The Cold Pod has been introduced as a range of freestanding bathtubs to aid multiple health purposes. This product is specifically designed to suit sportsmen and athletes, as can be understood from its manufacturer’s description.

The Cold Pod reviews convey that this product has fetched considerable demand for the multiple peculiarities and benefits it offers. While this fact tends to promptly instill the need to purchase this kind-of-a-unique bathtub, it would be, however, appropriate to inform you of the potential safety aspects of utilizing the same.

The Cold Pod Reviews: Are Cold Pods Worth Trying? A Detailed Examination Of Its Technical Aspects!

In short, unless I have not carried out a detailed analysis of The Cold Pod, I bet that it would be seriously hard for you to determine the quality of this product. On this thought, I have felt it appropriate to undertake a detailed The Cold Pod review, in which I will discuss relevant aspects of this device, including its specifications, benefits, working mechanism, and the associated pros and cons.

With all these things being covered and questions related to the need to purchase The Cold Pod answered, I believe that you will obtain an overall idea of the quality of this product. As such, it is hopeful that the ‘Final Verdict’ section will ultimately help you ascertain its worth and purchase.

Product Name The Cold Pod Working mechanism -Utilizes cold water immersion for pain relief, muscle recovery, and targeted ice baths. Customer Reviews Positive Color Solid Black Benefits -Immediate pain relief

-Supports immunity

-Boosts athletic performance Product Dimensions 35.5″L x 35.5″W x 30″H Style Compact Pros -Include easy installation

-Compactness

-Reasonable pricing

-Extendable warranty Cons -Single-person use Material Nylon Diameter 90cm Height 75cm Item Weight 5 Kilograms Capacity 440 Liters Refund 30 days Price $155 Availability Only on the official website Official website Click Here

What Is The Cold Pod?

The Cold Pod is a new freestanding bathtub that can be used for both indoor and outdoor purposes. As was previously mentioned, it is a product, which is designed to mostly serve your health needs.

Apart from the things stated above, The Cold Pod cold water therapy has also been described as an easy-to-assemble DIY (do it yourself) kind of product, which is also portable, and offers every bit of comfort to its potential customers as it is for those who have or are currently using it. Once it is assembled, it is likely to give you a ‘good to go or plunge in’ kind of a signal.

Besides being easy to set up, the comfort associated with its usage, and its durability are all that would encourage anyone to go ahead and purchase it without a second thought. I must remind you here that I am not done here and still have much more to cover to help you make an ultimate choice of whether or not to buy The Cold Pod cold water immersion technique.

What Is The Working Mechanism Of The Cold Pod?

The Cold Pod uses the cold water immersion technique to relieve pain and help in muscle recovery, possibly from strains or sprains. Thus, in this context, the product can also be considered to have been professionally architectured to offer ice baths for easing pain zones in one’s body.

As rightly as it could be guessed, the cold water immersion therapy provided by The Cold Pod is set to ease or alleviate the pains and strains one may experience through the vasoconstriction technique, i.e., compressing the blood vessels to prevent blood flow to the peripheral body parts.

With the working mechanism being explained, it would be convenient to state here that The Cold Pod ice bath therapy has been specifically designed for sportsmen. Built to include all required features, The Cold Pod is destined to provide the level of ease and comfort required by its targeted customers, i.e., the sportsmen and athletes, to relieve themselves of their pains, sprains, and related weaknesses they experience from the harsh physical strains their bodies are subjected to secondary to the strenuous workouts undergone.

I assume that some of you would be concerned with the vasoconstriction facilitated by the cold water therapy while being immersed in The Cold Pod technique. This is instant and your blood will restore its flow once you come out of the tub, thus making you feel relieved of your aches and pains.

Also, you need not worry about the consequences of the cold water therapy on your heart. This is because time spent in this tub is far less, say a maximum of 10 minutes, and is meant to relieve your pain as quickly as possible.

Discuss The Technical Facts Of The Cold Pod

The Cold Pod’s ice water immersion therapy or cold therapy has been built to include every feature that is critical to offering pain and strain relief to its proposed customers. The following technical facts can be noted regarding its purchase:

Compact size: The size of The Cold Pod has been noted to be quite compact, signifying the durability of this product. The product dimension being measured at 35.5 (inches) in length x 35.5 (inches) in weight x 30 (inches) in height, makes it easy to carry and position anywhere as per one’s convenience.

Lightweight: This ice bath-facilitating product has been created in a way that makes it feel light, easily manageable, and transported anywhere to one’s convenience. The lightweight quality of this product also allows it to be easily assembled with a user manual available to guide the process.

Capacity: The Cold Pod inflatable and freestanding bathtub has been designed and created in such a manner that it is capable of holding a 440-liter-worth capacity of water. As such, this quantity is enough for one to immerse oneself in.

