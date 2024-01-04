In this Dark Horizons review, I will be going through the content, the pros, the benefits, and very other significant details about it, that will help you make a decision regarding the purchase of this book. This is a book that gives a specific set of instructions as to how to survive a crisis that is definite as per the predictions made in the Holy Bible, in the best possible way.

Dark Horizons Reviews: Is This Book Worth The Money?

The content of the book is basically drawn from techniques mentioned in the Holy Book regarding different crises from the beginning of time.

It mentions Noah’s survival skills, what he did right, and compared to that what we are doing wrong. The book takes a different approach to the issue than the modern, regular crisis prep. It talks about the importance of knowing what exactly you need to stockpile at a time like that at what quantity, and how to acquire it.

Dark Horizons also talk about threats during a crisis, including those from intruders. You will easily be a target to people who failed to prepare for the crisis, especially if you are stockpiled and ready to face it.

The Dark Horizons book gives directions on when and how to dig a shelter, how to keep it safe, how to collect enough water and food, and how to prepare a useful first aid box.

This Dark Horizons review will go through every one of these mentioned benefits, and check whether these claims are true or not. After all, our family is the most important thing to us in the whole world and we are ready to do anything to keep them safe. So if this book really helps with it, it would be a worthy investment.

What Is Dark Horizons?

Dark Horizons: Prepared to Thrive is an instruction book on how to survive a crisis, whether it’s a war, famine, flood, or a pandemic, by being prepared for it. The techniques are adopted right from the Holy Bible and are inevitable for our survival. The Dark Horizons book comes as a PDF document that can be downloaded from the site, at a small price.

The book is a way of protecting your family using God’s word in the hardest of times. It is claimed to be as effective as live survival techniques, if not better. Also, it doesn’t matter where you live, you can download the book from any corner of the world.

The Dark Horizons author says that surviving a crisis is a matter of preparedness. Each chapter of the book gives lessons and instructions on the survival techniques you are going to need in each specific situation and bringing it into practice after reading it would be the best way to protect yourselves as well as your family in a life or death situation.

Who Is The Creator Of The Dark Horizons?

Military veteran Austin Murphy, who served in the Marine Scouts and was a sniper and a survival coach, is the author of the book Dark Horizons: Prepared to Thrive. He, along with Father Simon authored this book based on sermons from the Holy Bible.

As a father of three and a believer in Christianity, he believes that protecting one’s family is the ultimate way to prove your loyalty to god. Describing himself as an idealist, he wishes to create more self-reliant families so that it would be easier to rebuild our nation after a crisis.

According to him, surviving a crisis, however big that is, is a matter of preparedness, not luck. He is prepared for whatever may come his way, and as a good Christian he wants to help others do the same too.

What Is Included In Dark Horizons?

Dark Horizons comprises a set of instructions or techniques on how to survive in the face of a life-changing crisis. Not only does it differ from the normal prepper logic, but it is also based on the techniques mentioned in various sermons in the Holy Book. It will save you from the crisis as well as from stockpiling the wrong things.

The book starts with instances from the Bible and explains why Noah was the first prepper, how he did the right things, and what you are doing wrong. Referring to the coronavirus pandemic as the first horseman mentioned in the Bible, it will say how the pandemic has prepared us to be better preppers and the things you and your family need to be better preppers.

You can also see the things you need to notice in a life-or-death situation. How to store enough food and water and how to find shelter are also discussed in detail in this book. The Dark Horizons book also teaches us to deal with another big threat at the time of a crisis; intruders. You will learn to adapt and live according to the situation.

The most important thing is you will understand how faith will turn out to be the difference between surviving and failing and being at the mercy of things outside your control. By following the instructions and directions given, you wouldn’t be just surviving, but living a life and thriving in it.

How Does Dark Horizons Work?

Dark Horizons works by preparing you to survive anything that comes your way, be it a pandemic, a war, famine, or a flood. The Dark Horizons survival book says you can survive anything with preparation and faith.

It gives lessons that are applicable in real life, adapted from the myths. The techniques are all based on what was said in The Book, and the way it has restructured now follows God’s teachings. It is described as the best way to prepare your family for what’s coming ahead.

The Dark Horizons guide gives practical lessons on how to dig a shelter in time of need, and how to stockpile things you actually need; food, water, and clothing. It is also important to have them all in required quantities, which wouldn’t be exhausted way before the crisis is over.

So it teaches you how to harvest more water than you could possibly need along with the methods to purify it. When something adverse comes your way, you will learn how to roll with it, adapt, and thrive.

Dark Horizons program also considers the possibility of you choosing not to leave your home at the time and gives the option to turn it into a shelter while keeping the intruders away. This is just the tip of the iceberg of what the book says and you will have a chance to find out about all the said things and more if you decide to read the book.

Dark Horizons Benefits

Dark Horizons basically offers to build a survivor out of you at the time of a crisis and it gives the necessary directions for that. Some of the benefits you will acquire from practicing all these techniques are;

First aid: As per the book, the ways of preparing a first aid box and the things that need to be included in it are a bit different from the ways we are familiar with. It teaches what really is important first aid-wise and how to prepare a paramedic-grade kit at a way lower cost.

