iGenics is a new vision support formula created by Sciencegenics to treat age-related eye diseases. It is formulated based on the findings of the Age-Related Eye Diseases 2 research conducted by the National Eye Institute. The iGenics supplement offers eye health support along with several other benefits related to eye care. Let’s check out this iGenics review to know more.

iGenics Reviews: A Clinically Proven Formula To Improve Eyesight!

The study was conducted to learn about the effects of certain vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients on age-related diseases like Age-Related Macular Degeneration and cataracts. These are the same 12 ingredients used in the formulation of iGenics capsules.

These iGenics ingredients are proven to have certain effects on these conditions, including preventing the disease before onset, slowing down the progress of intermediate to advanced AMD, and keeping their eyesight for a longer period.

The rising demand for iGenics in the current market and the countless iGenics reviews suggest the severity of this issue among today’s population. iGenics not only improves your eyesight but also reduces inflammation and oxidative stress in the eye while increasing blood circulation in the retina.

This iGenics review is meant to check the truth behind the claims made by the manufacturer of this natural formula and find out if it is worth a buy. So, let’s get into it without any more delays.

What Is iGenics?

iGenics is an eye supplement designed to support clearer and better vision by maintaining a healthy inflammatory response and protecting the eyes from further damage. The iGenics vision support supplement is an AREDs 2 formula that is scientifically proven to prevent age-related eye diseases from occurring and slow down the progress of conditions like age-related macular degeneration.

It is a blend of potent ingredients that improve blood circulation in the eye, reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, strengthen collagen fibers, and promote improved eyesight.

The iGenics ingredients list is a mix of Vitamins like A, C, and E; minerals like Zinc and Copper; and plant extracts like Bilberry extract, Black pepper extract, Ginkgo Biloba, Saffron, lutein, and Zeaxanthin. All of them have been a part of the research mentioned above and have proven effects on age-related eye conditions.

Quantitative Measurements

Age-Related Eye Diseases 2 is a research conducted by the National Eye Institute, and it has established the effectiveness of oral supplementation of certain vitamins and minerals with antioxidative properties in treating age-related eye diseases. iGenics capsules are formulated based on the key findings of the study, using the same 12 ingredients used in it, in safe concentrations.

This itself is enough to prove that the supplement is effective and safe to use for everyone and the possibility of having any iGenics side effects from it is minimal. The customer responses also give a peek into the impact created by the supplementation on everyone’s eyesight and health. It is extremely easy to consume and the directions are given on the supplement label for the customer to see.

iGenics Ingredients – A Deep Dive Into iGenics Ingredients

The 12 ingredients in iGenics eye support formula are categorized into vitamins and minerals, and plant extracts, among which vitamins and minerals play the most significant role in making this formula a potent one and the plant extracts add to its effect in treating AMD and related problems.

Vitamin A: Vitamin A is one of the most important things when it comes to eye health. This iGenics ingredient improves the smoothness of the tear film, supports the formation of tears, and is used in the treatment of dry eyes.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C has antioxidant properties which will reduce the oxidative stress in the eyes by consuming Oxygen within the eye. This iGenics ingredient also reduces the risk of cataract formation.

Vitamin E: Like Vitamin C, Vitamin E also functions to neutralize oxidation. It is also proven to be beneficial in the treatment of Age-related Macular Degeneration especially in cases where they have shown early signs of degeneration.

Zinc: Zinc deals with minor eye irritation, and relieves your eye of redness and discomfort. It is also an astringent which removes protein and mucus from the outer surface of the eye.

Copper: Since elemental Copper is difficult to absorb, chelated Copper is usually used in medication to make the absorption easy. It stiffens and stabilizes corneal collagen thereby accelerating cross-linking in patients with Keratoconus..

Does iGenics Work? How Does iGenics Supplement Work?

iGenics works by creating a super potent blend of ingredients that helps with preventing or slowing down Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Each one of its ingredients serves a specific purpose in achieving the ultimate goal of controlling age-related eye diseases. All the iGenics ingredients belong to three categories; vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts. Both vitamins C and E exhibit antioxidative properties and help reduce oxidative stress.