Benefits Of The Cold Pod Water Therapy

The benefits offered with the use of Cold Pod Water Therapy have been expected to include the following:

Immediate Pain Relief: The Cold Pod has been stated to provide a cryotherapy kind of effect on the pain and soreness experienced by athletes-cum-sportsmen in their muscles. The fact that it aids in vasoconstriction to block blood flow to the peripheral body parts would be enough for anyone to derive pain relief instantly.

Supports Immunity: The cold water therapy offered by The Cold Pod ice water immersion therapy has also been stated to increase one’s immunity in addition to providing pain relief. In other words, this product is being manufactured to derive all-round health benefits to people who are constantly subjected to wear and tear of their muscles and tendons.

Boosts athletic performance: This cryotherapy-effect-inducing product is likely to lead one to achieve superior sports-cum-athletic performance by allowing them to take a cold plunge, thus facilitating a complete immersion while staying covered. The repeated process of immersion and cover until acquiring pain relief

Pros And Cons Of The Cold Pod

Below is the list of the likely advantages and disadvantages that can be expected with the use of The Cold Pod portable technique.

Pros

Easy installation.

Compact and manageable

Reasonable pricing.

Easily drainable

Has an extendable warranty

Cons

Can only accommodate one person at a time

Can only be used for therapeutic purposes to relieve muscle pains and sores

Is The Cold Pod Portable Ice Bathtub Overpriced?

The Cold Pod has been noted to be reasonably priced. A one-time purchase of this product can be done at $155, which sounds fairly affordable for a typical American. You should note that the original price of this freestanding tub was set at $229, further pushed down to its current rate to make it a one-time discountable offer.

According to The Cold Pod review, the pricing remains fixed due to the high-quality materials used in its construction.

It would be needless to point out here that the quality resources involved in the making of a product will be indeed highly-priced compared to the cheap-quality low-priced items.

In the case of The Cold Pod portable ice bath, its durability, safety, and capacity to hold the required quantity of water matter a lot. To bring all these features together in one single product, especially one that has been designed to be compact, this would significantly entail quality pricing.

Notably, a good-quality material should be strong enough to hold people of any weight apart from the gallon of water that could/should be stored for offering the stated purposes, i.e., pain relief. Also, as far as the durability of The Cold Pod carry bag is concerned, this explains why this product should be sold at a higher price.

Why Do I Need The Cold Pod?

It has been previously specified that The Cold Pod portable ice bathtub is designed to serve athletes and sportsmen in the first place. However, people from other walks of life can also find it helpful, especially those who are subject to works that require the utmost physical labor. Acknowledging this fact, the following reasons can be listed to understand why someone like you may need to use The Cold Pod ice bath technique.

Offers pain relief: If you are among those, who are at risk of sustaining sprains and injuries due to repeated and strenuous physical activities, then The Cold Pod ice water immersion therapy is just for you. The way the cold water therapy offers you instant pain relief while immersing yourself in this specific freestanding tub would be enough for you to ascertain the worth of The Cold Pod.

Improves blood flow: The moment you are out of the cold water, your temperature gets back to normal, which, in turn, improves your blood flow, thus reducing your chances of getting heart disease by lowering your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Enhances immunity: Being in the cold water tub for a while is also likely to relieve you of any inflammation you may be or have been inflicted with. The more you use The Cold Pod, the less likely you are to experience any further occurrence of inflammatory responses.

The Cold Pod Pricing And Availability

The Cold Pod freestanding tub is available on Amazon. As regards its pricing, every single quantity of this product is set at $155. For your information, this is a discount offer down from the original $229 as was noted earlier.

Being already designed to be a small size, The Cold Pod, however, comes in two variable sizes, namely 85 gal (gallons of water held) and 116 gal. However, it is only the latter, which is highly available on this ecommerce store. Notably, the non-available 85 gals Cold Pod portable ice bath is charged at $129.99.

Does The Cold Pod Website Have A Refund Policy

The Cold Pod blood flow boosting therapy comes with a 30-day return/money-back guarantee. Any number of items ordered on a one-time purchase can be returned within the 30-day mark and the money will be refunded to your account.

In any case you wish to revoke your return/cancellation, you are free to do so, where it can be noted that this specific return guarantee will not affect your legal right to withdrawal. If you have any further queries, you can refer to the return policy specific to The Cold Pod portable ice bath.

The Cold Pod Reviews – Final Verdict

It feels as though The Cold Pod ice water immersion therapy is legit, especially after having undertaken an extensive The Cold Pod review of this product, including its features, benefits, working mechanism, pros and cons, and the importance of using it. The effectiveness, quality, and safety parameters have well been met by The Cold Pod as confirmed by multiple positive The Cold Pod customer reviews earned so far.

The advantages noted with the use of this freestanding bathtub, such as easy setting up, compactness, and capacity of water held have been well-affirmed with stress placed on the health-related benefits acquired.

Furthermore, the pricing set at $155 for the capacity of water contained by The Cold Pod technique has well been able to reinforce the quality standards that this product manufacturing has complied with, especially in terms of its design and manufacture.

FAQs