Efficient stockpiling: Stockpiling is a stage we all go through when in a crisis. But it's important to know what to stockpile and in what quantities. If you follow the instructions in the book, you will be able to store food items that will last for even up to 20 years, and harvest and purify water more than you will ever need.

Surviving intruders: This is a threat we are all going to have to face at the time of a crisis, especially if you decide to stay back and decide to make your own home a shelter. From setting up a perimeter to keep the scavengers away, to fortifying and strengthening your door, and defending it, the book gives a lot of practical lessons that you might turn to be useful one day.

Building a life: It not only teaches you the skills to survive any kind of crisis whether it's a pandemic, a war, or anything else, it will also teach you to build a life around it. By following the directions given by the author, you will be able to adapt to any kind of situation, no matter how bad it is, and will thrive in it.

Pros And Cons Of Dark Horizons

There wouldn’t be a lot of cons in a crisis survival instruction book as long as it doesn’t instruct you to harm yourself in a crisis. Still, we will take a look at the book and its availability and find out if it’s something that we need and is useful to us in any way.

Pros

Easy download

Affordable to everyone

Gives access to life

Accessible on any device

60 days Money back guarantee

Cons

Dark Horizons program is only available on the official website

An additional expense to take a printout, if needed.

Is Dark Horizons Legit Or Not?

Dark Horizons is an ebook that teaches you certain survival techniques during a crisis, based on the Holy Bible. It trains you to be a survivor, along with teaching you the skills you need to build a life around it and transform yours and the lives of others around you into a thriving community and later, a township. It doesn’t cost you much and can be easily downloaded.

It also provides you with lifetime access. Along with these advantages, the 60-day money-back guarantee, and the testimonials from the people who actually bought it, the book seems legit and useful.

Is The Dark Horizons Available For Free?

Dark Horizons Prepared to Thrive is available on its official website for a small price. It is not for free, but you will have lifetime access once you download the book, paying the said amount. It is an investment for your future, your family’s future, and everyone else close to you.

Apart from your lifetime access to the soft copy of the book, you can also take printouts, if needed. You can’t predict what will happen at the time of a crisis, especially if it is environmental, or a war, where it will affect the power grid first and you will be offline indefinitely. In that case, the manufacturer also advises you to take printouts and keep them safely with you.

Dark Horizons Customer Reviews And Complaints

At a glance, Dark Horizons customer reviews are interesting and generate a positive tone. Customers are generally happy with the purchase and are thankful that they came across it. Even if a lot of them haven’t been through a major crisis in their life where they would need a survival kit and stockpiling, they find this book extremely helpful if such a situation ever occurs and they need to be at their best to go through it alive.

According to this Dark Horizons review, some people find these Dark Horizons techniques useful in their daily lives, whether they’re on a camping trip, hiking, or even for wilderness survival. The majority of them are impressed with the way the author approached faith, especially when it is faith that takes us to the other side in a hopeless situation.

A handful of them do not understand the need for such a book, especially when we are currently not in a situation to survive, to which the answer is the book is meant to prepare you for a crisis that will most likely occur in the near future, even if you live a crisis-free life now.

Dark Horizons Pricing And Availability

The book Dark Horizons Prepare to Thrive is not available in any retail or e-commerce stores including Amazon.

It is available only on the Dark Horizons official website for just $37. However you may choose to see it, it is affordable to everyone and cheap for such invaluable and life-saving lessons. If you calculate on a yearly basis, the book costs only $3.08 a month, and on a monthly basis, ten cents a day.

Not only that it cost you almost nothing, but the author also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee for the book.

If you had made the purchase, read it, and did not find it useful, you can drop a mail and let the author know about your experience. It doesn’t matter if you already have the knowledge or just don’t like what the book says. You will get a refund in full, no questions asked.

Dark Horizons Bonuses

You will get two more ebooks as bonuses, along with Dark Horizon pdf: Prepared to Thrive. 30-day Emergency Plan Book and Unbreakable Resolve.

30-day Emergency Plan Resolve is about the top ten must-have items to ensure safety for thirty days in a crisis survival.

The book Unbreakable Resolve is about keeping a strong resolve at the time of a crisis and facing it with composure, and about how to keep your cool even when you are angry, hungry, injured, or exhausted.

These books will tell you the most crucial steps you need to take and adapt to the situation, in the best way possible.

Dark Horizons Reviews – Final Verdict

Dark Horizons is a book that trains you to survive a crisis in the best way possible. It teaches you how to protect yourself and your family in a life-or-death situation that rises out of any kind of crisis, be it a war or a pandemic.

Based on this Dark Horizons review, the reception from customers regarding the book is overwhelmingly positive and optimistic.

They liked what the book says, and are impressed with the way it has followed God’s teachings. The Dark Horizons survival book discusses many useful tactics that are useful in survival attempts and in your everyday life.

It teaches how to make the best first aid kit under budget, how to keep intruders away while making your shelter stronger and guarding your perimeter, how to stockpile effectively with the things you actually need and that will last for a long time. It is easy to download, affordable, and offers lifetime access. With all the known details, I think the book is worth a try. What do we have to lose, right?

Frequently Asked Questions