high-altitude nuclear EMPs pose a genuine risk for multi-regional, long-term outages.

Blast Proof digital program aims to tackle these issues head-on, providing advice and instructions for protecting key devices, setting up independent power sources, providing lighting/heating without mains power, maintaining communication channels, handling sanitation off-grid, and developing survival skills needed to endure weeks or months without electricity.

Who Is The Creator Of Blast Proof?

The creator of the Blast Proof digital manual is Alec Deacon, an established expert in off-grid living, disaster preparedness, and surviving EMP attacks specifically. With years of first-hand experience establishing sustainable retreats, Alec provides guidance rooted in real-world knowledge. He is the author of the best-seller “Backyard Liberty”.

He helped develop preparedness plans and training programs, before setting up his independent project focused on EMP. Alec has distilled his career’s worth of specialized knowledge into the Blast Proof guide. Given his background and expertise, readers can have confidence in the accuracy of the information presented.

What Is Included In Blast Proof Digital Program?

Blast Proof ebook aims to arm households with practical advice and instructions for every aspect of preparing to survive without power. Its content includes:

An Overview Of EMPs – explaining what they are, the science behind them, their potential impact, and past occurrences.

Protecting Essential Electronic Devices – identifying key equipment like generators, battery banks, and ham radios and techniques for EMP-proofing them.

How To Safely Bug Out Techniques – to safely bug out quickly within the first few hours of an EMP attack.

Preparation For Evacuation With Your Car– you can learn how to prepare your car, protecting its circuit from EMP burst.

Stockpiling Vital Supplies Along With Growing Healthy Foods In The Backyard– advice for storing sufficient food, water, medicine, fuel, and other critical resources.

Guide On How to Put Together An EMP-Proof Solar System– during an EMP attack, the power supply will be completely shut, this is where the EMP-proof off-grid home solar system gains its importance.

Purification Of Large Quantities Of Water– here details are provided on how to put together a Biosand Water Filter that purifies large amounts of water.

Converting Your House Into An Impenetrable Castle– unlike all the other EMP preparedness programs, this program provides deeper insights into home defense strategies and techniques allowing you to turn your home into an impenetrable castle.

The guide aims to leave no stone unturned when it comes to life without power over extended timeframes. With Blast Proof guide’s depth of practical guidance, households are given the possible chance of coming through catastrophic blackouts unharmed.

How Does Blast Proof Work?

Blast Proof ebook works by clearly explaining vulnerabilities in society’s critical infrastructure and providing actionable recommendations for mitigating them on a household level.

According to the Blast Proof review, the digital program outlines the science behind EMP weapons and solar storms, examining how they can wipe out entire power grids with cascading failures. After framing the seriousness of the threat, the guide then shifts to equipping readers with specific knowledge and instructions for preparing.

Covering both hardware and lifestyle elements, Blast Proof digital manual breaks down key areas methodically, from necessary supplies to securing vital equipment and mastering fundamental skills. By working through each chapter intently and applying its advice, households greatly improve their resilience against outages.

With Blast Proof’s easy-to-follow recommendations, readers can take definitive action to safeguard what matters most. It aims to empower families to sustain a standard of living, even with prolonged casualties disabling electricity, fuel, and water infrastructure across entire regions.

Blast Proof Benefits – Discovering The Major Advantages

With Blast Proof’s all-encompassing survival blueprints, households gain preparation against calamities that could disable modern infrastructure indefinitely.

The guide speaks widely on the circumstances of loss of power, lighting, heating, communication channels, healthcare provisions, and sanitation systems. Certain Blast Proof benefits include:

• Safeguarding household necessities

• Maintaining livable conditions without reliance on public utilities.

• Protecting high-value equipment against damaging EMP effects.

• Gaining specialized knowledge of off-grid solutions.

• Accessing clear instructions on sustainable electricity setups utilizing renewable resources.

• Receiving bonus guides on Off-grid Home Protection Systems, Unscathed Survival, How To Make Your Own Pharmacy as a package deal.

Pros And Cons Of Blast Proof Ebook

While the comprehensive advice comes at a cost, it seems that the Blast Proof digital program provides households with an actionable path toward insulating themselves from societal collapse scenarios.

Without expertise tailored to these specific high-impact risks, families will likely struggle through catastrophic nationwide blackouts. Blast Proof digital manual puts households in a position to endure grid-down emergencies untouched. However, there are some limitations buyers should be aware of.

Pros

• Easy to download

• Provides access to life

• 60 days risk-free money-back guarantee

• Accessible on any device

• Available in physical and digital form according to our preference

Cons

• Can be available for purchase through the Blast Proof official website

• Barrier of entry could be prohibitive for lower-income households unable to fund materials and equipment needed.

Is Blast Proof Legit?

When assessing such an extensive emergency preparation guide, it’s prudent to scrutinize its legitimacy. However, based on evidence of the creator’s expertise alongside testimony from users implementing his advice, Blast Proof ebook appears to be genuine.

With author Alec Deacon’s over 20 years of studies about survival techniques and specialization in rural survival, he provides subject matter authority.

Meanwhile, the technical details covered in the Blast Proof guide align with scientific consensus and demonstrated principles.