Vitamin C absorbs Oxygen in the eye and vitamin E neutralizes it. Vitamin A is well known for its role in maintaining eye health and is proven to be effective in treating dry eyes. Minerals Zinc and Copper, both come in the form of copper bis-glycinate chelate, deal with irritation in the eye and strengthen collagen fibers in the eye.

Plant extracts including Ginkgo Biloba and Bilberry, along with Saffron, Turmeric, and Black pepper are proven to promote healthier eyesight and protect eyes from further damage, in various clinical studies.

Lutein and Zeaxanthin, which belong to the family of beta carotenoids, are known ingredients to treat age-related eye diseases, as found in the AREDs 2 research. Also, they are free from the carcinogenic properties associated with other beta carotenoids, in people who smoke. Now, let’s get into the benefits of the supplement.

iGenics Benefits

iGenics offers many benefits that are related to eye health and good eyesight. The iGenics vision support supplement is formulated based on the findings of the AREDs 2 study conducted by the National Eye Institute, that certain vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients are capable of slowing down and preventing age-related eye diseases, especially Age-related Macular Degeneration. Some of those benefits are;

Supports healthier vision with AREDs-2 formula: The iGenics eye support formula is created based on the findings of the Age-Related Eye Diseases 2 study conducted by NEI. All the ingredients used in the making are tried and tested to prove their effectiveness in treating eye diseases and supporting healthy vision.

The iGenics eye support formula is created based on the findings of the Age-Related Eye Diseases 2 study conducted by NEI. All the ingredients used in the making are tried and tested to prove their effectiveness in treating eye diseases and supporting healthy vision. Promotes a healthy inflammatory response: Zinc, one of the minerals used in the formulation of this iGenics eye support supplement is effective in dealing with eye discomfort and any kind of irritation in the eye. It soothes inflammation and redness and has a calming effect on the eye.

Zinc, one of the minerals used in the formulation of this iGenics eye support supplement is effective in dealing with eye discomfort and any kind of irritation in the eye. It soothes inflammation and redness and has a calming effect on the eye. Improves blood circulation in the eye: Lack of proper blood circulation in the eye impairs vision. Black pepper in the blend improves blood circulation to the retina and promotes better eyesight.

Lack of proper blood circulation in the eye impairs vision. Black pepper in the blend improves blood circulation to the retina and promotes better eyesight. Reduces oxidative stress: Both Vitamin C and E help with oxidative stress. Vitamin E neutralizes oxidation and Vitamin C absorbs Oxygen in the eye and prevents oxidation.

Pros And Cons Of iGenics Vision Support Formula

Pros and cons are ways to measure the quality of a product and check whether it has been manufactured under strict standards, using the best practices.

The quality of the ingredients used and the tools and equipment involved in the manufacturing also matter. Factors like whether the supplement is hypoallergenic, and cruelty-free are also important to a lot of people while deciding as to whether to make the purchase or not. So, let’s dive into it.

Pros

GMP Certified

FDA registered facility

Highest quality ingredients (third-party tested)

Non-GMO

100% vegan & zero fillers.

180 days money back guarantee

Cons

Available only on the official website

iGenics results vary from person to person.

How To Use iGenics Capsules?

As per the directions given on the iGenics supplement label, you are supposed to take 2 supplements per day, with a glass of water. You can expect better results if you take one in the morning and one in the evening daily with food.

You can see significant differences in a few weeks, but you are advised to take them for at least six months so that the iGenics eye health supplement will get enough time to work its magic and maintain the results. You are also advised to check with your doctor first if you are under any kind of medication.

iGenics Side Effects – Is iGenics FDA Approved?

iGenics is manufactured in an FDA-approved facility, under GMP-certified methods, in the US. The iGenics dietary supplement is formulated using high-quality, vegan ingredients that have been tested for purity and quality. No side effects from any of the customers who have used this to date have been reported.

With ingredients this pure and high in quality, the chances of having any iGenics side effects in the future are almost none. If you are pregnant, nursing, or have any other underlying medical conditions for which you are taking medication, please check with your doctor to make sure it’s okay to take these supplements with whatever you are already taking.

A Closer Look At iGenics Customer Reviews

iGenics customer reviews show relief and satisfaction, and their eyes are extremely grateful that they came across this supplement. The majority of them have noticed significant changes within a month after they started using this iGenics eye support formula.

For a few others, it has taken a little longer to get results, still, they eventually got where they wanted. The few complaints among the reviews were about this varying time for different people.

But that is expected in the case of a supplement. Not everyone’s body reacts the same way, at the same pace and that will affect how fast the supplements work for them.

But generally, the iGenics reviews are positive and talk about making another purchase for themselves and their loved ones. Also, they are happy to suggest it to anyone dealing with the same issues, promising that you can expect the best results in no time.

Unique Selling Points

The most significant feature of this iGenics vision support supplement is that it is formulated based on the results from research conducted by the National Eye Institute, USA. Every single ingredient involved in the making of iGenics capsules is proven to be effective in controlling age-related eye diseases. Vitamin E, beta carotenes like Lutein and Zeaxanthin, and plant extracts like Bilberry and Ginkgo biloba are found to help slow down and even prevent Age-related Macular Degeneration.

Compared to similar products claiming to provide the same results but proven to be ineffective with their unscientific formulation, iGenics vision health supplement is standing apart with its science-backed and potent formula.

Key Decision-Making Factors

While deciding to buy a product, whatever that may be there are a few factors that will help you make a decision. If the product you intend to buy is a health supplement, these factors are even more important and worth looking at. In the case of a supplement, these factors are, more often, the ingredients list and the dosage.

If we look at the ingredients list of the iGenics vision health supplementsnt, we can see that they are all listed on the supplement label including the information about their concentration. Because high concentrations of certain vitamins and minerals might be harmful in certain situations, this is gravely important.

Coming to the dosage, it is 2 iGenics capsules per day. Also, you don’t have to increase the dosage later to find relief either. You can continue with the same dosage for a few months and you will get your result, which is a healthier eye with improved eyesight.

How And Where To Order iGenics Formula? And Pricing

You can purchase iGenics on the supplement’s official website, and at new, slashed prices. On purchasing a 3 months package you can save $300, and on a 6 months package, you can save $660. Also, the product is not available on any other e-commerce sites or retail stores.

The price details of the iGenics vision support supplement are given below.

Sampler package – 1*bottle (1 month supply), $69/bottle (save $80) + $9.99 shipping

Most popular – 3*bottle (3 months supply), $49/bottle, $147/package, (save $300) +$9.99 shipping

Best value – 6*bottle (6 months supply), $39/bottle, $234/package, (save $660)

The iGenics manufacturer offers a 180-day money-back guarantee in case you are not completely satisfied with the supplement’s results.

You can try it for 6 months and still not find any improvements, or the results are not up to what was promised, you can contact the seller and let them know about your decision to return the product. You will be fully refunded once you return the supplement in the original packaging, no questions asked.

iGenics Bonuses – Are iGenics Bonuses Free?

You will get 2 bonuses with both the 3 months package as well as the 6 months package. With the 3-month package, you will receive 2 ebooks on eye care, and with the 6-month package, you will receive the supplement intelliGen which costs $59, along with 2 ebooks, each worth $57. You will save a total amount of $173 with the bonuses only.

Vision Boosters: 7 Foods for Better Eye Health $57

The Vision Boost: 8 Exercises to Boost Your Vision $57

IntelliGen: This is a formula designed by Sciencegenics to support healthy brain function through science-backed nutrition.

iGenics Reviews – Final Verdict

iGenics is an eye health supplement that protects the eyes from age-related diseases like AMD. It is formulated as per the research findings for age-related eye diseases. The iGenics reviews on the official website as well as on other sites seem genuine and positive. It has given some real relief to people who have been struggling with such eye diseases by slowing them down and improving their eyesight.

Ingredients in the iGenics vision enhancement formula are scientifically proven to help with age-related diseases and are selected based on research findings. They are 100% vegan and GMO-free. They improve blood circulation in the eyes, reduce oxidative stress, strengthen collagen fibers, and help with irritation, discomfort, and redness.

The iGenics eye health supplement is manufactured in an FDA-approved, GMP-certified facility in the US, under strict, sterile standards. The iGenics manufacturer also offers a 180-day money-back guarantee if you are dissatisfied with the supplement. Overall, the iGenics supplement seems worth a try. Doesn’t it?