Beyond Deacon’s credentials and Blast Proof’s accuracy, user reviews indicate genuine positive outcomes too. Multiple homeowners describe implementing Deacon’s EMP-proofing techniques successfully to run appliances off the grid. They report specific electronics surviving strong EM pulse exposures after applying Blast Proof book advice.

Equally, there is transparency around Blast Proof digital program only being available directly from the official website. Unlike scams, it does not hide behind fake magazine pages or celebrity endorsements.

When cross-referencing Deacon’s expertise, the credibility of the actual guidance given, and affirmation from users, Blast Proof digital manual appears to be a legitimate and potentially life-saving resource. While skeptics may exist regarding EMP or disaster preparedness guides generally, this one might be worth a shot.

Is Blast Proof Available For Free?

While a wealth of general emergency readiness guidance is available freely online, the Blast Proof book itself is only accessible as premium paid content. As clarified on the Blast Proof official website, it’s currently priced at $39 for the digital download pack and 39$ + 9.99$ towards S&H charges, if you opt for a physical copy along with it.

There are no options for free snippets, preview sections, or borrowing from libraries. Alec Deacon felt providing such incomplete excerpts would not empower families enough in their disaster planning. Equally, as an expert consultant spending decades refining this niche knowledge, generating income from the guide may be considered fair compensation.

However, despite no free access, the $39 investment could prove invaluable if such catastrophic scenarios did unfold. Especially for households uncertain of where to start preparing specifically against EMPs or solar storms, Blast Proof plugs into the gap helping life-preserving backup systems and supplies.

Considering most homeowners insurance policies do not cover damage from these disruptive events either, the small upfront spend safeguards against exponentially costly replacement of electronics.

Blast Proof Customer Reviews & Complaints

Collating the range of customer feedback reveals most users find Blast Proof digital manual a potentially live-saving resource. General sentiment conveys gratitude at finally finding subject matter expertise tailored to worst-case national blackout scenarios.

Multiple Blast Proof customer reviews explain feeling better equipped specifically for high-impact solar storms or EMPs – beyond just basic emergency readiness guidance available elsewhere.

Many also reference successfully using Blast Proof’s instructions to harden their home electronics against simulated EM pulses and set up renewable power rigs. These testimonials further reinforce legitimacy, proving the methods are not just theoretical.

Other complaints include desiring more visual demonstrations over text-based explanations and finding sections overly dense for the average beginner. However, these appear very much minority perspectives among overwhelmingly positive reactions.

Considering most Blast Proof customer reviews report feeling deeply reassured by the guide’s geopolitical and scientific insights alongside practical response strategies, it mostly achieves its mission for households serious about resilience.

Blast Proof Pricing & Availability

Blast Proof ebook is priced at a one-time cost of $39, covering lifetime access to the digital download pack consisting of the main guide plus several bonuses. As clearly emphasized, Blast Proof book is only available for purchase through their official website and not on any other third-party retailers.

This exclusive availability helps maintain quality control. He cites not being locked into mass-printed editions as an advantage, allowing adaptation to evolving threats and newer solutions as technology advances.

Consider as well no recurring subscriptions or hidden fees, $39 represents the total cost of entry. Once purchased, the Blast Proof guide and the complete suite of bonuses are yours to access indefinitely.

For anyone still uncertain, Blast Proof is backed by a 60-day money-back satisfaction guarantee. So if you feel it doesn’t deliver sufficient value to help prepare your household for the key risks of national-scale blackouts, simply email for a no-questions-asked refund.

Blast Proof Bonuses

Recognizing supplemental skills matter just as much as gear when sustaining off-grid living, Alec Deacon packs Blast Proof book with practical bonus content too:

Off-grid Home Protection Systems

This guide provides techniques and details regarding how to defend your home against anti-social elements such as burglars or pilferers.

Unscathed Survival

With this free e-book, you can have information on how to survive during 10 different disaster scenarios which include hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, terrorist attacks, and even an economic collapse.

How To Make Your Own Pharmacy

This guide provides you with natural treatment alternatives, especially for situations where there will be no access to doctors.

Building on Blast Proof’s core proposition of resilience against blackouts destroying critical infrastructure, these complementary guides tackle adjacent issues.

Final Verdict On Blast Proof Reviews

Evaluating Blast Proof digital program as an exhaustive solution for families deeply concerned by national blackout situations and grid fragility, it proves comprehensive if taken seriously. Author Alec Deacon manages to distill several careers worth of niche disaster management insights tailored to EMP and solar storms specifically.

His methodical, clear guidance arms households with both mental and physical preparations to sustain power, lighting, heating, sanitation, communication, and healthcare independently. Crucially, by also advising practical skills development alongside recommended gear, people can gain confidence, not just equipment lists.

Considering there remain more unknowns than definites around threats like coordinated EMP warfare or unprecedented solar flares, contingency planning seems prudent. As per the Blast Proof review, an investment of $39 may justify itself many times over if such high-impact ruinous scenarios ever occur.

Overall though, we cannot ignore escalating geopolitical tensions and climate volatility potentially jeopardizing the modern conveniences we often take for granted. In what feels like an increasingly unstable world, firming up contingency plans makes sense and Blast Proof digital manual delivers a detailed handbook for doing so.

